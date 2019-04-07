A rush transcript of “This Week with George Stephanopoulos” airing on Sunday, April 7, 2019 on ABC News is below. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated. For previous show transcripts, visit the “This Week” transcript archive.

STEPHANOPOULOS: The president signaling an all-out battle on every front, beefing up his legal team, rallying allies in Congress. And this morning, we dig in on the fights ahead and Jay Sekulow from the president’s private legal team, and Democrats from two key committees in the House, Dan Kildee from ways and means, and Pramila Jayapal from judiciary – judiciary, excuse me. They’re up first. Welcome to This Week, the both of you. And Congresswoman Jayapal, let me begin with you.

I want to start by, as you know, President Trump has been hitting back on Twitter on the Mueller investigation again and he also had this to say about Democrats.

(VIDEO CLIP BEGINS)

TRUMP: Anything we give them will never be enough. We could give them – it’s a 400-page report, right? We could give them 800 pages and it wouldn’t be enough. They’ll always come back and say "it’s not enough."

(VIDEO CLIP ENDS)

STEPHANOPOULOS: Congresswoman Jayapal, how do you respond on – to that? And what exactly does Congress need to see?

PRAMILA JAYAPAL, CONGRESSWOMAN (D-WA): Well, he should test that theory by releasing the entire report and the underlying information. I think he’s not going to do that. It doesn’t seem like Barr is going to do that. And I think that there’s a real problem with a politically appointed attorney general who seems to have released a three-page report on the actual Mueller report, the only thing we’ve seen so far, that now is seeming to not comport with what Mueller and his team actually prepared.

So, we are very firm and we authorize – as you know, George, we authorized a subpoena. We haven’t used the subpoena yet but we did authorize a subpoena, multiple subpoenas this last week so that we can get the full report. I think the main thing here is, what is the president hiding? How do we make sure that we get everything that was produced. We have not seen a Mueller report, we’ve only seen a Barr report. So we’re going to stay firm on this, we’re going to push hard. We think there’s lots of judicial precedent for us in the past to be able to do this. And that’s really – that’s the main thing, is the majority of the American people want to see the report.

STEPHANOPOULOS: There is …

JAYAPAL: And we have to do our job.

STEPHANOPOULOS: There is some precedent for Congress to get some of the grand jury information. The underlying information, of course, that happened in Watergate. But a federal appeals court ruling just this week reinforced that the release has to be a part of a judicial proceeding. That means, in effect, that Congress is going to have to open up a formal impeachment inquiry in order to get that grand jury information. Are you willing to do that?

JAYAPAL: It’s not clear that that’s what it means. I think that judicial proceeding could mean a number of different things. It doesn’t necessarily mean impeachment hearings but we are going to – I mean, the easiest thing here -- and actually, Chairman Nadler has asked Attorney General Barr to go to the court with him and say, look, we think that the public interest is very, very important, we believe that this material should be released to Congress, we understand that not all of it can be released to the public but we believe it should be released to Congress.

Because Judiciary Committee, as you know, has jurisdiction over a number of things and very important to know that we still don't know what was in the Mueller report. We don’t know what was in it around conspiracy -- and you know, we know what the president says was in it. And we certainly don't know what the underlying information was that attorney -- that Special Counsel Mueller felt he could not exonerate the president on obstruction of justice. That's a critically serious charge.

STEPHANOPOULOS: On another front, Michael Cohen, his attorney this is week sent a letter to Democrats on the Judiciary Committee asking you all to support a delay in him serving his prison sentence so he can continue to cooperating with your inquiries. It's my understanding that he's met with committee council to work through some of the, I guess 14 million files were turned in by prosecutors. Will committee Democrats support his request to petition for a delay in his reporting to prison?

JAYAPAL: I don't think we're there at that decision yet. We're evaluating what kind of information may be there. You know, we had put forward 81 requests for information around a whole series of things that the Judiciary Committee has jurisdiction for, much broader than the Mueller report, and that is obstruction of justice, abuse of power and public corruption. And so some of what Cohen may have may be useful to those inquiries but we need to get all of our requests for information answered. They have not been yet answered. And then we need to start on the process of subpoenaing some of this information and in the course of that we can see whether there is something that Michael Cohen can still offer us that hasn't been provided yet in the underlying information.

STEPHANOPOULOS: OK, Congresswoman. Thanks very much. Want to turn now to the request for President Trump’s taxes. Congressman Kildee. Let me begin. Thank you for joining us. I want to begin --

REP. DAN KILDEE (D), MICHIGAN: Thank you.

STEPHANOPOULOS: -- with a letter sent by President Trump's attorneys this week on this request. They sent it to the Treasury Department in order to try to block the release of the president's return and they write it would be a gross abuse of power for the majority party to use tax returns as a weapon to attack, harass, and intimidate their political opponents. Once this Pandora’s box is opened, the ensuing tit for tat will do lasting damage to our nation. Your response?

KILDEE: Well it’s certainly not a Pandora’s box. This is legitimate authority that the Congress has. This president, by the way, is the least transparent president that we’ve had in half a century, he's broken precedent by not releasing his tax returns. We wouldn't need to go through this exercise if he had simply done what he had promised to do. But let’s be clear. Section 6103 of the tax code grants to the chairman of the Ways and Means Committee the right to order a tax return of a taxpayer in order to inform him and the committee on a subject that we are deliberating over. We are looking very carefully right now as to whether or not the IRS is properly auditing and enforcing tax law on the president of the United States and we're considering legislative changes toward that end.

It is not up to President Trump, it is not up to some lawyer that President Trump hires to determine whether or not this co-equal branch of government has the tools available to it to make the deliberations necessary in order to make policy. This is not an autocracy. The president does not get to decide for himself and for Congress what a legitimate subject of inquiry might be. That's left to the Congress.

STEPHANOPOULOS: The courts may have to decide that. Meantime, the president's attorneys are questioning whether you have a legitimate legislative purpose involved here. They say you're focusing on the audits of the president. They say if that's your real concern, why not ask for audits of previous presidents or simply ask the IRS to come up to the committee and explain the policy.

KILDEE: Mainly because previous presidents in the last half century have released their tax returns and it would be easy for not just Congress but any member of the public to take a look at that and make determinations as to whether or not the tax laws of the United States are being properly administered and properly applied to the president. In this case, and particularly in this case, where you have a president that not only has very significant wealth, but made the unusual decision to continue to control that wealth and not to have a blind trust but to actually pass on to his family with his full involvement with his full involvement the ability to control his wealth, there's a real question, George, as to whether the president's personal financial interests impact his public decision-making.

The public has a right to know whether their president's interests are impacting the decisions that he makes using the authority that we have granted him by electing him as president.

So -- this is -- the unusual situation is not congress using its authority to gain access legitimately under a very clear statute, the thing that's unusual is that Donald Trump has broken -- nearly 50 years of tradition by not being transparent with the American people.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Are you worried at all about retaliation? Another section of that same law gives the president the right to ask for the returns of top Democrats?

KILDEE: The president and the congress have legitimate authority. The question is whether we're using that authority for legitimate purposes. We have a very legitimate public policy question that we are looking at, that's why Chairman Neal has been so careful about this.

Now, let's be clear, we're not asking for these returns to be made public. It's to even clear that other members of the committee, myself included, will ever see any of this information this is specific to Chairman Neal, because he needs this information in order to frame the questions that we're trying to answer and the policies that we are trying to potentially enact.

But, look, anybody who knows Donald Trump should be concerned about his abuse of authority. This wouldn't -- if he were to go down this path, it wouldn't be the only example. I can just speak for myself, and I know Chairman Neal, this is a guy, Chairman Neal that is, who has been criticized for being overly cautious in this matter. And I think he's been right on this, by the way.

This is a legitimate area of public policy and a legitimate inquiry. And the law is clear. Section 6103 says that he can order the tax return. It should be delivered to him. No lawyer for the president should interfere or direct the IRS or the Treasury Department to ignore the law.

STEPHANOPULOS: Well, let's get an answer now from a lawyer for the president. Thank you both very much.

STEPHANOPOULOS: We're going to bring in now Jay Sekulow, the president's attorney. You just heard the congressman right there, Jay, say, the law is pretty clear. And I have read the law, it does say the IRS shall turn over the returns after a legitimate request from the chairman.

JAY SEKULOW, TRUMP ATTORNEY: And the Supreme Court has said that you can do that if you have a legitimate legislative purpose. And with due respect to the congressman, he said there's been a lack of transparency. He thinks the president should have put forward his tax returns before he announced or when he announced his candidacy for president, which sounds interesting, but unfortunately it's not the law for the United States. We don't have a requirement that presidents do that. This president decided not to because he has an ongoing IRS audit, so that's number one. What is the legitimate legislative purpose?

Number two, is the Supreme Court has said that on multiple occasions that congressional oversight cannot become law enforcement. So this idea that the real reason that the congress and Chairman Neal has asked for these documents is because they want to know if the IRS is doing its job and auditing the president, well, they could ask the IRS what job are they doing? What are the audit procedures?

But this idea that you can use the IRS as a political weapon, which is what is happening here, is incorrect both as a matter of statutory law and constitutionally. We should not be in a situation where individual private tax returns are used for political purposes. As you just said, George, what stops another party from doing the same thing?

And by the way a lot of these congressman...

STEPHANOPOULOS: Is the president going to do that?

SEKULOW: No, no. He hasn't. Congress has.

A majority of the -- the majority party in the House has, the president has not. The president has not asked for Nancy Pelosi's tax returns, which, by the way, and it's in the letter that my colleague sent forward on this issue. They have not asked for or now for have produced, they have not produced their tax returns. It's not a requirement that they do, by the way.

So this idea that you're using a hearing, a Ways and Means hearing, about IRS enforcement as a way to get to the president's private individual and business tax returns makes no sense both constitutionally and statutorily. And, look, this I think this is going to be, if necessary, we're not at that point yet, if it has to be litigated, it will be litigated.

STEPHANOPOULOS: It is the decision of the IRS commissioner. Is the president going the order the IRS commissioner not to turn them over?

SEKULOW: The president isn't ordering anything. What we've done, and I disagree with the congressman here, George, as the president's counsel we have the right adds the president's counsel we have the right to protect his interests as a private citizen and as president.

And so what you have to look at here is -- the idea that congress would say, I'm not very happy with the way George Stephanopoulos is handling his interviews with various members of my party, I'm going to look at his tax returns, if I was your lawyer, I would be objecting. And by the way, I do have a right to object and my colleagues that authored the letter have the right to reject, and that's exactly what has been done here.

The constitution and the statutes need to be filed. 6103 by the way overall so you know is a confidentiality provision with limited exceptions and again there has to be a legitimate legislative purpose. There is not one here.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Well as you – as you heard, the congressman said that –

SEKULOW: And by the way – yes, go ahead, sorry.

STEPHANOPOULOS: The congressman said they’re not contemplating releasing it. He said this would just be for the chairman to review. I do want to turn onto the Mueller report –

SEKULOW: Well hold it, George, not contemplating they’re releasing it, they release it, it’s a felony. So of course they can’t release it. I mean so this idea – we’re not contemplating releasing it, they need to read section 6103, 6103 says if a person releases it, it’s a crime.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Right, they could vote to release it in closed session, but I take your point on that. Let’s move onto the Mueller investigation. It certainly seems from the president’s tweets over the last few days and his comments and those of your colleague Rudy Giuliani that there seems to be some concern that the full report may be more damaging than the summary there.

Do you share that?

SEKULOW: No because there’s two conclusions that are important here to reiterate, and that is in – in General Barr’s letter, he said I’m only going to discuss the principle conclusions, and what were those principle collusions – conclusions?

No obstruction, no collusion. On the obstruction piece he noted that the Office of Special Counsel said there was difficult – that was their words – questions of law and fact and they would not make the determination.

They’re not saying the president committed a crime, they’re not saying that he was exonerated, which by the way, special counsels don’t exonerate, so I don’t even know why that line’s in there.

But nevertheless it is. So I think what you’re seeing in this discussion about people inside the Special Counsel’s office that are concerned is the – if this is true that they’re actually members of that team leaking their concerns about the way things have been phrased to the public, I think is problematic, number one.

But number two, look, they probably had legitimate disagreements inside the Department of Justice on how things should move forward one way or another, and the fact is that, you know, obstruction by tweet, which was one of the theories being advocated here I never took as a basis for obstruction.

And by the way, neither did the Special Counsel evidently because their report says they’re not making that conclusion and they said difficult questions of law and fact, and when you have difficult questions of law and fact, you know what you don’t do?

You don’t recommend prosecution.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Well we don’t know exactly what they did recommend, we’re going to see that perhaps in the next week. But does the president still support the full release, the release of the full Mueller report and the underlying documents?

SEKULOW: Look, the president has said he turns this over to the attorney general, the attorney general pursuant to the regulations, George, makes the determination as to what’s released, how it’s released, you have the whole issue as you noted earlier with the grand jury material, you have that.

That has to be redacted, you can’t release grand jury material, that is also a felony. You have situations where people may have been looked at but not charged, that would be inappropriate, that was some of the criticism that was leveled at James Comey.

And then of course you’ve got methods regarding national security interests. So I’m – there’s a process going forward, I think it’s moving quickly, I mean the attorney general got out his letter, putting forward the principle conclusions very quickly.

He said you’ll have it by the 15th or sooner. That’s why I find it ironic that people are talking about subpoenas already for the document when we’re probably less than a week away or about a week away from getting them.

STEPHANOPOULOS: From some of the documents. Final question on Michael Cohen, we heard the congressman address that issue, in a memo that his attorney’s had a accompanying that letter to the Congress, they – they point out evidence they believe shows evidence that he put forward of wrongdoing by the president and his allies.

One of them included this paragraph. It said Trump knew with certainty that Cohen continued to discuss the Moscow Trump Tower project well beyond January 31st, 2016. Yet after the testimony, Cohen received a call from Trump’s attorney who congratulated him on the testimony and said his client was happy with Cohen’s testimony.

They put this under the heading of suborning perjury that was part of an effort to suborn perjury. Were you that attorney and how do you respond?

SEKULOW: Well look, George, I’m not going to discuss communications that may or may not have happened with any of us within the context of a joint defense. But let me be clear on something here, Michael Cohen’s lawyer Lanny Davis said that it was Michael Cohen that drafted that particular aspect of – he drafted his entire testimony, including the timing of the reported project in Russia. So it was his words, he wouldn’t know if they were truthful or not.

No one else would have had that information.

STEPHANOPOULOS: But you’re not – you’re not denying that you might have been that attorney who made the phone call?

SEKULOW: I – I am – there is no lawyer that’s going to come on your program and discuss what may or may not have been discussed within the context of a possible joint defense. That’s just not going to happen. No lawyer would do that.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Jay Sekulow, thanks very much.

SEKULOW: And I’m certainly one of those lawyers that would not. Thank you.

