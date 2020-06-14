'This Week' Transcript 6-14-20: Dr. Ben Carson, Stacey Abrams, Sen. James Lankford

'We need to move away from being offended by everything': Carson

'We need to move away from being offended by everything': Carson Astrid Riecken/AP

A rush transcript of "This Week with George Stephanopoulos" airing on Sunday, June 14, 2020 on ABC News is below.

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: I think I've done more for the black community than any other president. And let's take a pass on Abraham Lincoln because he did good, although it's always questionable.

STEPHANOPOULOS: And we are joined now by the president's secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Dr. Ben Carson.

Dr. Carson, thank you for joining us this morning.

Quite a claim there from President Trump, done more for black Americans than any president since Lincoln.

Do you stand by that claim?

CARSON: Well, I will say, rather than get into an argument about who's done the most, what has, in fact, been done, you know, the opportunity zones where they're designed in order to bring money into areas that are traditionally neglected. And that's been quite successful. Prison reform has been quite successful. It's just the first step. There are other things that need to be done.

Making funding for the HBCUs regular, rather than done on an annual basis and increasing the amount of money for that. That's been very useful.

And, you know there are other things that have been useful. So to get into an argument about who's done the most probably is not productive, but it is good to acknowledge the things that have been done.

STEPHANOPOULOS: That's a fair point. So should the president stop making that comparison? It's hard to compare that with Lyndon Johnson passing the Civil Rights Act, the voting act, Ulysses Grant sending in troops to take on the Ku Klux Klan. President Eisenhower sending in troops to enforce Brown v. Board of Education.

CARSON: All of which is a significant part of our history. And that's an important thing for us to acknowledge, what has happened in the past. And, you know, we should be willing to look at what we've done together collectively to make progress.

STEPHANOPOULOS: And the questions should be, what should -- what should be done now? There have been times, over the last several weeks, to where the president has seemed out of step with this movement across the country, those tweets about saying, you know, when the looting starts, the shooting starts, attacking the protesters. He's now standing firmly against renaming any confederate bases.

As the president's only black cabinet member, how have you counseled him to address these issues?

CARSON: I say, you know, we, obviously, should look at things from multiple perspectives because we are a diverse country. We have diverse opinions. And, you know, his opinion is one of them as well. So I -- I don't have any problem with him expressing his opinion as long as he's willing to listen to other opinions.

As long as we're all willing to listen to other opinions because as I've said before, the United States of America is a destination compass (ph). It's a place where other people want to come to, not a place where they want to leave. And there's a reason for that. And we're the only ones who can destroy ourselves. And we have to stop, you know, putting everything into the arena of combat. And let's see if -- if we can find a way to work together because, if we don't, we're doomed.

STEPHANOPOULOS: That -- that's an interesting point you make there. You're saying we should stop everything in the arena of combat, the president's tweets talk about dominating the streets, saying we have to send troops into the streets. Is that the appropriate response right now?

CARSON: There are lots of different ways to express things. I believe what’s being said there is obviously we cannot submit to anarchy. I think we would all agree with that. We might not all express it the same way, but we would all agree with it. And we’ve got to begin to look at the big picture, what is the thing that we’re aiming to do, not what someone said this day or that day.

STEPHANOPOULOS: And that then -- that leads to the next question then. What are we aiming to do right now? So many Americans look at what’s happening and see systemic racism across the board. We’ve seen those sweeping changes that have started to take place now in the country in response to these protests. What more needs to be done right now?

CARSON: Well, I think we obviously need to acknowledge that there is a reason that the protests are going on. There’s no question about that. But it also means we need to open the discussion. We need to listen to the police as well as to the protestors. We need to look at what is happening in these communities where protests are going on.

Peaceful protests, no problem whatsoever. Destroying the livelihood, the businesses of people who live in those neighborhoods who’ve worked hard, in many cases, all their lives to establish them, that’s very, very bad. And, you know, we need to talk about that also.

And talk about, you know, what makes sense. Does it make sense to allow anarchists to just take over things and destroy things at will? Of course it doesn’t. And we all need to talk about that. Does it make sense to allow rogue police to move from one precinct to another? Of course it doesn’t. Does it make sense not to use the technology that we have to help us to be able to investigate? No, it doesn’t.

These are all things we need to do and we need to make them regular and pervasive throughout our society.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Coming up this week, of course, is Juneteenth, the national holiday celebrating the freeing of the slaves in the United States. And the president moved his Tulsa rally from June 19th to June 20th, but there is still real questions about whether that rally should put -- take place, in part because of health. I’m (ph) imagining you putting on your doctor’s hat right here.

The director of Tulsa’s Health Department has said he wishes it would be postponed because of the spread of COVID. You’re a medical doctor. Should the president be following that advice?

CARSON: Well, first of all, I did talk to the president about the Juneteenth to (ph) that (ph). I was pleasantly surprised at how much he knew about it already -- knew about the Black Wall Street there and the whole history of it. And thinking about making some remarks to acknowledge what had happened there and why we don’t want that kind of situation to ever occur in this country again. But, you know, it is what it is. And it’s probably good to have moved it.

In terms of whether a rally can be done -- whether people can get together, I think if it’s done in conjunction with the public health experts, which it is being done in conjunction with them, that’s quite acceptable. We do need to always, all of us, need to do what we can to prevent the spread of COVID-19, but it is very important that we utilize what we have learned about the disease so that we can live with it, rather than allow it to dominate us and determine how we’re going to live.

STEPHANOPOULOS: And finally, sir, the president’s convention -- (inaudible) speeches, now it’s scheduled for Jacksonville on August 27th, which is the 60th anniversary of Ax Handle Saturday when a KKK mob attacked mostly Black Civil Rights protestors. Is it appropriate to be having a convention speech on that anniversary in that city?

CARSON: You know, we’ve reached a point in our society where we dissect everything and try to ascribe some nefarious notion to it. We really need to move away from that. We need to move away from being offended by everything, of going through history and looking at everything, you know, of renaming everything -- I mean, think about the fact that some of our universities, some of our prestigious universities, have a relationship with the slave trade. Should we go and rename those universities?

It really gets to a point of being ridiculous after a while. And, you know, we’re going to have to grow up as a society.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Dr. Carson, thanks for your time this morning.

CARSON: Thank you.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Let's get the Democratic response now from Stacey Abrams, former leader of the Georgia House of Representatives, author of the new book, “Our Time is Now”.

Ms. Abrams, thank you for joining us this morning.

Let’s pick up where I left off with Dr. Carson right there. He says we have to grow up.

STACEY ABRAMS, AUTHOR, “OUR TIME IS NOW”: I think that is a fairly infantile response, actually, to say that words don't have meanings, that dates don't have meanings, that dates don't have power.

This is from the administration on the fourth anniversary of the Pulse murders of the LGBTQ community stripped away health protections for that community. This is the same person who had to be convinced that having a rally that would necessarily traditionally attracted people who do not care about black lives, that they were going to have this rally in Tulsa, at the site of black massacre, and it took a week of cajoling to make him move.

And so, let’s be very clear, this isn't about growing up. It's about taking responsibility and having accountability for the actions that have been taken by this country and by people acting on behalf of this country and we do have a day of reckoning and that day of reckoning is going to continue until we actually make change.

STEPHANOPOULOS: We saw immediate taking responsibility last night in Atlanta. I want to ask you about that incident last -- over the weekend in Atlanta, the killing of 27-year-old Rayshard Brooks.

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms did speak out on this yesterday. Let's listen.

MAYOR KEISHA LANCE BOTTOMS (D), ATLANTA: While we have a police force full of men and women who work alongside our communities with honor, respect and dignity, there has been a disconnect with what our expectations are and should be as it relates to interactions with our officers and the communities in which they are entrusted to protect.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

STEPHANOPOULOS: What a disconnect that is. She mentioned it’s the third time in the last two weeks she's had to review police video.

ABRAMS: And that is why you saw the reaction from protesters, that is why the virulence of anger remains. Activists are necessarily calling into question what's actually being done.

And what I would say is that there is -- there’s a legitimacy to this anger, there’s a legitimacy to this outrage. A man was murdered because he was asleep in a drive-through and we know that this is not an isolated occurrence.

We also know that a man taking a Taser from a police officer in Pennsylvania resulted in his arrest, but because this person was black, it resulted in his death.

Those are conversations that have to be had, not only through speeches but through the decisions made by budget allocations, and I think that’s the next conversation we have to have in Atlanta.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Well, and that is a conversation happening right now, this whole debate over defunding the police. The Democrats’ nominee, Joe Biden, has said he's against defunding the police but, of course, is for investing more in social services and other programs.

What does defunding the police mean to you and is it necessary?

ABRAMS: I think we're being drawn into this false choice idea. The reality is, we need two things -- we need reformation of how police officers do their jobs, how law enforcement does its job, because what happened yesterday to Rayshard Brooks was a function of excessive force and the decision that -- the fact that they were either embarrassed or, you know, panicked led them to murder a man who they knew only had a Taser in his hand.

We know that the murder of Breonna Taylor means we have to reform no-knock warrants. We know that in the state of Georgia, we also have to look at the larger judicial issue of the fact that people can use citizen arrest laws to murder men like Ahmaud Arbery in the streets.

So, reformation is absolutely important. What we saw happened in New York is a part of this.

I served in the state legislature for 11 years and I served on the committee of pergue (ph). I took action to increase police accountability. I took action to address the issues of criminal justice reform. But I also know that we have to have a transformation of how we view the role of law enforcement, how we view the construct of public safety and how we invest not only in the work that we need them to do to protect us, but the work we need to do to protect and build our communities. And that's the conversation we're having. We'll use different language to describe it. But, fundamentally, we must have reformation and transformation.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Georgia had a primary election this week. We saw some chaotic sites across the state, but including in -- in the Atlanta area, in Fulton County, long lines, voting machines which weren't working properly.

I know you've talked about the responsibility of the secretary of state for this, but there are also problems in the county itself, Fulton County controlled by Democrats. What must be done to fix it? Will Georgia be ready by November?

ABRAMS: Again, this is an attempt by the secretary of state to deflect from his responsibility. Fulton County's the largest county in the state. But right next door, the second and third largest counties, one run by a Republican and the other run by Democrats had the same issues. We had 20 counties that had to get judicial orders to extend their elections because of inoperable machines, because of lack of training for their staff, because of the challenges posed by the failures of the secretary of state.

Cobb County, led by Republicans, have called on him to resign because they know that he's refusing to take responsibility. Of course you're going to have more concentrated problems in the single largest county in the state, but the larger responsibility is that in -- with 20 counties, Democrat, Republican, urban and rural, all facing the same challenges, the buck has to stop with the person who's constitutionally obligated to solve this problem.

And let's be clear, my organization Fair Fight and Freedom Works, a Charles Koch organization, all warned against the approach that the secretary of state was taking. He did it anyway. And now he has to be accountable for it.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Before you go, I have to ask you about the vice presidential search by Joe Biden. You've made no secret of the fact that you're prepared to serve if asked. But have you been interviewed be his team? Are you being vetted?

ABRAMS: I will say the vetting conversation need to be had with the Biden team. I was responding on -- on the Colbert show to a very specific question that was raised about April Ryan, who is a respected journalist, who, unfortunately, has been pilloried by the Trump administration, by Donald Trump himself. And I wanted to be clear about the fact that I was responding to a very narrow question.

But rite large, my focus is on making sure that we have elections that can happen in November. There will be no vice president, there will be no president if our democracy crumbles under the inefficiencies and the inequities that we see happening. And we want to have an administration, led by Joe Biden, that transforms America and makes us a stronger and safer nation. That's what I write about and our time is now and that's what I'm going to be working on from now until November.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Thank you for joining us this morning.

ABRAMS: Thank you.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Up next, with President Trump heading to Tulsa for a MAGA rally this week, we'll speak with Oklahoma Senator James Lankford, also one of the leading Republican senators negotiating police reform.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Dr. Anthony Fauci with Jon Karl on Friday.

Of course, this comes as the president is scheduled to head to Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Saturday for that MAGA rally.

We're joined now by Oklahoma Senator James Lankford.

Senator Lankford, thank you for joining us this morning.

I know you encouraged President Trump to move his rally away from Juneteenth so it didn't fall on Juneteenth, now scheduled for next Saturday. But it comes as the Tulsa health director yesterday is warning against having the rally.

Let me show the “Tulsa World” this morning. He's saying that he wishes the Trump rally will be postponed. Quote, a large indoor rally with 19,000 to 20,000 people is huge risk factor today in Tulsa. I want to make sure we can keep everyone in that building safe, including the president.

Is it time for the president to postpone that rally?

SEN. JAMES LANKFORD (R-OK): I do not believe so, actually. We've gone through phase one, phase two, and phase three. We continue to see hospitalizations decline, deaths decline in Oklahoma.

We’ve seen a little bit of a bump in last couple of days, I assume based on more people at restaurants, more people out and about shopping, some of the protests that have happened around Oklahoma. So, we’ve seen some of those numbers come up a little bit.

But our hospitalizations continue to decline. Our deaths continue to decline and we encourage people that are high risk not to get involved in any location, whether that be a rally or other higher risk locations. So, high-risk folks need to be able to step back and everybody needs to be able to take responsibility for their own health.

STEPHANOPOULOS: So, can you safely have a rally with 19,000 to 20,000 people in the same place? Is everyone going to have to wear a mask? How can you social distance?

LANKFORD: I don't know how they're going to handle that, actually, George. That will up to be the city of Tulsa, this will be the governor of Oklahoma and the Trump team itself to be able to figure out how they want to be able to manage that.

We've been through all three phases in Oklahoma. We are fully open again. We have seen seven or eight weeks now of declining numbers, up until this last week. And so we're going to track that very, very carefully.

But we're ahead of a lot of other parts of the country. We have actually had fewer total cases in Oklahoma than they have had deaths in other states. And so we're -- we're a little farther ahead than other parts in the country in trying to defeat coronavirus.

STEPHANOPOULOS: So, you will be going?

LANKFORD: I will be attending. I absolutely will be.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Let's talk about police reform.

Your colleague Senator Tim Scott is leading the effort. You're part of the task force trying to come up with a police reform package in the Senate. He's announced this morning that the president's going to have his executive order laying out his ideas on Tuesday.

What should be in the executive order? What do you hope to achieve in the Senate? And can you find common ground with the House?

LANKFORD: Oh, sure, yes. We absolutely have to be able to find common ground with the House.

This is an issue that needs to be addressed. And it will and can be addressed on it. So, the House is going to have their perspective. They have already put that out. The president's going to put out his proposals. The Senate Republicans will put out their proposals. We will work together to be able to get things resolved.

Our focus is on basic things like transparency, police records for -- employment records, making sure that future departments can see what's happening, body cameras, increasing not only the availability of body cameras, but the technology of those body cameras, making sure those body cameras actually stay on at critical moments, trying to be able to work through, if there's serious bodily injury or someone dies in police custody, getting all those records in on an FBI record.

Right now, about 40 percent of the departments around the country do that. We'd like to be able to get that to every department around the country, so we increase that transparency.

Increasing training for things like mental health, de-escalation tactics, trying to be able to engage in things like recruiting, so that we have more African-American recruiters for law enforcement, to make sure we're getting more African-American officers, and helping them be able to get financially through the academy, and so we can get people actually engaged in the community.

Anywhere where law enforcement doesn't match the ethnicity of the community, we need to engage to be able to increase that, and so we have great officers in every place.

We do have a lot of terrific officers around the country who get incredibly frustrated when this kind of stuff happens. It's happened in the past several times over and over and over again in some departments, but it puts a bad stain on those good cops when this happens with a bad cop.

So, just like you don't judge all protesters the same, the vast majority of protesters are peaceful and speaking out as they should be, with a few folks that are rioting, you can't judge all police officers the same. We have got to be able to get some help, though, to be able to make sure that we can help both with the training and in transparency.

STEPHANOPOULOS: What about a national ban on choke holds?

LANKFORD: Absolutely, we should have that.

That is one of the things that we should have engaged in a long time ago. Many departments around the country have already banned choke holds. And I think a lot of other departments are increasing that now. Some departments just didn't train for choke holds and told their officers they can only do one if they have been trained for.

But this has been pretty clear. There's been a longstanding principle out there that that is not needed for that situation. And there's been a consensus document that was done in 2017 by law enforcement around the country to say that that is not needed.

So, I think that's not an issue for us.

STEPHANOPOULOS: We are also seeing now efforts to rename military bases across the country.

The Senate -- the Senate Armed Services Committee voted on that this week. We have seen leading voices like General David Petraeus saying, it's time to stop having military bases named after Confederate generals like Braxton Bragg.

Is it time?

LANKFORD: I do, actually.

And I think the right way to be able to do this is to be able to have (AUDIO GAP) to be able to look at, where did the name come from, what do we need to have to be able to take a serious look at it, and then to be able to transition.

There are lots of great leaders, military leaders, that are around the country that are modern leaders that we can continue to be able to honor and continue to be able to put names forward.

But I see it like schools. Every school has a name, and you want those children in that school to be able to learn about the founder of that school or the name -- that person that school is named after and to be able to have them as a role model.

You would have that on a military base as well. So, if you have a military base that is named after someone that actually rebelled against the United States government, then you would want to be able to go back and look at that name. That should be a pretty basic principle.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Senator Lankford, thanks for your time this morning.