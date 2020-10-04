'This Week' Transcript 10-4-20: Jason Miller, Kate Bedingfield

A rush transcript of "This Week with George Stephanopoulos" airing on Sunday, October 4, 2020 on ABC News is below. This copy may not be in its final form, may be updated and may contain minor transcription errors. For previous show transcripts, visit the "This Week" transcript archive.

STEPHANOPOULOS: OK. Thanks to our team of correspondents.

Let's bring in Trump campaign senior adviser Jason Miller right now.

Jason, thank you for joining us this morning.

And let me -- let me start with the question about your personal health. Five of the nine people who participated in the president's debate prep, including Chris Christie who works for ABC right now, have now tested positive for COVID.

Are you still negative? When was the last time you were tested?

MILLER: Yes, and thank you for having me on this morning, George.

I have tested negative, as has my entire family. So, we're very thankful for that. And that was on Friday when I took my last test. And so, I’m continuing to social distance and wear a mask and be very careful and wash my hands and keep distance from folks, use hand sanitizer.

So very thankful that I tested negative, as did Stephen Miller and Mayor Giuliani.

And for those who did test positive, namely President Trump, we're hoping that he gets back on his feet in no time and he seems to be doing very well.

You know, George, I did have the opportunity to speak with the president for about a half hour yesterday, both myself and Bill Stepien, our campaign manager.

And the president sounded pretty good. He said he was doing very well. He was getting back on his feet, and cracking jokes and asking questions about the campaign and grilling us about when we're going to have new TV ads to show him. So, he's feeling good and talking about this.

But he said a couple of really important things I want to make sure that I share with the American public that are watching this morning.

Number one, that we're going to defeat this virus. President Trump personally is going to defeat it. As a nation, we're going to defeat it and get life back to normal. Get this vaccine.

But then also our campaign is going to defeat it. And I think when President Trump gets out of the White House, or -- excuse me, out of the -- gets back to the White House and back on the campaign trail, it's going to be a slingshot taking us forward.

But he said something that was important, George, and that’s to be careful. To make sure that folks are washing hands, to make sure using hand sanitizer, to make sure they're wearing a mask if you can't socially distance. These are all important things and reminders that President Trump told us.

STEPHANOPOULOS: That's good to hear the president saying that now. I mean, there's been real questions about whether he's been taking it seriously enough up until his diagnosis.

In fact, we have a new poll out this morning with Ipsos. It says nearly three in four Americans, 72 percent say the president didn't take the risk of getting COVID seriously enough and didn't take appropriate precaution when it came to his personal health.

What do you say to them?

MILLER: Well, I disagree with that. Look at early action that the president took, both with closing down the country and making sure that we stop foreign travelers from China and from Europe.

At that time, he received criticism from the political left. Folks saying it was xenophobic, or saying that was racist. Obviously, he shut down the country for two weeks and then for an additional month. Had to go and keep us safe.

And what that did was that flattened the curve. That allowed us to make sure that we started developing this therapeutics. That we started getting the vaccine developed. That we got the ventilators, 100,000 ventilators built.

And, George, I think there's a really important point here is that President Trump had to take this head on. He had to get out there as the leader, not just of the country but of the free world, and take this head on.

This is a general- in-the-field-type moment that he couldn't just stay upstairs, hidden in the Lincoln bedroom or in the White House. He couldn't stay hidden in his basement, saying, “I’m going to shut down forever.” People in this country, George, want to get life back to normal --

STEPHANOPOULOS: Jason, that -- that's true, the president had to take -- the president had to take it head-on, but he didn't have to have -- hold rallies where people did not social distance, where did not wear masks. He didn't have to mock former Vice President Joe Biden for wearing a mask and reporters who wore masks. He didn't have to continue to go to event after event without wearing a mask.

MILLER: But I would -- again, George, I'd push back on that because President Trump is one of the most tested people in the entire country. And there's a lot that we still don't know about this virus.

So let me give folks an example of -- as someone who spends a lot of time with the president, the protocol and the things that I go through.

So, if I'm going to be spending time with the president or other team members, first of all we're tested beforehand. And there's about a full hour space from the time that we're tested until we make sure that we're in the clear. We keep distance from the president at all times. I -- the closest I ever get to the president is about eight feet, maybe six feet, usually a pretty solid distance back. A lot of times it's more like ten feet. And we make sure that any -- anyone has their temperature checked. People are washing their hands. They're using hand sanitizer.

So even with all of these things in place, we've seen that -- where President Trump did contract COVID, but he's one of the most safe people that's out there. And, obviously, if he's in a place where he can't socially distance, then we have seen him wearing a mask. We have seen him encouraging people, whether it be on Twitter, whether it be with e-mail, whether it be from his own voice saying be careful as you're out there. These are important things.

So folks who come to our rallies, for example, their temperatures are all checked. They're given masks. They're urged to be careful as well. We've done that in the past. We're going to continue doing that as we go forward.

STEPHANOPOULOS: You know, but more broadly, we've all seen the rallies without the masks. The Rose Garden event without the masks. The president's family refused to wear masks at the debate. And the president seemed pretty proud of that at Tuesday's debate.

Let's listen.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: I don't wear masks like him. Every time you see him, he's got a mask. He could be speaking 200 feet away from -- and he shows up with the biggest mask I've ever seen.

And I'll have 25,000, 35,000 people show up at airports -- we use airports and hangers and we have a lot of people --

CHRIS WALLACE, MODERATOR: Are you not worried about the disease issue, sir?

TRUMP: Well, so far we have had no problem whatsoever.

We've had no negative effect. And we've had 35,000, 40,000 people at these rallies.

WALLACE: All right, do you want to --

(END VIDEO CLIP)

STEPHANOPOULOS: Hasn't the cavalier approach to masks and social distancing at these rallies been a mistake? Will it change going forward?

MILLER: Again, I'll push back on that and say it hasn't been cavalier at all. We take it very seriously. It's why we give everyone coming to rallies or to events, we give them a mask. We check their temperature.

You know, I'd say that with regard to Joe Biden, I think too often he's used the mask as a prop. A mask is very important, but even if he's -- he could be 20, 30 feet away from the nearest person and still have the mask on. That's not going to change anything that's out there. But, also, we've seen with -- with Joe Biden, I mean, we can't all just stay in our basement for the rest of our lives. We have to get out there and live our lives and take this on, develop the vaccine, develop more therapeutics, and defeat it.

Americans, George, want to get life back to normal. That is the driving thing in everyone's lives right now. They want to get life back to normal. You can't just stay hidden in your basement the entire time.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Everyone wants to get life back to normal. There's no question about that. But has the president taken it too far? One example, on Thursday, the president went ahead with his fundraiser in Bedminster, even after the White House knew that Hope Hicks had tested positive.

Why wasn't that eventually canceled?

MILLER: Well, again, I'd say that the news, as we saw from the public reports, the news of when they saw about Hope Hicks, as soon as that happened, then President Trump was tested. He did not get his test back until later on Thursday evening. You know, it is notable that anyone who comes to an event such as the fundraiser, those at Bedminster, is tested. They do have their temperature taken. They are required to keep a distance back from the president.

STEPHANOPOULOS: No, hold -- hold on, Jason. This is -- the point is not that the -- the president's test isn't the point. We know that Jared Kushner, Dan Scavino, Kayleigh McEnany were told to stay back. They -- the president had been in close contact with Hope Hicks. Why would he go forward with this fundraiser after knowing he'd been in close contact with somebody who had just tested positive?

MILLER: Well, George, what I can't speak to, since I'm not part of White House operations, I'm not part of the White House medical unit, is the exact -- how much time he was spending with Hope and in the proximity for these things. I can't speak to that. I got to let the White House go and do that.

What I can speak to is that I think it was very smart that the White House medical team did take President Trump to Walter Reed as a precautionary measure. Obviously, as we've seen from the reports, that there was some concerns with how he was doing. We should all be very happy that President Trump is doing much better today. And he was doing much better yesterday.

So he's on the recovery right now. I think he'll be back in short order. He's anxious to get back out there on the campaign trail. And that's what I can speak to, having spoken with the president at length yesterday, and also seeing the briefing from his doctors out in front of Walter Reed.

STEPHANOPOULOS: We all want him to get well as quickly as possible.

Let's talk about the campaign.

Even before this diagnosis, the president was behind. And there's a new polls from "The Wall Street Journal" and NBC News out today showing that Joe Biden is leading 53-39, a 14-point lead.

How can you come back from that kind of a deficit?

MILLER: Well, we did it in 2016 because, number one, a lot of times these polls are inaccurate. I remember an ABC/Washington Post poll that came out just a week or week and a half before the election in 2016 that said that we were down double digits. And now President Trump is in the White House.

So clearly these polls, these national polls, sometimes are inaccurate, or they're not sampling the right people, or they're not getting the right spreads.

As we look at the battleground states, what you need to get to 270, we feel very good about our positioning. In particular, I think our strength out west, both with Arizona and Nevada, is looking very good. In Florida we continue to look good. The numbers are -- our lead is growing, as we see, in North Carolina and Georgia, from internal numbers.

Pennsylvania's going to be tight. Michigan's going to be tight. The whole upper Midwest is what this thing could come down to.

And so we're launching this week, while President Trump is on the recovery, Operation MAGA, both with the vice president, the first family, dozens of our key supporters and our surrogates. We're going to be fanning out all over the country following the vice president's debate on Wednesday, also combined with a number of virtual events. We're going to have our first big kickoff virtual event Monday night.

So the president was excited to hear this Operation MAGA that we're going to get everyone around the country and really pick up the -- the banner and campaign until he can get back out there himself.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Jason Miller, thanks for your time this morning.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Biden campaign's up next. And later, our round table.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOSEPH BIDEN (D), PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: I don't want to be attacking the president and the first lady.

This is not about freedom. It's about patriotism. You wear a mask to protect the person next to you. You wear a mask to protect the bus driver. You wear a mask to protect the person you're sitting next to on the bus.

You reject a chance to do the easiest thing possible to save lives, I find it appalling.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

STEPHANOPOULOS: Joe Biden had a virtual event yesterday.

We're joined now by his deputy campaign manager, Kate Bedingfield.

Kate, thank you for joining us again this morning.

We know that the vice president tested negative for COVID on Friday. When is his next test, and when will we see the results?

KATE BEDINGFIELD, BIDEN DEPUTY CAMPAIGN MANAGER: Well, he actually said yesterday he will be tested today. And we will make those results available.

We are consistently testing. He's testing regularly, as, you know, we have taken every precaution from the outset of this campaign to be incredibly safe.

I mean, George, elections are a choice, right? It's a choice between two different styles of leadership. And since the virus came to our shores back in the spring, Joe Biden has led by example. Our campaign has led by example. We have been -- taken incredible precautions to socially distance, to wear masks, to ensure that we are under the gather limit in states where we're traveling, to make sure that we're complying with all of the public health requirements in those states.

So, we have -- as we have campaigned, as we have continued to go forward and make the argument for why Joe Biden should be president of the United States, we have taken every precaution. We're doing it safely. And Joe Biden is leading by example.

And I think that that's what the American people are looking for. The coronavirus has overtaken every corner of American life. It has made it so that we cannot send our kids to school. It's shuttering our small businesses. It's keeping us from being able to see our families and our friends.

Americans are worried. They look to Joe Biden, they see leadership. They see somebody who has the experience and the steady hand to get this country through this crisis.

STEPHANOPOULOS: You just...

BEDINGFIELD: And he's going to continue to make that case for the last 30 days of this campaign.

STEPHANOPOULOS: You just heard Jason Miller. He said Joe Biden's been hiding in his basement and using masks as a prop.

BEDINGFIELD: I think that tells you a lot of what you need to know about how the Trump campaign has treated this from the outset.

Joe Biden believes that the words of a president matter, that the actions of a president matter. From the outset, he has taken this seriously. He has encouraged Americans to wear -- to wear masks to protect each other. You heard him say that in that clip you played right before we started here.

He believes strongly that the role of the president is to lead, and is to lead by example. And I think Americans are looking for that kind of reassurance. We're obviously in an incredibly chaotic, disruptive time in this country.

Americans are looking for a leader, looking for somebody who will stand up and say, let's take care of each other. Let's move forward in our lives. Let's do it in a way where we're looking out for one another. There are simple, important steps that we can take, like wearing a mask, like socially distancing. And we can do that and move forward with our lives.

And we have seen Joe Biden lead on this question unequivocally since the spring, when the virus took over our lives.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Are you fully comfortable with the vice presidential debate going forward this Wednesday, given Vice President Pence's contact with the president and close proximity?

You saw that picture of him in the Rose Garden at the event for Judge Amy Coney Barrett last Saturday with several people who have tested positive.

BEDINGFIELD: Well, look, we have every expectation that the Debate Commission take all necessary precautions to ensure that everybody who attends the debate is safe. Obviously, that includes distancing. That includes a requirement on masks.

So, we have every expectation that they will do that. Provided that all of those expectations are met, yes, absolutely. We look forward to any opportunity for Senator Harris and for Joe Biden to make their case directly to the American people. That's what she's going to do at the debate this week. I think that's what you saw Joe Biden do at the debate last week.

So, we look forward to any opportunity to make our case directly to the American people. But we have every expectation that the commission put in place the necessary adjustments to ensure that everybody is safe.

STEPHANOPOULOS: How about the next presidential debate slated for October 15th? Do you see any way that can go forward? And are you prepared to accept any modifications to the rules that the Commission on Presidential Debates may recommend?

BEDINGFIELD: Well, again, we will -- we hope that they're going to put in place every adjustment necessary to ensure that it’s fully safe.

And, obviously, we -- we send President Trump our best. We hope that he is well and able to debate. If he is, Joe Biden will certainly be there.

Again, you know, this election is a choice. It's about a choice between two different styles of leadership, and Joe Biden looks forward to any opportunity to talk directly to the American people about how he would lead this country through this crisis.

So, assuming that the commission puts in place the necessary requirements to ensure that everybody is safe, which is first and foremost the most important thing -- yes. You know, Joe Biden certainly looks forward to the opportunity to debate Donald Trump, and we hope that he will be well and able to do that.

STEPHANOPOULOS: How about if it requires a change in schedule? Maybe a little later?

BEDINGFIELD: We believe that the debate should go forward as scheduled. Obviously, that's going to depend on a lot of factors here. First and foremost, President Trump's health, which we -- we send him the best, and we are -- we are hoping for a speedy and full recovery, as is everybody in this country.

So, our hope is that the debate will go forward on the day that it's scheduled. But obviously, we will -- we will be attuned to any changes that need to be made.

STEPHANOPOULOS: The campaign announced you were taking down negative advertising on Friday in the wake of the president's diagnosis. Is that for good?

BEDINGFIELD: Look, we'll make that adjustment as we go. Obviously, Joe Biden is somebody who believes first and foremost in civility. He's somebody who believes we can treat each other with dignity and respect. And so, we made that decision when we heard the news about President Trump's health. We'll adjust that as we go.

And I think either way, Joe Biden's going to continue making the argument about leadership, about experience, and about his ability to bring this country together. I think that's what Americans are looking for. I think, again, you know, we have lived through an incredibly turbulent and chaotic four years, and certainly, you know, last year, as we've been dealing with this virus.

And you know, Joe Biden put forward concrete, meaningful plans back in March to tackle this virus. He's put forward plans all summer to get our economy back on track, to get people back to work, to get small businesses open, to get kids back into school.

So he's going to continue to make that positive case about his vision for the country over the last 30 days of this campaign.

STEPHANOPOULOS: I know your campaign liked the trajectory of the race, especially after the debate, before the president's diagnosis. Are you worried at all that the president's illness will somehow transform this election, gain him sympathy, even votes?

BEDINGFIELD: Look, this is not about politics. This is, first and foremost, about the president's health. We are hopeful that he will make a full and swift recovery. We are all sending our best to him and to everybody in the first family.

So this is not a question of politics. This is a question of the president of the United States getting back to full health as soon as possible.

And I think for our campaign, as I say, we're going to continue to make our case for Joe Biden's style of leadership, for his experience, for his unique ability to bring the country together, to find common ground, to find consensus, and to move things forward.

So that's -- that is where we're going to continue our focus as a campaign, as we wait and hope that the president's health comes back to full speed soon.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Kate Bedingfield, thanks for your time this morning.

BEDINGFIELD: Thanks for having me, George. I appreciate it.