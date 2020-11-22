'This Week' Transcript 11-22-20: President-elect Biden Chief of Staff Ronald Klain and Dr. Moncef Slaoui This is a rush transcript for "This Week," airing Sunday, November 22.

STEPHANOPOULOS: And we begin with the man president-elect Biden has chosen to be his White House chief of staff, Ron Klain.

Ron, thanks for joining us this morning.

RON KLAIN, CHIEF OF STAFF FOR PRESIDENT ELECT JOE BIDEN: ... George. Thank you.

STEPHANOPOULOS: You know, the president-elect has seemed bemused by President Trump's refusal to concede.

Your colleague Bob Bauer has called Trump's actions very harmful to the democratic process. How much damage has the president done? How much damage can he do?

KLAIN: Well, I think he has definitely set back the democratic norm here in the United States. He's been doing that for four years, and that's ramped up since the election.

You know, he couldn't really run on his record. The voters rejected his leadership. A record number of Americans rejected the Trump presidency. And, since then, he -- Donald Trump's been rejecting democracy.

He has been, as you said at the outset, launching baseless claims of voter fraud, baseless litigation. He's been rejected by 34 courts, and now these efforts to try to get election officials to overturn the will of the voters.

It's corrosive. It's harmful. But, as Mitt Romney said, it's not going to change the outcome of what happens here. At 12:00 noon on January 20, Joe Biden will become the next president of the United States. Everything Donald Trump's doing now is bad for our democracy. It's bad for our position, our image in the world, but it's not going to change what happens here when we get a new president next year.

STEPHANOPOULOS: As you know, a Monmouth poll out Wednesday showed that 70 percent of Republicans believe that Biden won because of voter fraud.

Are you worried that the president is trying to lock in a perception by his base that Biden is an illegitimate president? And can this work?

KLAIN: Well, George as you know, that same poll showed that an overwhelming number of Americans as a whole thought the election was fair and proper and Joe Biden was the rightful winner.

We know we have to reach out to Republicans. We know we have to bring the country together. In fact, that's been the entire essence of Joe Biden’s campaign for the presidency, trying to heal this nation, repair its soul, restore its backbone, unite the country, and uniting the country is what he's doing.

Look. Look at what he did this past week, George. He met with business and labor leaders together to talk about fixing the economy. Military leaders who served in both Democratic and Republican administrations to talk about our national security future, and then he met with governors, both Democrats and Republicans, including some conservative Republican governors to talk about the urgent needs of fighting COVID.

So he's doing his job of bringing the country together. Donald Trump’s never going to change. He spent four years tearing this country apart, and it seems he's determined to spend the final days of his presidency doing the same thing.

STEPHANOPOULOS: One person the president elected nominee (ph) was Mitch McConnell, the Senate Republican Leader. After that Pennsylvania court decision last night, Republican Senator Pat Toomey had this to say. He said, President Trump should accept the outcome of this election, and facilitate the presidential transition process.

Is it time for Mitch McConnell and other GOP leaders to do the same?

KLAIN: I hope they would. I would hope they would start to accept the reality.

Here I was encouraged this week, George, to see an addition to the statement from Senator Romney and last night’s statement from Senator Toomey was reporting that many Senate Republicans are talking about confirming Joe Biden’s nominees in the regular order, and trying to get competent, experienced people in the government, in confirmed positions. Not this whole acting mess we’ve had in the past.

So I think we’re seeing some encouraging signs. Look, Washington will always be the last place to change. What I saw this week with the president-elect’s interactions with leaders from around the country is that outside of Washington, Democrats and Republicans are looking forward to what happens on January 20th. They want to work together to get things done. Now we have to get the job done here in D.C.

STEPHANOPOULOS: As a practical matter, your transition is challenged until the GSA ascertains a winner.

The president has warned -- president-elect has warned that continued delay could actually cost American lives. What options do you have if the GSA continues to block the transition?

KLAIN: Yes, George, you know there’s obviously parts of the transition that are in our control. We're picking people to work in the White House and to work in the cabinet. We're building our policy plans. We're having high level meetings with leaders from around the country. And so there's parts of transition that are proceeding at pace, and, in fact, proceeding at record setting pace.

But as you note, there are other parts that are not in our control. The president-elect, the vice president-elect are not getting the kind of intelligence briefings they're entitled to. They’re not getting -- we’re not getting -- our transition isn't getting access to agency officials to help develop our plans, and there's a lot of focus on that vaccine rollout plan that's going to be critical in the early days of a Biden presidency.

We have no access to that, and we're not getting background checks. We're not in a position to get background checks on cabinet nominees. And so there are definite impacts.

Those impacts escalate every day, and I hope that the administrator of the GSA will do her job. The law only requires her to find who is the apparent victor of the election, and I can't imagine there's any dispute -- any dispute that Joe Biden is the apparent winner of the presidential election.

STEPHANOPOULOS: You talked about vaccine distribution. I talked to General Perna from Operation Warp Speed on Friday. He said the lack of communication between his team and the transition isn't delaying distribution at all. Do you buy that?

KLAIN: Well, obviously, it doesn't delay distribution while Donald Trump is in charge, but on January 20th, Joe Biden will be in charge. And if there isn't a seamless flow of information now so that we know what we're getting ourselves into, so we know what plans they’ve made, so we know what gaps there are in the plans, then I do think there's risk that that distribution has gaps and lapses starting on January 20th.

You know, I’m sorry, but while I respect many people involved in this effort on the Trump side in terms of the vaccine distribution effort, the fact of the matter is the Trump administration has a history of failure in dealing with the COVID crisis, including a dramatic and drastic failure on the testing challenge, and so I think just -- if the Trump administration position’s we’re just supposed to trust them that this is all going to work out, I think that's a hard sell to the American people.

STEPHANOPOULOS: We have seen the good news on the COVID vaccine though. Both Pfizer and Moderna on track for emergency use authorization.

Should the president and Operation Warp Speed get any credit for that?

KLAIN: Well, I think that everyone involved should get credit for that. It starts most importantly with the scientists and brilliant men and women who have done this work, but, George, vaccines don't save lives. Vaccinations save lives.

And so the scientific work that's been done to get this vaccine to the place where it can be approved by the FDA, hopefully very, very soon, is just the first step. The much bigger step is actually getting those vaccinations to the American people. That's hard.

Look, the Trump administration has been at this for eight or nine months. In the course of that, fewer than one in three Americans has gotten a COVID test. And so, now, the question is how can we get 100 percent of Americans a vaccine in short order?

And that is a challenge that I think the American people are right to be skeptical about in terms of the way in which the Trump administration would handle it, and that's a challenge that has been largely fallen to the Biden administration.

The sooner we can get briefed on those plans, the sooner we can get our experts in with their experts, I think more confidence everyone can have that those plans will proceed apace in 2021.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Given the continued surge in COVID, should we expect anything like a normal inauguration?

KLAIN: No, George. I think it's going to definitely have to be changed. We started some consultations with House and Senate leadership on that. Obviously, this is not going to be the same kind of inauguration we had in the past.

You know, George, Joe Biden, Kamala Harris conducted this campaign with the safety of the American people in mind. They got a lot of grief for that. They got attacked for that relentlessly by President Trump for the way in which they campaigned safely to try to prevent the spread of the disease.

They're going to try to have an inauguration that honors the importance and the symbolic meaning of the moment, but also does not result in the spread of disease. That's our goal.

STEPHANOPOULOS: So, what does that mean? No parades, no big crowd on the Mall, no big lunch inside the rotunda?

KLAIN: Well, George, well, I’m going to let those plans unfold in consultation with folks in the Capitol who organize that, with the experts who plan that. You know, we ran a very effective and I think engaging Democratic convention this year in August, in a way that was safe for the people to participate and watch it in a way that communicate with the American people.

You know, I think we'll have some mix of those techniques, some mix of, you know, scaled down versions of the existing traditions. People have a lot to celebrate on January 20th. I mean, we saw the day that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris were announced as president and vice president of the United States, people all over the world, and particularly in America, dancing in the streets.

We know people want to celebrate. There is something here to celebrate. We just want to try to find a way to do it as safely as possible.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Meantime, the clock is ticking on an economic relief package. A lot of programs, including unemployment expire on December 31st.

I know the president-elect wants to pass a relief package now.

Is he willing to endorse a far smaller package than Democrats have passed in the past, focused on just extending unemployment benefits?

And what's your reaction to Treasury Secretary Mnuchin allowing other Fed-lending programs to expire?

KLAIN: So, first, as you know, George, the president-elect and vice president-elect met face to face in Wilmington on Friday with Leader Schumer and Speaker Pelosi to talk about the best way to get that relief done. They're on point for negotiating this package and the president-elect said that he will support the best outcome they can achieve in these negotiations.

I am very concerned. I think the president-elect's very concerned that we're in a real crisis in many households in this country right now. As you said, unemployment insurance runs out for many people at the end of the year, before Joe Biden takes office. The eviction moratorium runs out at the end of the year before Joe Biden takes office.

So, if that and other problems are going to be fixed, they have to be fixed right now under the Trump presidency with the congressional lineup we have right now. And I think the president-elect is going to do whatever he can to be supportive of that outcome.

I think it's a shame Secretary Mnuchin did what he did with regard to these unexpended relief funds that were made available by the Congress and, you know, worked through the Federal Reserve, but I think that, you know, it obviously raises the challenges that we're going to face when we take over on January 20th.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Senate control is still up for grabs, as you know. Democrats will have to win both runoffs in Georgia to take control of the Senate.

Here's what the president-elect told me about the importance of Senate control back in February.

JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT-ELECT: I think I’m more ready to be able to defeat Donald Trump and equally importantly, George, elect a Democratic Senate. It's not going to be enough just to beat him. We have to change the Senate in order to get things done.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Wasn't he right then? You know, one former Obama official told Dan Balz of "The Washington Post", it's the difference between having a transformational presidency, versus having to negotiate everything with a Republican Senate.

KLAIN: Well, winning those two Senate seats in Georgia is important, but we're going to do everything we can to help those two candidates. Great candidates in Georgia, help them win. We've already moved people who were working on the Biden campaign on the recounts down there over to be supportive in the field work for our two candidates down there, and I expect you'll see the president-elect travel down there before Election Day.

So, it's very, very important to win those seats. The thing -- the reality, of course, George, is that even if we win them both, and I think we will win them both -- I think both candidates are doing a great job. We're going to have a closely divided Senate kind of under any scenario. And I think one challenge that the president-elect has taken on is trying to work with members of both parties to build consensus for actions on things like economic relief, like climate change, like dealing with our other crises, our racism crisis, the challenge of fixing our immigration laws and, of course, obviously, fighting COVID.

So we're going to have a closely divided Senate. Whatever happens in Georgia. Obviously we want to win those seats. I really want to see Chuck Schumer be the next majority leader in the U.S. Senate. I think he and the president-elect have a great relationship. But -- I know they have a great relationship. And -- but however that comes out, we are going to deliver for the American people. And that's the mission.

Look, I think that voters sent a clear sign in 2020, and the sign they sent was, they want to see things get done. They want action on COVID, the economy, climate, health care, bringing down health care costs. They want to see action on all of that. We're going to deal with whatever lineup we're faced with in Washington to get that done. And it would be better if that lineup was a Democratic Senate. But if, unfortunately -- and I think -- I don't think this will happen, but if we were to lose those seats in Georgia, we're going to move forward with whatever Senate gets elected.

STEPHANOPOULOS: There's going to be some tension between getting unity, getting things done, working with the Republicans and investigating any wrongdoing that occurred during the Trump administration. The vice president's, it's been reported, has expressed a preference that he doesn't want his presidency consumed by Trump investigations.

That has raised some concerns about -- among some Democrats, including Congressman Bill Pascrell, who had this to say this week.

Failure to hold financial and political wrongdoing accountable in the past has invited greater malfeasance by bad actors. A repeat of those failures in 2021 further emboldens criminality by our national leaders and continues America down the path of lawlessness and authoritarianism. There must be accountability.

How do you balance moving forward with getting accountability?

KLAIN: Well, let's be clear, George, the president-elect spoke about this many times during the campaign. And what he made it clear is that Joe Biden is not going to tell the Justice Department who to investigate or who not to investigate. That's who we saw the past four years, the president tampering with the Justice Department, egging on investigations so on and so forth. He's going to pick an excellent attorney general, an independent Justice Department, and that department will make decisions independently, free of politics, free of political favor in either direction as to how to enforce the laws.

That's the way it should be. That's the way it's always been. That's the way it needs to be if we're going to have the kind of rule of law that's so important in our country.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Are we going to see an attorney general, State Department or Treasury pick this week?

KLAIN: Well, what I can confirm, George, is that you're going to see the first of the president-elect's cabinet appointments on Tuesday of this week. Meeting the pace -- beating, in fact, the pace that was set by the Obama/Biden transition, beating the pace set by the Trump transition. So you're going to see the first cabinet picks this Tuesday. But if you want to know what cabinet agencies they are, who's going to be in those cabinet agencies, you'll have to wait for the president-elect to say that himself on Tuesday.

STEPHANOPOULOS: I knew you weren't going to tell me who it was. I was hoping you might tell me which ones it was. But, thank you. we'll be watching on Tuesday, Ron Klain.

KLAIN: Yes, we want people to tune in, George.

STEPHANOPOULOS: OK, thanks very much.

KLAIN: Thanks, George. Appreciate it.

STEPHANOPOULOS: President-elect Biden earlier this week.

Let's talk now to the Operation Warp Speed chief science adviser, Dr. Moncef Slaoui.

Dr. Slaoui, thank you for joining us this morning. You heard the president-elect right there.

DR. MONCEF SLAOUI, OPERATION WARP SPEED CHIEF SCIENCE ADVISER: (inaudible)

STEPHANOPOULOS: Thank you. You heard Ron Klain as well saying the failure to communicate with a transition won't affect vaccine distribution now, but it could affect it once Joe Biden is president of the United States.

How much are you concerned about the lack of communication with the Biden transition team?

SLAOUI: Well, we are focused, frankly, on making sure that the vaccines are made available as quickly as possible and distributed as efficiently as possible, regardless of the political contexts that surround us.

Of course, we would hope that transition happened quietly and smoothly, and we're here to serve the American people and the American population, and we'll do our best.

So we are concerned with anything that could derail the process. As it is -- as it stands now, I can't see that happening, but hopefully it doesn't happen.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Have you had any contact with members of the Biden transition?

SLAOUI: No, no contact.

STEPHANOPOULOS: But would -- wouldn't that ensure -- help ensure a seamless transition from one administration to another?

SLAOUI: Frankly, as I said, we're -- we're here to serve. If people want to contact us, of course, we will be available.

I understand -- as you know, I'm not a federal employee, but I understand the rules are such that confidential information needs to be kept with the federal employees. I'll make sure I look at that.

But, otherwise, of course, I will be happy to be contacted and explain what we're doing, as I'm doing it now to all the public.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Walk us through what we can expect going forward with both the Pfizer and the Moderna vaccines.

SLAOUI: Yes.

So, the two companies are working 24/7 preparing their files. As you know, Pfizer already filed yesterday. Moderna is planning to file by the end of this month. The FDA will review the files.

And, in parallel to that process, the CDC and its Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices will also review the data, so that when the FDA, on December 10, for Pfizer, and on December 17 for Moderna, reviews and gets the advice from its advisory committee of independent experts, and hopefully approves the vaccine, the CDC will almost immediately ask the ACIP for what recommendation and what guidance they would give to the population in terms of immunization priorities.

We are ready to start shipping vaccines within 24 hours from approval, ship them to the sites that each state that are allocated a number, a quantity of vaccine that's proportional to their population tells us where to deliver the vaccine. We will have the vaccines there the next day after approval, and, hopefully, people will start to be immunized, I would say, within 48 hours from the approval.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Presumably, health care workers are at the front of the line.

But we're even seeing some hesitancy among health care workers, doctors and nurses, about taking the vaccine. If health care workers on the front lines are hesitant, what does that mean for the broader population, where we know there has been some skepticism about taking the vaccine?

SLAOUI: Well, I'm very, very concerned about the hesitancy as it exists.

And I think it's very unfortunate, because this has been exacerbated by the political context under which we have worked very hard with the companies and with the thousands of people that have been involved to make these vaccines available.

The vaccines have been developed as thoroughly and as scientifically as ever. I have been doing this for more than 30 years. This vaccine development is not different than any other, except that we have gone at an incredible fast speed with incredible resources and incredible commitment by all the parties.

We know that these vaccines are highly effective. They are as safe in the short term as any other vaccine that's already approved. We will be looking for the long term at their safety through very active pharmacovigilance. The CDC and the FDA are working together in setting that up to a level that's almost close to a clinical trial.

And I feel very comfortable that this vaccine, these vaccines are safe. I will be happy to take the vaccine. I will be happy to have my children have or my parents have the vaccine.

And we will be totally transparent with every single bit of data and information that we know about the vaccine for everybody to listen. The key, frankly, is, please, don't make up your mind before you listen to all the information that the FDA and that the CDC and that all independent experts in the country will be able to look into and advise you.

STEPHANOPOULOS: As you know, the president has..

SLAOUI: ... and then make up your mind.

STEPHANOPOULOS: As -- thank you, sir.

As you know, the president has complained that Pfizer delayed the reporting of the clinical trial success until after the election. Do you have any evidence of that?

SLAOUI: Well, listen, our partnership with Pfizer is slightly different than, for instance, our partnership with Moderna, where we were -- with Moderna, we have been working every day on every single aspect of the vaccine together.

With Pfizer, it was more an arm's-length relationship, where we have supported them in terms of creating a secure marketplace for them. We pre-purchased vaccine as a commitment. We also helped them on manufacturing, raw materials and things like that. But we haven't been with them on a daily basis, so I don't know the specifics.

However, I do think that asking for 60 days' follow-up after completion of immunization to ensure that we understand the short-term and the predictable long-term safety of the vaccine is an appropriate decision.

And I understand that that's what drove the timelines of Pfizer.

So, as far as I know, I don't think any -- any specific action has taken place to delay the vaccine.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Dr. Slaoui, thank you very much for your time this morning.

SLAOUI: My pleasure. Thank you for having me.