'This Week' Transcript 12-8-19: Rep. Zoe Lofgren, Rep. Matt Gaetz, Sen. Cory Booker

Democratic presidential candidate, U.S. Sen. Cory Booker addresses the audience at the Environmental Justice Presidential Candidate Forum at South Carolina State University on November 8, 2019 in Orangeburg, South Carolina.

CHIEF ANCHOR, GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS:​ And we're joined now by two members of that committee, Democrat Zoe Lofgren, Republican Matt Gaetz.

And, Congresswoman Lofgren, let me begin with you.

You have played a role in every modern impeachment. And we're going to show our viewers some of that evidence right there. You were on the staff of the House Judiciary Committee during the Nixon impeachment back in 1973, a member of that committee for Bill Clinton's impeachment in 1998 and the impeachment of President Trump today.

But it appears that at least half the country is unconvinced by your contention that the allegations against President Trump are more serious than the charges against Nixon and Clinton.

Make the concise version of that case.

REP. ZOE LOFGREN (D-CA): Well, in the Nixon case, he used presidential powers to influence improperly the election. He covered it up using the FBI, the CIA. He abused his power and was voted articles of impeachment as a consequence.

In the case of President Trump, not only has he abused his power to improperly put his thumb on the -- on the scale for the election, he used a foreign power to do it. And that is -- really hits all of the buttons that the founding fathers were concerned about.

STEPHANOPOULOS: But, as you know, the Republicans have made the case that the president didn't get what he wanted. He didn't get the investigation. The aid went through.

LOFGREN: Well, the aid was suspended for a while. As a matter of fact, people died while it was suspended.

But he did use that power to get that. And it's not over. I mean, he is using agents to get improper things done to try and tar his opponent. And Rudy Giuliani, his agent, is in Ukraine meeting with KGB-trained people today.

This is an ongoing threat to the national security.

STEPHANOPOULOS: The president said yesterday that he's going to take a report from Rudy Giuliani. Rudy Giuliani is going to report to the attorney general.

LOFGREN: Well, I -- that's very interesting.

But the fact that Mr. Giuliani, Mr. Sondheim (sic) have acted to try and pervert the national interest to the personal interest is of tremendous concern. It's an ongoing threat to the national security. And it's abuse of power that is -- needs to be dealt with, really.

It's -- it's depressing, honestly. I wish the president's behavior had been better.

STEPHANOPOULOS: You didn't think the Democrats should move to impeach based on the Mueller report. Does that mean you're against including evidence laid out by Mueller on possible obstruction of justice in these articles of impeachment?

LOFGREN: My personal view is, we should proceed only on those items where we have direct evidence.

And there is a lot of direct evidence relative to the abuse of power and Ukraine and the Russians, relative to the Biden investigation.

The Mueller report is a report. We don't have a direct witness testimony for most of that, so I think we'd be on firmest ground to move forward where we have direct evidence as with the report we will receive tomorrow morning at 9:00 a.m. from the intelligence committee.

STEPHANOPOULOS: And we are going to be covering that, but that gets to the other question

that has been raised about the speed with which the Democrats are going forward. You're not going to have the evidence, as you said, from the Mueller report. Don McGahn hasn't testified yet to the House Judiciary Committee. You don't have the evidence of Mick Mulvaney, of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Rudy Giuliani, you just called an agent of the president right there.

And The Washington Post had an editorial this weekend. And here's what they had to say about that. They said the judiciary committee may well have enough evidence to draw up articles of impeachment but the witnesses and documents that Mr. Trump is improperly blocking might well provide a fuller, and to many Americans, more persuasive picture of his guilt. An American democracy cannot afford for congress to fail to establish its right to obtain them. The fight for them must not be given up."

Why not wait for those witnesses?

LOFGREN: Well, the president has improperly withheld those witnesses. The idea that there's absolute immunity is preposterous. There is no basis in law or in the constitution for that.

I'm mindful that the last time we fully litigated that claim, it took 18 months. So to allow the president to engage in frivolous appeals so that the appeals extend beyond his term of office really is not what the constitution provides. The constitution says, the congress shall have the sole authority when it comes to impeachment.

And so the question is, with the evidence we have, can we make a sound conclusion? I think we can, but when we get our presentation tomorrow from the intelligence committee, I think all of us will have a chance to say all of this direct evidence can we reach a conclusion and move forward as our responsibility under the constitution provides, and I think the answer is likely yes.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Back in 1998 you warned Republicans against undoing -- that was your word -- a free election expressing the will of the people. Here's what you had to say.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

LOFGREN: You will set the dangerous precedent that the certainty of presidential terms, which is so benefited our wonderful America, will be replaced by the partisan use of impeachment. Future

presidents will face election, then litigation, then impeachment.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

STEPHANOPOULOS: Republicans are echoing that argument today. They're saying that's exactly what has happened.

LOFGREN: Well, what I should have said, and I think I did say throughout the Clinton impeachment was, first you need a high crime and misdemeanor. Lying about sex is not an abuse of presidential power, maybe husband power. And certainly Trump has done the same thing when it comes to Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal. We're not proceeding on his lies about his affairs. That has nothing to do with the abuse of presidential power any more than it did in the Clinton administration.

Here, we have an instance, as we did with Nixon, of abuse of the power that is vested in the

president. And the founders were very concerned that the president that they had created in the constitution had enormous powers. And if unchecked, if the use of that power was made to subvert the constitutional order, there had to be a remedy and that remedy was impeachment.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Finally, I do want to ago you about this shooting in Pensacola. The Pensacola naval base on Friday by that Saudi national. FBI still investigating whether or not it was a preplanned terrorist attack, whether or not there were accomplices, but in the wake of this shooting does the United States need to be rethinking our relationship with Saudi Arabia?

LOFGREN: Well, I have a lot of concerns. We have, you know -- they murdered a U.S. person who was a reporter for The Washington Post, murdered and dismembered that reporter. And we've never gotten accounting for that.

So, yes, there are a lot of questions about Saudi Arabia.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Congresswoman Lofgren, thanks for joining us this morning.

LOFGREN: Thank you.

STEPHANOPOULOS: And we are joined now by the congressman from Pensacola, Matt Gaetz. Congressman Gaetz, thank you for joining us this morning. First, our condolences to your entire community in the wake of this shooting.

Let me ask you the same question I just asked Congresswoman Lofgren, do you think it's time to rethink the United States' relationship with Saudi Arabia?

REP. MATT GAETZ, (R) FLORIDA: Well, George, thank you for your condolences. The military is not a feature of my community, it is the defining characteristic of my community. And I've dealt with killed in action down range, active duty suicide, but there is a special kind of grief when the bravest most patriotic Americans are putting themselves in harm's way to train people from other countries to be able to protect and defend their own country and then they kill us for it.

This isn't the first time my community has experienced that type of grief, and it is deeply, deeply painful.

Of course, what happened in Pensacola has to inform on our ongoing relationship with Saudi Arabia. That is the message I directly delivered to the Saudi ambassador when she called to offer her condolences. There are Saudis that are currently with us that are being investigated, and I made the point as clearly as I possibly could that we want no interference from the kingdom as it relates to Saudis that we have, and if there are Saudis that we do not have that may have been involved in any way in the planning, inspiration, financing or execution of this, that we expect Saudi intelligence to work with our government to find the people accountable and hold them responsible.

And I was given every assurance from the ambassador that that would occur.

GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS, ABC NEWS HOST: Do you think the president has been tough enough with Saudi Arabia, has delivered the message in the same way you have?

GAETZ: I am very grateful to the president for being so on top of this. We've been communicating regularly. And I can tell you that what you saw from Secretary Esper in terms of ordering a review of this program is a consequence of the president's leadership.

We need to have a review of this program and it's my belief that as Secretary Esper is looking at the recordkeeping, the accounting for these Saudi nationals that are in our country, the continuous observance and monitoring of their activities to ensure that there's not radicalization, while that’s going on, we should pause this program. We should not be taking new incoming Saudi students until we're absolutely confident in our vetting process

STEPHANOPOULOS: Congressman, OK, let's move on now to impeachment.

And you just heard Congresswoman Lofgren right there discussing Rudy Giuliani's trip to Ukraine this week, a trip that you said was weird.

You're not the only one. Dan Eberhart, a strong supporter of President Trump, donor to President Trump, said: The fact that Giuliani is back in Ukraine is like a murder suspect returning to the crime scene to live-stream themselves moon dancing. It's brazen on a galactic level.

Is it wise for Rudy Giuliani to be there? Or -- and you just heard Congresswoman Lofgren say it could be more examples of an abuse of power by the president.

GAETZ: I would never compare Mayor Giuliani to a murder suspect. Let's remember, this is the guy who took down the mob in the '90s and who was out there leading a lot of -- the city of New York during the terrible events of 9/11. So, I think he gets the benefit of the doubt that he's not akin to a murder suspect.

But it is weird that he's over there and I’m grateful that very soon after, I made those comments on CNN, the president put out a statement that said that Rudy Giuliani does want to come into Congress and explain his role, explain what he's been up to. And I believe that the president urging Mayor Giuliani to provide that clarity to the Congress will be helpful in resolving what seems to be odd having him over there at this time.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Well, the -- Mayor Giuliani said he's actually representing the president while he's over there and, of course, it's the president who has blocked his top witnesses with direct evidence from coming to the Congress. You believe that Rudy Giuliani, Mick Mulvaney, Mike Pompeo should all come testify now?

GAETZ: I believe that Rudy Giuliani has indicated that he wants to. So, I think that's a moot point.

As it relates to the other members of the executive branch, the president has to make decisions not only for him but for the presidency. I think it would inure to the president's advantage to have people testify who could exculpate him, but they -- we want to preserve an executive branch where there are out-of-the-box strategy sessions where people come up with crazy ideas and reject those ideas and hone them.

And if everyone is always worried from now going forward that if you suggest something to the president or you're engaging in conditions conversations about an upcoming challenge, that that’s going to be read out verbatim to the Congress and the country, I think it could -- it could impair the type of creativity and out-of-the-box thinking that we want to see in the executive. So, I know it's a tough balance for the president.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Democrats are clearly making the case that they’re going to say that the president abused his power by soliciting foreign interference in the election, by soliciting interference so that the investigation of Joe Biden -- even your witness this week, even Professor Turley said that the president's phone call was not appropriate. It was not perfect.

Can you explain to the American people why you think it's OK for the president of the United States to ask a foreign nation to investigate a political opponent and withhold a White House meeting at the same time?

GAETZ: I reject the premise of the question and that's what the president was doing. I think the president was acting on a sincere, longly held view and skepticism of foreign aid. I think he was acting on concern about Ukraine being the third most corrupt country in the world.

And I think he was also reflecting specific concern about this Biden connection to Burisma. And remember, it was George Kent, a witness called by the Democrats, who came forward and said, we were so worried about Burisma that our own embassy had to pull out of a public/private partnership that they were engaged in.

But what is so dizzying, George, is the evolving standard for impeachment from Democrats. Through most of 2019, Nancy Pelosi said she opposed impeachment not because the Mueller facts weren't strong enough in her view, but because it wasn't bipartisan. She set the standard of bipartisanship for impeachment.

The only thing that's changed now is that we're moving into an election year and she's willing to pursue a partisan impeachment.

And you look back to 1998, Jerry Nadler, our chairman, was saying that it was ripping votes asunder to pursue a partisan impeachment and no impeachment would be legitimate if it was primarily supported by one party and opposed by another. This impeachment is exclusively supported by Democrats in Congress. It's not just that Democrats can't persuade people like me who support the president, they can't even persuade Republicans like Will Hurd, who are critics of the president, to support this impeachment. So they continue to move the goalpost. And my friend Zoe Lofgren, one of the nicest people in Congress, she compared the impeachment in 1998 to fascism, George, fascism.

Now, I don't think that history looks kindly on the '98 impeachment and I certainly don't think it will look kindly on the inevitable impeachment of the -- of the president today.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Congressman Gaetz, thanks for your time this morning.

GAETZ: Thank you.