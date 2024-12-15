'This Week' Transcript 12-15-24: Sec. Alejandro Mayorkas, Sen. Eric Schmitt, Sen. Adam Schiff & Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt

A rush transcript of "This Week with George Stephanopoulos" airing on Sunday, December 15, 2024 on ABC News is below. This copy may not be in its final form, may be updated and may contain minor transcription errors. For previous show transcripts, visit the "This Week" transcript archive.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Let's bring in Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

Mr. Secretary, thank you for joining us this morning.

Can you clear up the confusion here?

ALEJANDRO MAYORKAS, SECRETARY OF HOMELAND SECURITY: Absolutely, George, and thank you very much for having me.

There's no question that people are seeing drones. And I want to assure the American public that we, in the federal government, have deployed additional resources, personnel, technology, to assist the New Jersey State Police in addressing the drone sightings.

Some of those drone sightings are, in fact, drones. Some are manned aircraft that are commonly mistaken for drones. And we do see duplicative reporting. But there's no question that drones are being sighted.

Let me set the record straight here, George. There are thousands of drones flown every day in the United States, recreational drones, commercial drones. That is the reality, and in September of 2023, the Federal Aviation Administration, the FAA, changed the rules so that drones could fly at night. And that may be one of the reasons why now people are seeing more drones than they did before, especially from dawn to dusk. And so that is the reality.

But I want to assure the American public that we are on it. We are working in close coordination with state and local authorities. And it is critical, as we all have said for a number of years that we need from Congress additional authorities to address the drone situation. Our authorities currently are limited, and they are set to expire. We need them extended and expanded.

STEPHANOPOULOS: What exactly do you need?

MAYORKAS: We want state and local authorities to also have the ability to counter drone activity under federal supervision. That is one important element that we have requested, and we've heard it echoed by the state and local officials themselves.

STEPHANOPOULOS: You know, President-elect Trump has put out a post on this. I want to put it up on the screen right now. He says, “mystery drone sightings all over the country. Can this really be happening without our government's knowledge? I don't think so. Let the public know, and now. Otherwise, shoot them down.”

Your response?

MAYORKAS: Well, we are aware of the drone sightings, as I – as I've said. I think there are more than 8,000 drones flown every day in the United States. With respect to the ability to incapacitate those drones, we are limited in our authorities. We have certain agencies within the Department of Homeland Security that can do that, and outside our department, but we need those authorities expanded as well.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Are there any legitimate national security concerns here? For example, have you seen any evidence at all, especially in these recent sightings in the northeast, of any kind of foreign involvement?

MAYORKAS: We have not seen any foreign – we know of no foreign involvement with respect to the sightings in the northeast. And we are vigilant in investigating this matter, the Department of Homeland Security, with the Federal Bureau of Investigation in the lead.

STEPHANOPOULOS: But there have been concerns in the past. In fact, a Chinese national was arrested in California this week, allegedly for flying a drone over Vandenberg Air Force Base. Last year you had drone flights over Langley Air Force Base in Virginia, over a nuclear facility in Nevada.

So, what is the national security concern right now?

MAYORKAS: Well, when a drone is flown over restricted air space, we act very, very swiftly. And, in fact, when an individual in California flew a drone over restricted air space, that individual was identified, apprehended and is being charged by federal authorities. And so we act as swiftly as possible when an individual does fly a drone over restricted air space and violates the rules.

You know there are, George, more than 1 million drones registered in the United States.

STEPHANOPOULOS: That's an awful lot. But bottom line you're saying Americans have nothing to worry about?

MAYORKAS: Look, it is our job to be vigilant in the federal government with our state and local partners on behalf of the American public. And we can assure their safety by reason of that vigilance. We've deployed personnel, technology, and if there is any reason for concern, if we identify any foreign involvement or criminal activity, we will communicate with the American public accordingly.

Right now, we are not aware of any. If we become aware of any, we will communicate accordingly and take appropriate action.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Secretary Mayorkas, thank you for your time this morning.

MAYORKAS: Thank you, George.