'This Week' Transcript 7-14-19: Ken Cuccinelli, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Tom Steyer

JONATHAN KARL, CHIEF WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENT, ABC NEWS: The vice president was in there for just 90 seconds, seeing one grim snapshot of a crisis that appears to have overwhelmed those responsible for dealing with it. For more on this, let’s bring in our first guest, Ken Cuccinelli, acting director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services. Thank you for joining us.

KEN CUCCINELLI, ACTING DIRECTOR, USCIS: My pleasure.

KARL: And I want to start with that video. I’d like you to take a look, watch these scenes from McAllen, Texas and I want to read a little bit more from Josh Dawsey’s report on what he saw. He writes -- a stench from body odor hung in the air, it was sweltering hot, the only water was outside the fences and they needed to ask permission from the Border Patrol agents to drink. According to those agents, many of those men had not had showers for 10 to 20 days. So I know the system’s overwhelmed, right? How can this happen in the United States of America?

CUCCINELLI: Well, because Congress has let it happen. It’s that simple. Look at just the supplemental appropriation last month. It was overwhelmingly focused on children -- and all of us prioritize care for children. And in one month we went from about 2,500 kids in overcrowded -- being in CBP detention facilities down to about 300-some-odd with only a handful of those past the 72 hour metric that is when we try to ship kids out of -- of Border Patrol custody. So when Congress provides the professionals at the border what they need, success happens, success being measured as avoiding overcrowding.

KARL: But -- OK, so -- and I understand that there was a request from the administration back in February, 52,000 -- more beds. But how can you allow this to happen? If you don’t have the resources, you can’t detain these people, can you? Isn’t that a basic human --

CUCCINELLI: (LAUGHTER) Sure you can. No.

KARL: -- rights violation?

CUCCINELLI: No. I mean, they’re being fed, they’re being --

KARL: They don’t even have enough space to lie down.

CUCCINELLI: -- as you noted yourself -- well, you know, that’s -- that’s a reality of facilities not designed to handle the swamping at the border. We’ve had four months in a row with over 100,000 apprehensions. And May was the head -- was the lead spike in that and over 70 percent of that was families and children. What we’re -- worst designed to handle in terms of detention. And --

KARL: But can you --

(CROSSTALK)

CUCCINELLI: And your alternative is to let them all go.

KARL: Exactly.

CUCCINELLI: And that is the wrong alternative. You have just said don’t worry about the law, we’re going to ignore the border. Well --

(CROSSTALK)

KARL: Isn’t there also a law about how you treat human beings? Aren’t there -- aren’t there -- aren’t there --

CUCCINELLI: There are standards, yes. Absolutely.

KARL: -- standards and -- and international standards, there are human -- you -- if you can’t detain them humanely, you have an alternative, which is what’s -- what was done for many years before, which is to release them and ask them to come back for -- for their asylum hearings.

CUCCINELLI: And of course many of them never show up. And that --

KARL: But -- but -- but you --

CUCCINIELLI: -- and this president promised to change exactly that pattern of behavior that you just described. And he’s doing his best to achieve that. Some of what you describe has happened, even under President Trump, because of overwhelming numbers. At the same time, all of us in the Department of Homeland Security and beyond are trying to manage these numbers as best we can, by shortening processing times, by making ourselves more efficient on that front. And when Congress does help, as they did with children last month with appropriate facilities for the appropriate detainees.

But look, they can also go home, which is our preference, when they come illegally here. And the people -- I deal with asylum in my agency and the people really claiming asylum with no basis, just totally fraudulently, are clogging a system for legitimate asylum seekers.

They’re caught in this too, let’s not forget the people who are consistent with our laws, they’re swept up in this too.

KARL: But when you look at those conditions, I mean even the most hardened criminals in our criminal justice system are not treated like that. Death row inmates don’t live in conditions like that.

CUCCINELLI: Well that’s because we have a much slower flow of people coming into our prisons. There isn’t a sudden spike. I was – I was in El Paso two weeks ago where you followed the vice president around I believe, and they have gone in that sector of the border from the sixth busiest sector at the end of 2018 to number two in literally a matter of months.

So even when we look at more than the raw numbers coming across the border but how they’re shifting, and let’s not forget the drug cartels on the other side of the border have an awful lot to do with how those flows come over here.

And they are monetized, they’re making a killing off of these people.

KARL: So when is this going to end?

CUCCINELLI: This is going to end when we close asylum loopholes and we stop attracting people here illegally to try and –

KARL: So you’re saying that for the –

CUCCINELLI: -- let me finish, to try and overwhelm the system and do exactly what you described, and that’s just release them into the interior when they’ll never show up again for our hearings.

KARL: So this is going to go until Congress passes laws that show no sign of going anywhere right now.

CUCCINELLI: As you saw the two numbers came way down from May, we expect to be taking steps on the administration side to reduce the pull for folks to come here, even if Congress won’t act.

But look, there are things the Obama administration and the Trump administration agree on, things like keeping families together in detention, contrary and overdoing the Flores imposition by one judge.

The Obama administration opposed that, the Trump administration has sought to fix it, the same thing with children who are – or the question remains whether they’re trafficked – to determine whether they’re trafficked.

We – the Obama administration wanted to close the same loophole the Trump administration does. We can close those two loopholes on one piece of paper, one piece of paper.

And when the House schedule came out between now and when they go on vacation (CROSSALK) nowhere to be seen.

KARL: I mean – I mean the loophole you’re talking about is allowing families to be detained together, it’s still – it could be the same conditions, doesn’t (inaudible) overcrowding.

But I want to – I want to move on to the ICE raid. The president said that there would be a – you know, a big, new effort to – for mass deportations he suggested starting today. Is that going on? What’s happening?

CUCCINELLI: Well we never talk about the details of days and where –

KARL: Well the president, he said it was going to start today.

CUCCINELLI: He’s the president, I’m not the president.

KARL: OK.

CUCCINELLI: And look, I have a lot of respect for our ICE officers, they’re loyal, they’re compassionate but they have a job to do and it’s a tough one and made a lot tougher when a lot of people in Congress throw the vitriol at them that they are unjust (ph) for doing their job and enforcing the laws of Congress. But it –

KARL: What’s going on? Why is the president telegraphing the – a big, new effort to deport people?

CUCCINELLI: Well look, if we don’t have interior enforcement, we don’t have deterrents. Then people think they can get by that first line just as you described earlier and they’re done, it’s over.

Well it isn’t over, and over a million people in this country have – who are here illegally have gone through extensive due process, have removal orders and have not left. That’s the pull –

KARL: How many of those people are you going to – how many people are you going to forcibly –

CUCCINELLI: Well we’ll see – we’ll see how many ICE rolls on with and it shows how far we’ve fallen that it’s even news that ICE is doing its job. This is their job every day is interior (inaudible) –

KARL: Well in fact, the numbers are fewer under – you have fewer people being deported under President Trump than under President Obama.

CUCCINELLI: That’s correct.

KARL: All right. Ken Cuccinelli, thank you for joining us on THIS WEEK.

CUCCINELLI: Good to be with you.

KARL: I appreciate it. Now, let's turn to Democratic Senator and candidate for president Amy Klobuchar, Senator Klobuchar, thank you for joining us.

I want to start first with these ICE deportation raids. Can you, from your vantage point, on the Senate judiciary committee, what is going on? Because as you heard, we didn't really get answers from Ken Cuccinelli.

SEN. AMY KLOBUCHAR, (D-MN) 2020 PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: What do I think is going on? If you wanted to go after security risks, and there are people who are security risks, why would you alert them and say you're doing this on a Sunday and do it two weekends in a row? Why, because you want to make news, right? It's not about giving people who are security risks deported, it's

about scaring everyone in the country and it is also about changing the news from things like, pharmaceutical prices that are going up at record levels, and this president has made endless promises that he's going to do something about it or that he's going to do something about infrastructure. And we got electric grids catching on fire and levees bursting right now where I am in Iowa. That's what's happening right now. And that's what happening to people in their real lives.

So, no, I don't think this makes sense. I think that you do want deport people who are security risk to people in our country. That is true. I think that we need comprehensive immigration reform, and the president knows this, but he refuses to act because it will piss off his base.

Most of us will like to get rid of this chaos and have a much more orderly process where you take people who are following the laws, who are working, who have been in this country for years and allow them an arduous path to citizenship so they can keep working.

We don't have enough workers in our fields, and in our factories, in our nursing homes in the Midwest, this would be a much smarter way to do this, but instead, he simply wants that chaos and to distract people from the real things that they care about.

He has not kept his promises. That's what i truly believe, he wants us to be talking about this today, and he uses these people as political pawns.

KARL: Now, Elizabeth Warren this week came out with a proposal following on what Julian Castro said in the debate to decriminalize unauthorized border crossing. You said you were going to look at that in the debate. Have you? Do you support that idea?

KLOBUCHAR: I support different enforcement priorities. And of course, I'll look at the statute to see if you can make changes depending on the level of a security risk. But no, I don't support open orders and simply getting rid of this statute.

I think the answer is to have a new president. The answer is when we are on the cusp of getting comprehensive reform done, which will be so much better for our economy, the 2013 bill brought the deficit down, according to every guesstimate, by over $150 billion in 10 years because people would start paying their taxes, then you take some of that money and you can use for better order at the border for targeted reasons and then you can also look at those countries that we're talking about where we have seen this surge of asylum seekers, let them seek asylum in the countries they are, the Obama

administration allowed that in limited circumstances, go back to that policy. That would help a lot. And then at the same time, work with our allies to get things under control in those countries.

None of that is going on right now. Again, the president wants these images, he wants chaos because it distracts everyone from all of these other things we should be talking about. I promise you, Jonathan, that's what he wants.

And it is so sad this humanitarian crisis that is happening right now, which could be prevented by some smart policies when we’ve got people on both side of the aisle that want to let the DREAMers stay. That’s 2 million people. Right? You had Republican senators like Johnny Isakson and Mike Rounds leading the charge on that, or the people who are here legally in temporary status, like the Liberian community in Minnesota who’ve been here for decades, working in our hospitals and our nursing homes. They were just a few days away from deporting them this past year.

KARL: So -- so --

KLOBUCHAR: This is not what we stand for.

KARL: Well let me --

KLOBUCHAR: We need to move forward in our country, we need to move our economy forward. And I think you do that by tackling the challenges in front of us. Climate change, yes. Immigration reform, yes. Doing something about our health care costs. But instead, it's chaos every day and the people in a state like this, in Iowa, they are sick and tired of it.

KARL: So -- so as you look at those images of the humanitarian crisis on the border from the vice president's trip, what -- what -- what's your reaction? You see 400 men in that one -- again, we only saw a sliver of what was going on. A place that was, you know, pre-screened because the vice president was visiting it. What -- what -- what's your reaction to that?

KLOBUCHAR: I just think it's incredibly sad. I think that they got what they came for. You know, they claimed they were going to show us how great things were down there and all these things they had done, and then you saw these people in cages. That's why we have pushing for standards in place, by changing, as I just mentioned, the asylum process and by stopping this chaotic policy, because what happens is the traffickers say to the people in those countries, hey, the president’s changed the policy again, or a court changed it because the president did a policy that was illegal, and then they start coming up.

That is the kind of chaotic policy that he has created.

KARL: But -- but you --

KLOBUCHAR: And once again, if you really talk to people --

KARL: You heard Ken Cuccinelli say basically, it's your fault, it's Congress' fault. And -- and in fact, the Republicans did have a $4.2 billion request in back in February to have 52,000 additional beds at the detention facilities on the border. Was it a mistake for Democrats to oppose that back in February?

KLOBUCHAR: No. We just put out billions of dollars for the border and they know that and the president signed that into law. All right? He signed into law and he just did it. And there have been repeated efforts for bipartisan compromises on a number of things like infrastructure, like pushing on the pharmaceutical prices, like doing something on immigration reform and instead he likes to govern by tweet at 5:00 in the morning in his bathrobe. And I have been in Senate long enough, including when George Bush was president, to see that you can get things done when people of good faith want to work together for the good of this country.

I'm running for president because I truly believe that. I think the Americans are tired of -- people in this country are tired of broken promises. They want someone that can look them in the eye and tell them the truth. And everyone knows from the Kavanaugh hearing that is something that I do well. And I think we need someone who has a track record of bringing people together and this president just doesn't do that, he tries to divide people every single day. And the men in the cage, it’s incredibly sad, but that is what he wants us to see.

KARL: So before you, the -- the fund-raising numbers are due tomorrow. You clearly know how much money you raised in the second quarter. Can you tell us here?

KLOBUCHAR: We’re going to put that all out tomorrow. I can just tell you that I am going to have enough money to win. I -- we had a good first quarter and we’ve continued to be smart about how we're spending our money. I know you're going to have another candidate on next and --

KARL: Yes.

KLOBUCHAR: Yes, I don't have the kind of money he has and I welcome him to the race, but I’m telling you, the American people already have one multimillionaire in the White House. I don't think that should be the only criteria of who gets to be elected in this country. You know, I come from a different background. My grandpa was an iron ore miner, my dad was a newspaper man, my mom was a teacher. And America is about people who succeed, who come to the forefront and get things done.

KARL: Amy --

KLOBUCHAR: And I bet that they want something different than just having another wealthy person in the White House.

KARL: Senator Amy Klobuchar, thank you for joining us on THIS WEEK. Appreciate your time.

KLOBUCHAR: Thank you.