'This Week' Transcript 10-7-18: Kellyanne Conway and Sen. Mazie Hirono

KARL: And joining me now is counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway.

Good morning, Kellyanne.

KELLYANNE CONWAY, TRUMP SENIOR ADVISER: Good morning, Jon.

KARL: I want to ask you.

This is clearly a victory for the president, a big victory for the president. But, as you yourself said, this was -- could be seen as an apocalyptic fight, this confirmation battle.

How concerned are you that, given all that went down and the way this went down, that Brett Kavanaugh will be seen as a tainted justice by roughly half of the country?

CONWAY: Justice Kavanaugh should not be seen as tainted.

He should be seen as somebody who went through seven FBI investigations, including just in this last week, another one that was completed this past July, had answered 1,200 written questions, had produced about a million pages of documents, submitted himself to about 33 or 35 hours of sworn testimony to the Senate, including denying the allegations that were put before him.

And they should look at his entire record the way Senator Susan Collins did. Her speech and her vote were remarkable, but don't forget what she said in that stem-winder of a speech before she cast her affirmative vote.

She said she had been briefed by 19 attorneys, that she had read his opinions. She quoted from those opinions. She said she's very concerned that we're giving up on basic principles that make America so wonderful, including fairness and due process and the presumption of innocence.

The Supreme Court, thank God, is a sacrosanct institution that can withstand much. And it will withstand the fact that there were a lot of political machinations. You have people preening for the cameras already out there in Iowa running for president in 2020 on the heels of this vote and who were raising money for their presidential campaigns during a Senate confirmation hearing for the Supreme Court.

So I think there should be a lot of soul-searching. But let's not forget who should be doing that. You're about to have a Democratic senator from the Senate Judiciary Committee, Mazie Hirono of Hawaii, on your show.

She told you and the men of America to just shut up several weeks ago. This has been a very low point for many people whose job it was to advise and consent the president on judicial nominations.

They wanted -- they wanted...

KARL: But, Kellyanne...

CONWAY: ... America to look up and see Brett Kavanaugh as a gang rapist.

And a lot of women, including me in America, looked up and saw a man who was -- is a political character -- a political -- political character assassination. And, also, we looked up and saw in him possibly our husbands, our sons, our cousins, our co-workers, our brothers.

And this was -- this was unfair. Had they shown Brett Kavanaugh the grace and dignity that his 10-year-old daughter showed Dr. Ford, that we all showed her in her testimony and in the FBI supplemental investigation...

KARL: OK.

CONWAY: And I think there should be some soul-searching, but it's not the Supreme Court.

KARL: So, Kellyanne, you heard what Elena Kagan said about the court's legitimacy depending on it being seen as -- as apart from the politics that we see in the other two branches. I assume, based on your comments, you agree with that.

There are...

CONWAY: Absolutely.

KARL: ... regardless -- regardless of anything you just said, there are clearly questions in the minds of a great many people in this country, again, roughly half the country, about Justice Kavanaugh's objectivity.

How would you advise him to overcome those questions that so many people in this country have about whether or not he can truly be an objective justice?

CONWAY: You have already tried this for weeks now, respectfully.

KARL: Tried what? I'm just asking you how he's going to overcome doubts that half the country has.

(CROSSTALK)

CONWAY: Oh, we've had this conversation for three weeks.

KARL: I'm not trying anything. I'm just asking a question.

CONWAY: No, no, no, excuse me. We have had this conversation for three weeks, including under sworn testimony.

There's been no Supreme Court justice in the history of this country, Jon, that has been more picked apart, with the possible exception of Clarence Thomas, who is in his 27th year on the bench.

And we have had this conversation for three weeks. I think what Justice Kavanaugh should do is what he's done for 12 years on the second highest court in the land, having authored over 300 judicial opinions.

He should go to work. He should do his job. He should look at the document. He should listen to the cases in front of him. He should read the briefs. And then he should apply the law, not make it up as he goes along.

That's why President Trump nominated Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh in the first place and 26 other U.S. Circuit Court judges that have been confirmed...

KARL: So...

CONWAY: ... because this -- this country is sick and tired of people who make up the law as they go along to fit political agendas or to fit personal predispositions.

He -- he should do that. But I'm telling you, we also -- we -- you're talking about the country and polling. Look at the Harris -- the Harvard-Harris poll that came out this week, two data points I will quickly review.

One, 75 percent of Americans, according to the Harvard-Harris poll, say that Senator Feinstein should not have sat on that letter for six weeks. She should have revealed it immediately.

In a separate question, 69 percent in the Harris -- the Harvard-Harris poll -- excuse me -- said that they thought the whole process was a -- quote -- "national disgrace."

And you have to put all of those data points together and recognize that there was profiles in cowardice by many people. They were not trying to get to the -- the -- let’s stop pretending that there’s moral authority by some, including many in your industry.

I didn’t say you, but many in your industry have lost their moral authority to pretend that they were looking for the truth, that they were on some kind of fact-finding mission, when they were -- they’re not even covering his testimony that he has denied under oath that this has happened and they want every woman to be a victim, every woman to lock arms and every other woman -- every man is a perpetrator.

We can’t live in a country where democracy and the first amendment and due process --

KARL: So --

CONWAY: -- and fairness and the presumption of innocence thrive and have that as the backdrop by United States senators.

KARL: But let me ask you -- Kavanaugh in his -- after the hearing was over, he wrote an op-ed in the Wall Street Journal and he said -- let me read a section of this. "I was very emotional last Thursday, more so than I have ever been. I might have been too emotional at times. I know that my tone was sharp. I said a few things I should not have said".

We know he apologized for the way he spoke to Senator Klobuchar but what are the other -- what -- what -- what are the rest of those few things. What does he regret saying in that second round of confirmation hearing?

CONWAY: I think Senator Collins answered that question best, and I’ll echo it, where she said she can understand -- as can I, as can many people, including women, across this country -- millions of them, Jon -- that when you are being unjustly attacked, when people are sending death threats and vile e-mails to your own wife, to your 13 and 10 year old daughters, when they’re trying to destroy the reputation and the good name (ph) of someone in the public circle --

(CROSSTALK)

KARL: But what he regret that he said? What -- what -- what are the few things that he says he should not have said?

CONWAY: Well he apologized to Senator Klobuchar for --

KARL: What else?

CONWAY: -- getting a little bit hot, but I think we all -- but I think we all can appreciate that. I don’t think -- look, I don’t think that what Judge Kavanaugh said under oath in that testimony for 35 hours, all told, comes anywhere near the hysteria and the hashtags and the -- and the spitting and the chasing people out of restaurants and down senate halls. Nothing that he said comes even close to approximating that type of conduct.

KARL: Well -- well let’s --

CONWAY: And America’s watching. I’m glad the cameras were on. He said he apologizes.

KARL: So let’s --

CONWAY: He apologized to the -- the senator. And -- but remember, he’s under oath as he’s been for 28 years as a public servant, seven FBI investigations, many times --

KARL: So -- so let’s move beyond the hearings --

(CROSSTALK)

KARL: Let’s move on beyond the hearings to what’s going to happen. We -- we -- I want to play something that candidate Donald Trump said during the campaign.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

CHRIS WALLACE, ANCHOR, FOX NEWS: Do you want to see the court overturn Roe v. Wade?

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Well, we -- we put another two or perhaps three justices on, that’s really what’s going to be -- that’s will happen and that’ll happen automatically, in my opinion, because I am putting pro-life justices on the court.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

KARL: So did the president keep his promise? He now has two justices on the court. Will Roe v. Wade be overturned? Is that the expectation?

CONWAY: There are many people in this country who are thrilled that it’s President Trump and not president -- the person who lost the election last time putting these justices on the United States Supreme Court so we can get back to the constitution and its four corners. Having said that -- and Senator Collins again echoed this in her speech. Justice Kavanaugh -- Justice Kavanaugh, I love that -- said during his testimony that he believes Roe versus Wade is -- is settled law.

I would refer you back to October 19, 2016 when then candidate Trump in the final debate in Las Vegas turned to Hillary Clinton and did something that pro-life candidates had not done for decades and should have. He turned to her and said excuse me, you’re the extremist on abortion, you would rip the baby out of its mother’s womb before the last hour before its birth. That was Donald Trump.

A lot of the country flexed (ph) because he said ew (ph) and then they started to look at it and say wait a second, to be pro-choice in 2018 means that you are for sex selection abortion, that you are for late term abortion, taxpayer funded abortion, abortion after --

KARL: But -- but -- but --

(CROSSTALK)

KARL: -- to get back to my question (ph), the question is do you expect --

CONWAY: -- is the issue here. Those babies will get --

(CROSSTALK)

KARL: But do you expect Roe v. Wade will be overturned? Is that -- the president promised that he was going --

CONWAY: You know what --

KARL: -- to appoint justices that would get Roe v. Wade overturned. Is that the expectation now? Has he fulfilled his promise? Are we now going to see -- does the president now expect that we are going to see Roe v. Wade overturned?

CONWAY: So as Justice Gorsuch and Justice Kavanaugh, in their respective Supreme Court hearings -- nomination hearings, excuse me, said that Roe is settled law. I’m making the point to you that --

(CROSSTALK)

KARL: But the president promised to appoint justices -- so that was a broken promise?

CONWAY: No, it’s not a broken promise. He’s appointing people -- he’s nominating people -- 26 to the U.S. circuit courts and two to the United States Supreme Court who are going to apply the law. Most Americans don’t actually know what Roe provides and does not provide because we’ve surveyed this in the past. They think that there are limits to -- to having abortions.

That is not what Roe did. Roe talked about a word that we’ve never heard since, penumbra, and they talked about trimesters, but they never really – excuse me, but we’re talking about trimesters now.

People are going to look at state law and the circuit law and they’re now going to look issues like late term abortion, they’re going to look at sex selection abortion, they’re certainly going to look at abortion after non-partisan scientists and doctors a fetus can feel pain.

This matter on the whole left of abortion any time, anyone, anywhere on demand with absolutely no common sense applied to it whatsoever, the fact that Planned Parenthood gets a half a billion dollars a year in taxpayer funding and then turns around and uses it to support Democrats is not what most Americans think of when they think of Planned Parenthood.

KARL: Kellyanne, we – we just heard –

CONWAY: Ask (ph) the United States Supreme Court, we’ll see what cases – but I know – look, I know the mainstream media wants to boil the Supreme Court down to only abortion or guns, this week they’re going to deal with asbestos claims, they’ll probably deal with the commerce clause in this term.

(CROSS TALK)

KARL: Let me ask you about some news that just – that just came in, we --

(CROSS TALK)

KARL: -- Senator – Senator –

(CROSS TALK)

CONWAY: -- constitutions that they document.

KARL: Senator Collins has just said that the president was not respectful of Christine Blasey Ford during this process. Your reaction.

CONWAY: Well Senator Collins was referring I believe also to a particular comment from a rally last week that really showed a lot of rank and file people who care the Supreme Court and care about people being unjustly accused, that he was showing that he would stand by this.

KARL: So was the president being disrespectful, because the president blatantly misrepresented –

(CROSS TALK)

The president blatantly in that rally misrepresented what’s – what was said.

CONWAY: Jon, here’s where – here’s where you’re going – you’re going to respectfully here’s where you’re always going to be talking about last week and we’re moving forward including to the –

(CROSS TALK)

KARL: Well I’m asking you about right now Senator Collins said the president was disrespectful and I’m asking for you to respond to that. Was the president disrespectful to Christine Blasey Ford?

CONWAY: I respectfully – I respectfully – I don’t know what’s – excuse me, the White House and the entire process, the Senate Judiciary Committee, the president, his counselor, all of us were very respectful to Dr. Ford in saying let her be heard, don’t ignore her, don’t insult her, and we did hear her.

She got to testify 11 days after Justice Kavanaugh was willing to testify, 11 days after her identity was first revealed. And let’s review why was her identity revealed? Who really disrespected this woman and made her a household name and a face?

That would be the Democrats, that would be Senator Dianne Feinstein who sat on that letter from her for six weeks and then some Democratic staffer somewhere, and let’s get to the bottom of that, let’s not let that go.

I hope they will investigate who leaked Dr. Ford’s identity. She requested anonymity, she didn’t want to be known.

KARL: Kellyanne –

CONWAY: You know, excuse me, and then they recommended these Democratic lawyers for her who – who maybe didn’t even tell her that she could testify privately in California.

She didn’t have to come to Washington and face the cameras –

(CROSS TALK)

KARL: OK Kellyanne, we’re just about out of time. I want to – I want to get one question more about the vote, the actual vote. Lisa Murkowski obviously voted no. We head from the president in the Washington Post say, quote, "I think she will never recover from this. I think the people of Alaska will never forgive her for what she did."

So you’re the political expert over there, what – do you agree with that? Is – is Lisa Murkowski safe (ph) fate sealed? Did she make a fatal political mistake with that vote?

CONWAY: Alaska is a safe bet (ph) the president won by 15 points last time around. It is certainly a safe bet (ph) that keeps (ph) elevating Republicans to state-wide office. And I think the president’s entire point is you’re stuck between the will of your own people in this case and – and also I think some of the other considerations that really didn’t grip people like Senator Collins or Senator Flake or Senator Manchin.

Everything that the swing – that the swing voters wanted was done. There was a supplemental FBI – FBI investigation that lasted a week. I think that people were high fiving themselves on the left and actually helped Justice Kavanaugh to have that supplemental investigation, because there’s still no corroboration for these allegations.

The people that Dr. Ford mentioned by name were then interviewed by the FBI and could not corroborate. They couldn’t refute – couldn’t corroborate her allegations. Senator Murkowski is up again in 2022, I think what a disgrace is is that people are raising millions of dollars to go against Senator Collins.

Instead of raising money and hashtagging themselves on Twitter, go and read her whole speech. It is one for the ages. She did what Senators are supposed to do, advise and consent.

Look at all the facts –

KARL: Kellyanne, thank you.

(CROSS TALK)

CONWAY: -- and make a decision based on that. Thank you, Jon.

KARL: Thank you, Kellyanne.

CONWAY: And congratulations to Justice Kavanaugh and President Trump. Thank you.

KARL: Thank you.

KARL: Let’s bring in Senator Mazie Hirono, a Democratic member of the Judiciary Committee who helped lead the opposition to Kavanaugh’s nomination. So you called –

SEN. MAZIE HIRONO (D), HAWAII: Good morning.

KARL: Good morning. You called this process a sham. He is now Justice Kavanaugh. Do you view Justice Brett Kavanaugh as a legitimate justice?

HIRONO: He's going to be on the Supreme Court with a huge taint and a big asterisk after his name. And the partisanship that he showed was astounding. And the conspiracy theory that he accused us of behaving in was bizarre.

So prior to his testimony I had already decided, having gone through his record and his dissents that there was a pattern which showed that he was not for women's reproductive choice, that is sure. And a number of other patterns that were very troubling. And I had already decided.

But with regard to this sham FBI investigation, everyone knows that when you just interview a small number of people and not the dozens of others who wanted to be interviewed by the FBI, that is a sham. And it raises more questions than it answers.

KARL: So even before the final vote on the confirmation, we heard from the top Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee, the possible future chairman of that committee say this about the confirmation process.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. JERRY NADLER (D-NY), RANKING MEMBER, JUDICIARY COMMITTEE: If he is on the Supreme Court, and the Senate hasn't investigated, then the House will have to.

GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS, HOST: You'll investigate.

NADLER: We would have to investigate any credible allegations, certainly, of perjury and other things that haven't been properly looked into before.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

KARL: OK. So this confirmation battle is over. He is Justice Brett Kavanaugh. Do you really think the Democrats, should they win control of the House, should continue an investigation absent some new revelations?

HIRONO: The confirmation battle may be over but the court-packing (ph) is definitely not over. So the Federalist Society, the Heritage Foundation, these two ultra-conservative organizations have spent decades preparing their people, like Judge Kavanaugh, for the Supreme Court and every other court for life.

And in fact, just next week we're going to hear from two more for the Sixth Circuit. These are potential nominees...

KARL: But do you want the investigation -- do you want to continue an investigation...

HIRONO: Jerry Nadler will do what Jerry Nadler will do. But I'm totally focused with all the angry women and the men who listen to women and support the credible accounts of sexual harassment and sexual assault, which is very under-reported, that I'm focused like a laser beam on the elections.

Because all of these angry people out there, they know that it is the people who are sitting in the Senate that they've elected who are making these decisions. And they're going to go to the polls and they're going to vote differently.

KARL: Can you rule out this idea of impeaching Kavanaugh?

HIRONO: Well, it all starts with the House. So, you know, I view so many of these things as basically -- Jon, I don't blame you for wanting to ask these questions because I know as you tried to talk to Kellyanne, it's really hard to get a word in edgewise with her.

But with this whole impeachment thing, you know what, I'm very focused on the here and now, which is that all of these very angry women, mainly, out there who saw what was going on and how the Senate was not able to deal fairly with the entire issue of sexual assault, clearly this idea that Dr. Ford was given, you know, all accommodation is really, I have to say, baloney.

KARL: But you won't rule out impeachment. We've only had one justice...

HIRONO: Jerry Nadler is not ruling out impeachment, but...

KARL: Is that a mistake though? I mean, do we really want -- after we just went through all this go through...

HIRONO: I'm more focused on what we need to do which is we need to get to the polls, truly.

KARL: OK. Also you heard Kellyanne raise the issue of the protests. I want to show you something Marco Rubio tweeted just a short while ago. "Can you imagine what Democrats and many in media would be saying if it was conservatives ambushing them at restaurants, confronting them at home, disrupting Senate hearings and votes with primal screams, now literally banging on the door of the Supreme Court building. They would call it a mob."

So let me ask you, you mentioned the anger, the anger is real, but are these tactics...

HIRONO: Well, they're very...

KARL: Do you approve of these tactics?

HIRONO: The anger is real. There are a lot of people who feel very, very strongly. And the Republicans seem to forget what happened during the passage of the Affordable Care Act where, believe me, the Democrats were the focus and the brunt of screams, coffins being left on our doorsteps, all of that. So I...

KARL: Yes, but do you approve of those tactics, whether they're -- whether it's the tea partiers or whether it's the resistance?

HIRONO: People are making their own decisions because, as you know, in our country, civil disobedience is very much a part of our country. And of course, if you go over the line, then you have to be held accountable.

But people feel very strongly. That's what happens in our country. People felt very strongly about the Affordable Care Act back then.

KARL: Sure. Let me ask you about what Mitch McConnell had to say about all of this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. MITCH MCCONNELL (R-KY), MAJORITY LEADER: They made a tactical mistake that really helped me unify my conference and turn all the Republican base going into the election. Maybe I ought to say thank you.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

KARL: So was this a political mistake? You lost the confirmation battle. He’s on the Supreme Court, and now all the indications are Republicans are more energized than they were two weeks ago.

HIRONO: With (ph) Mitch McConnell, everything is political, starting from after President Obama got elected and he said my goal in life is to make sure that he’s a one-term president, that there was not going to be a Supreme Court seat filled by -- with Merrick Garland. Everything with Mitch McConnell is political and I have to say, he’s very ruthless about it. Now, I had major concerns about Judge Kavanaugh, even before --

KARL: You were against him before the hearing started.

HIRONO: Because I actually studied his cases and I read his -- particularly his dissents, which are very telling, very much against reproductive choice. So it doesn’t matter to me, frankly. Yes, of course it matters if they go over there and actually overturn Roe v. Wade, which I doubt they’re going to do. But as KellyAnne said, the states are very busy passing all kinds of laws that would limit a woman’s right to choose. It’s those things that will go before a justice.

KARL: And you doubt they will overturn Roe v. Wade. Mazie Hirono --

HIRONO: Even if they don’t --

KARL: -- thank you --

HIRONO: -- they will nullify it, pretty much.

KARL: Thank you for joining us on THIS WEEK.

HIRONO: Sure.

KARL: I appreciate it.

KARL: Let’s bring in our Supreme Court panel, Carrie Severino, Chief Counsel and Policy Director of the Judicial Crisis Network which backed Kavanaugh’s nomination, Elizabeth Wydra, the president of the Constitutional Accountability Center which opposed Kavanagh, and ABC’s Terry Moran who has covered Supreme Court for decades and decades.

So – so sorry – so Carrie, let me start with you. You fought hard for Kavanaugh’s confirmation. What kind of a justice is he going to be?

CARRIE SEVERINO, CHIEF COUNSEL AND POLICY DIRECTOR, JUDICIAL CRISIS NETWORK: I think the best way to tell that is to look at his 12 years on the D.C. circuit.

This is someone who comes in with a lot of experience and he was known for being someone who is very diligent, gets all the details, very solid questioner, someone who’s very even handed and this is why you saw so many people from both sides of the aisle stepping forward and saying look, I don’t agree with his results, but I always knew that every side was going to get a really fair shake going – going in.

KARL: Well I mean – I mean in the end, most people on the other side of the aisle came out very strongly against him. One – one question that I (ph) –

SEVERINO: Well true (ph), but the people who’ve actually practiced before him, I’m talking about his – his actual reputation as a judge I think was, you know, one of the highest reputations on both sides of the aisle of the federal judiciary.

He was very – very widely respected. I mean this is why the Supreme Court so many times had gone to his opinions and vindicated his reasoning. He’s got a, you know, a singular level of recognition among the – the federal court.

KARL: I’ve heard some conservatives uneasy with his op-ed that he wrote in the Wall Street Journal saying essentially that he showed that he cares how he’s perceived, whereas when Clarence Thomas went through what he went through, you know, it was – it was I am charging ahead and he had no apologies.

Do you – do you think that this whole experience will effect how Kavanaugh will behave on the court? Will he try to do something to kind of address the concerns that so many in the country have about him?

SEVERINO: Well I think the number one thing he can do is, again, go back to the kind of judge he has always been, which is someone who is known for his even headedness. He had a – he had a very controversial confirmation process the first time around.

This is right in the middle of the filibuster where they were filibustering all these judges. He was filibustered, he had to have a whole second confirmation hearing. So this isn’t like oh, he had an easy time before and so that was – it was easy to be bipartisan.

No, he was – he has always had that target on his back and yet was able to go through and make sure he was – he was putting his oath first to the constitution, to the law. I think he’ll go back and do that and that will be best vindication against those who are now, you know, trying – as Senator Hirono said, trying to put an asterisk behind his name.

I clerked for Justice Thomas, I think he’s got no asterisk, he can stand on his own two feet and I know Justice Kavanaugh will as well.

KARL: You were dead set against this nomination. Any chance he surprises you?

ELIZABETH WYDRA, PRESIDENT, CONSTITUTIONAL ACCOUNTABILITY CENTER: I hope he surprises me. You know, look, first of all I practiced before Judge Kavanaugh and, you know, my organization, the Constitutional Accountability Center, opposed him after very carefully looking at his record, listening to his answers at the hearings.

And this was just based on the substance, even before all of these sexual assault allegations came out and the incredibly moving and credible testimony of Dr. Ford, because when you look at his record on the D.C. circuit, he is incredibly conservative on issues that will be very important in the next coming years before the Supreme Court issues like reproductive rights, issues like the access to healthcare, especially when you’re talking about women accessing contraception coverage, and as well as environmental regulations, consumer protection.

And even some of his conservative colleagues have called him out for going too far and not respecting precedent on some of those opinions. So I don’t know this centrist is that Senator Collins was talking about in her speech, because if he were that centrist, President Trump wouldn’t have nominated him and I doubt we’d see all these Republicans celebrating him.

And so once we see these decisions start to come down, especially if he helps fulfill President Trump’s promise to overturn Roe versus Wade, we’re going to see the energy that all of these protesters poured into opposing the nomination really come out even further, I think, when they start to feel the effects of the decisions of this very conservative Supreme Court.

KARL: (Inaudible) when he was sworn in by John Roberts last night, I thought it was interesting that Elena Kagan was there, Ruth Bader Ginsburg was there. How does he -- how does he kind of fit in with this -- this --

MORAN: Well, that was a huge statement and an important statement, because with this nomination, whether Kavanaugh likes it or not or deserves it or not, he brings onto the court the poisonous political polarization that divides the country right now and he’s got that on the court. Some of that’s unfair, it’s just the circumstances, some of it is his own doing. When he got angry -- anger was understandable in that situation, but when he got angry it’s as if the mask slipped and this rabid partisan worldview came out, accusing the Democrats and -- and liberals with millions of dollars (inaudible).

KARL: And we’ve never seen anything remotely like that in a confirmation.

MORAN: No. No. Not when Clarence Thomas got angry in a very different way -- not that everybody does it the same way. That said, his colleagues understand the constitution put him there. Right? The constitutional process put him there. They will treat him as -- as a justice. I think they’re going to look to -- for ways to reduce the temperature around the court maybe a little bit.

And I would think that the key relationship on the court right now is between Chief Justice John Roberts, who is an institutionalist, he loves that place, and Justice Elena Kagan, who has a similar view of the court. Can they find ways in the cases they take, in the way they’ve fashioned decisions, to -- to -- to lower the temperature? The problem is, there’s (ph) going to be tremendous amount of pressure because conservative lawyers around the country -- the candy store is open now for conservative activists.

KARL: And -- because -- because -- the tradition is the -- the new justice closes the door and there’s all of this. But -- but will Roberts, like, steer him away from writing decisions for a while? There’s been some speculation you won’t see him anywhere near a -- you know, writing a decision on, for instance, a sexual harassment issue that would come up.

MORAN: I think John Roberts will have -- the -- the court has no authority in the country except the confidence of the people, and I think that will be in his mind.

SEVERINO: Well, I -- well traditionally the youngest justice or the (inaudible) justice gets kind of a few easy unanimous decisions right out the gate. So I’m sure we’ll see that as well. But I think -- you know, he -- he is a full-fledged member of the court and they are -- you know, much to -- to my -- my relief, not the polarized group that we see the rest of America is. He said there aren’t -- there aren’t aisles there. It’s not -- it’s not one justice on one side and one justice on the other.

People don’t realize how much unanimity there is. About 40 percent of the cases every year are in fact unanimous --

KARL: Right.

SEVERINO: -- on the court.

KARL: And a lot of the 5-4 decisions are actually not -- not as --

SEVERINO: They’re not -- they’re not all -- they’re not all (inaudible) --

KARL: We’re really out of time, but I just have to ask you -- we -- we -- we heard Hirono say -- Senator Hirono, she doesn’t think that Roe v. Wade will be overturned. Do you?

WYDRA: I think that -- you know, probably Chief Justice Roberts is a little too savvy to let the words Roe versus Wade is overturned appear in opinion, but I think the court very easily -- and I sadly expect it to -- gut the meaning of the right to access abortion by chipping away, by upholding restrictions on that fundamental right. And that’s only -- you know, I think for progressives, the question is when we get the next Supreme Court battle, are they going to keep this energy. Because that will only further entrench this conservative majority.

All right. Carrie, Elizabeth, Terry, thank you for joining us.