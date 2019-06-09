'This Week' Transcript 6-9-19: Beto O'Rourke

A rush transcript of "This Week with George Stephanopoulos" airing on Sunday, June 9, 2019 on ABC News is below. This copy may not be in its final form, may be updated and may contain minor transcription errors. For previous show transcripts, visit the "This Week" transcript archive.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Good morning and welcome to "This Week". It may be June, but this week it feels a bit more like January in Iowa. That huge Democratic field flooding the zone, 19 of the 23 candidates in the state this Sunday, and they’re going to share a stage later today, the biggest gathering of candidates so far.

And a brand new poll from the De Moines register shows where things stand just about two weeks before their first debate. Joe Biden leads the pack with 24 percent. Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and Pete Buttigieg basically tied for second, that’s a slip for Sanders, a surge for Mayor Pete since the last register poll in March.

Kamala Harris necks at seven percent, tied for six at two percent, Amy Klobuchar and our first guest this morning, Beto O’Rourke. He joins us now from Waterloo, Iowa. Beto, thank you for joining us this morning.

O’ROURKE: Good morning.

STEPHANOPOULOS: I want to start with that Des Moines register poll. Now we all know the polls like that can change pretty quickly, especially in Iowa, but the trend shows you’ve been going in the wrong direction.

Eleven percent back in December, five percent in March, now two percent. What’s your analysis of what’s gone wrong for your campaign, how do you turn it around?

O’ROURKE: You know, I don’t know that this many months out from the caucuses in Iowa that these polls really indicate what our prospects are. If I relied on polls in any race that I’d run, I never would have been able to serve in the United States Congress.

We never would have tried to take on Ted Cruz.

STEPHANOPOULOS: But the trend matters, doesn’t it?

O’ROURKE: And we wouldn’t have been able to lead the largest grassroots effort in the history of the state of Texas. Well look, we’ve got an extraordinary team of volunteers and supporters here today.

I was just in Cedar Rapids yesterday, met a young woman, a student named Maggie (ph) who had just knocked on 100 doors. It’s those relationships that are made at somebody’s doorstep.

It’s the volunteers, it’s the phone calls, it’s the canvassing that allows us to connect with the people who will decide this election. So, you know, these polls this far out I really don’t think describe the full picture.

We’ve got a lot of time, a lot of work, but thankfully we have a number of extraordinary volunteers who are going to make this possible.

STEPHANOPOULOS: And you don’t think you need to do anything different then, than what you’ve been doing?

O’ROURKE: Look, I can do a much better job of engaging nationally, but we’ve held more town halls, answered more questions than any other candidate. And it’s what I enjoy doing the most, learning from the people whom I hope to serve.

I think engaging with you on this program and allowing Americans who aren’t able to attend one of these town halls to hear my answers to your questions, my vision for this country, what might set me apart from this extraordinary field of candidates who are running to defeat Trump and to bring this country together again.

Certainly I can do more of that, but again I think the fundamentals of this campaign, meeting people, being with them, showing up with the courage of our convictions and addressing how we’re going to make sure that healthcare is affordable, that everyone can participate in this economy, that we confront the challenge of climate before it’s too late and that we do this in a way that ensures that our democracy fully works.

We announced a set of bold Democracy reform proposals just this week to bring tens of millions more of our fellow Americans in and to remove barriers with a new Voting Rights Act that ensures that every vote counts and that every voice is heard.

If we match that with an end to gerrymandering and getting big, unaccountable money and PACs out of our politics, this Democracy is going to be up to the challenge. And no one has worked harder to make sure that this Democracy works for everyone than I have, whether it’s the campaign that we ran in Texas or my service in Congress.

This is what my life’s work has been about.

STEPHANOPOULOS: That’s one of the ideas that sets you apart, that voting rights proposal you put forward this week. But one of the things we saw in the Des Moines register poll, it’s reflected in other conversations with Democrats across the country is they’re really looking for someone who first and foremost is best positioned to beat President Trump.

Why are you that person?

O’ROURKE: Look, when Donald Trump came to my hometown of El Paso, tried to use our community as a backdrop for the case that he wanted to make for a 2,000 mile wall, our community met him and really overpowered his presence with thousands of people who were not against Trump, not against anybody else, but for the best traditions of this country.

I live in and raising my kids on a beautiful part of the U.S. Mexico border at a time that this country’s attention is trained on it. I think I can tell a very powerful, compelling, positive message about the role that immigration and immigrants play that we don’t have to fear those who are coming here from other countries and we can do so in a way where we involve everyone.

And that Senate campaign, I went to each one of the 254 counties of Texas, won more votes than any Democrat has ever won, won Independents for the first time in decades, and brought along half a million Republicans as well.

So this history of including people, making our Democracy work, and frankly, George, the fact that we can bring Texas and its 38 electoral votes with us shows that we are best prepared to take on Donald Trump, to defeat him in November of 2020 and then to bring this very divided country back together again in January of 2021.

STEPHANOPOULOS: You mentioned the border, you were opposed to President Trump’s tariff threat on Mexico. But to some degree didn’t that threat work in getting Mexico to at least accelerate agreements they had already made with the U.S.?

O’ROURKE: Yes, I think the president has completely overblown what he reports to have achieved. These are agreements that Mexico had already made, in some cases months ago.

They might have accelerated the time table, but by and large the president achieved nothing except to jeopardize the most important trading relationship that the United States of America has.

There are 6 million jobs in this country that depend on U.S. Mexico trade, about 40 percent of the value of everything that we import from Mexico actually originated here in this country, on factory floors in Michigan, in Indiana and Ohio, farmers right here in Iowa who depend on those markets in Mexico that they’ve worked a lifetime to create.

These farmers who are already struggling under a trade war that this president started with China, reciprocal tariffs that are hammering them. They were already underwater, in debt, some of their fields are still underwater from recent flooding, they can’t take any more from this president.

So we need a leader in this country who’s going to make sure that we fight for those farmers for the American workers, that we strengthen our ties with Mexico and that we secure our connection with the rest of the world, not through walls or putting kids in cages.

But by investing in solutions in Central America to ensure that no family ever has to make that 2,000 mile journey because they’re fleeing the deadliest countries on the face of the planet today.

We can do a much better job leading on this issue, making sure that we’re secure and then fully living to our values and fulfilling this country’s promise.

STEPHANOPOULOS: We saw front runner Joe Biden this week change his position on the Hyde Amendment, federal funding, Medicaid funding for abortions. He’s now in line with most of the other Democrats.

What do you make of that movement, what does it say about him?

O’ROURKE: I can just tell you that I’ve always known what I’ve thought on this issue, that every single woman in this country should be able to make her own decisions about her own body.

Every single session in the United States Congress I voted to repeal the Hyde Amendment. I co-sponsored legislation to do the same, and as president not only will I ensure that we nominate justices who believe that the 1973 decision Roe versus Wade is the law of the land, we will compliment that by statute with our partners in Congress to make sure that no state can deny any woman the ability to have access to the healthcare that she needs.

We’ll also roll back the gag rule and we’ll make sure that our Department of Justice vigorously defends women in every single courtroom. I think it’s time that more men join the leadership that women have provided on this issue and I have consistently been there and I want to make sure that as president, we do everything in our power to make sure that we stand with women in every single case.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Is there any room in the Democratic Party now for those who oppose abortion?

O’ROURKE: Look, I think that’s a question that the candidates, including Vice President Biden are going to have to answer for themselves. I can just tell you that in the midst of a maternal mortality crisis in this country, three times as deadly for women of color, access to care is critically important.

In my home state of Texas, we saw more than a quarter of our family planning clinics close, it means not only that fewer women are able to access a safe legal abortion, but the cervical cancer screenings, the family planning help, the ability to see a provider of any kind, this is a life and death matter.

So it is very hard for me to believe that we could ever produce a nominee who would not believe in a woman’s right to choose and the ability to stand -- and -- and the mandate for us to stand with women in each and every instance. That's what I believe, that's part of why I’m running and I think that's a core value not just of the Democratic party but of the United States of America.

STEPHANOPOULOS: You say you’ve been consistent on the issue of choice. You have moved on other issues since your time in Congress. The co-sponsorship of that Thin Blue Line bill, which called for death penalty for cop killers, drilling on the Gulf Coast, means (ph) testing for Social Security, and it's drawn some criticism, including from a political science professor at Rice University there in Texas, Mark Jones. Want to show you what he said. "A lot of the things that made Beto an attractive candidate against Ted Cruz in 2018 he's discarding by the side of the road as he travels through Iowa and New Hampshire. The idea of being pragmatic and a centrist.

He’s renouncing all the policies that made him a credible centrist for positions on the left. I think the Beto magic is probably gone". Do you agree with that -- I mean, what do you make of his take those shifts have undercut your appeal?

O’ROURKE: You know, I’ve always done what is right, not necessarily what is politically popular on the city council of El Paso. Ensuring that we extended healthcare benefits to the same sex partners of city employees, despite the recall elections and the blowback that followed, calling for an end to the war on drugs and an end of the prohibition on marijuana years before any other major candidate did it. For five years running now, haven't taken a dime from a single political action committee because I know that is inimical to our democracy and making sure that people instead of corporations and special interests are represented.

So I’ve always followed by conscience, I’ve always made sure that I put this country before my next election or any poll or even my own political party. And I will continue to do that as a candidate and I will continue to do that as president of the United States.

STEPHANOPOULOS: So you're not shifting as the party shifts?

O’ROURKE: No. I am who I am. I'm certainly showing up and listening to people and learning from them in every community, but I’m also showing up with the courage of my convictions, the things that I strongly believe in. You can see examples of that in Texas. It may not have been the most popular thing in the world in a proud gun-owning state to be for universal background checks and to end the sale of assault weapons and weapons of war and a call for red flag laws, but I’ve got to live with my conscience and with my kids and approaching 40,000 gun deaths a year, I was moved to call this out and to make sure that describe the leadership that we want to provide to save more lives.

Talking about healthcare also meaning a woman's right to make her own decisions about her own body. We said that in the most rural, the reddest counties in the state of Texas. Universal guaranteed high-quality healthcare for all, comprehensive immigration reform. These are positions that I’ve consistently held because they are critical to the success of this country. Climate change. We've got to marshal every single resource, every single American in the 10 years that are left to us -- and I say this as a Texan -- we’ve got to free ourselves from a dependence on fossil fuels and fully embrace renewable energy, technology. And right here in Iowa, put farmers in the driver's seat, pay them for the environmental services that they provide, planting cover crops to pull more carbon out of the air, precision and no till farming, regenerative grazing to disturb less of the carbon that’s in the soil.

George, I’m all about bringing everyone into these solutions regardless of the differences between us and making sure that this badly damaged democracy fully works.

STEPHANOPOULOS: We heard Nancy Pelosi -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi say this week that she wants to see the president in prison. Do you think the president committed crimes that could be prosecuted?

O’ROURKE: He did. I think that's clear from what we have learned from the Mueller report. But I think those crimes might extend beyond what we’ve seen in the Mueller report. Using public office for personal gain for himself and for his family, the -- the relationship that he has with -- with Vladimir Putin, which has never been properly explained from the invitation as a candidate to have Russia involve itself in our elections, his efforts to obstruct justice, the fact that he called Vladimir Putin after the Mueller report was released, called it a hoax, thereby giving him a green light to further participate in our democracy and in our elections.

If we do not hold the president accountable we will have set the precedent that some people in this country, because of their position of power, are in fact above the law. And if we do that, we will lose this democracy forever. So regardless of the popularity of the idea or what the polling shows us, we must proceed with impeachment so that we get the facts and the truth and at end of the day there is justice for what was done to our Democracy in 2016 and the other potential crimes that this president has committed.

STEPHANOPOULOS: If – it’s pretty clear that even if the House impeaches, the Senate is not going to convict the president. So if you win, if you become president in 2020, would you want your Justice Department to pursue charges against President Trump?

O’ROURKE: I would want my Justice Department, any future administration’s Justice Department to follow the facts and the truth and to make sure at the end of the day that there is accountability and justice without this – without this idea, this experiment of American Democracy comes to a close.

We were attacked unlike any other time in our 243 year history. And we have a president who has yet to acknowledge it and a president who has yet to be brought to justice. So yes, at the end of the day, justice is important.

In fact, foundational for the success of this country, no matter who that is, including the person who holds the most important office in the land.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Beto O’Rourke, thanks for your time this morning.

O’ROURKE: Thank you George.

STEPHANOPOULOS: We’re going to have the Roundtable weigh in on 2020 next, we’ll be right back.

