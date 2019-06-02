'This Week' Transcript 6-1-19: Sen. Michael Bennet, Rep. Adam Schiff, Rep. Jim Jordan

A rush transcript of “This Week with George Stephanopoulos” airing on Sunday, March 24, 2019 on ABC News is below. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated. For previous show transcripts, visit the “This Week” transcript archive.

GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS, HOST, GMA: Virginia Beach massacre. 12 dead in America's latest mass shooting.

MAYOR BOBBY DYER (R), VIRGINIA BEACH: Today is Virginia Beach's darkest hour.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Virginia Beach Police Chief James Cevera joins us live. And the special counsel breaks his silence.

ROBERT MUELLER, FBI SPECIAL COUNSEL: If we had had confidence that the president clearly did not commit a crime, we would have said so.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Sparking new calls for impeachment --

SEN. KAMALA HARRIS (D), CALIFORNIA: We need to begin impeachment proceedings and we need a new commander and chief.

STEPHANOPOULOS: And more pressure on the Speaker.

NANCY PELOSI (D), SPEAKER OF THE HOUSE: 11 instances of possible obstruction of justice.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Pelosi fears impeachment’s a trap that could help President Trump. How will Democrats escape this dilemma? Can they force Mueller to testify? What are the consequences for 2020? We'll ask Democratic Candidate Senator Michael Bennet, the Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee Adam Schiff and one of the president's top defenders in Congress, Jim Jordan. Plus, Martha Raddatz on the ground in Tehran for an exclusive interview with Iran's foreign minister.

MARTHA RADDATZ, CHIEF GLOBAL AFFAIRS CORRESPONDENT, ABC NEWS: If you did come back to the negotiating table, would you trust President Trump?

STEPHANOPOULOS: And the president threatens new tariffs on Mexico and China. As he prepares to launch his re-election bid, how will the escalating trade wars impact the race? Insight and analysis from our powerhouse roundtable. We’ll break down the politics, smoke out the spin, the facts that matter this week.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: From ABC News, it's THIS WEEK. Here now, Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Good morning and welcome to THIS WEEK. We have a lot to get to this morning but we begin in an all-too-familiar place, mourning the victims of another mass shooting in America. Here are the 12 killed in a government building in Virginia Beach late Friday. Laquita Brown, Ryan Keith Cox, Tara Welch Gallagher, Mary Louise Gayle, Alexander Mikhail Gusev, Joshua Hardy, Missy Langer, Richard Nettleton, Katherine Nixon, Christopher Kelly Rapp, Herb Snelling, Bobby Williams. The victims and their loved ones in our thoughts this morning (ph).

We will not name the shooter as we confront what has become a deadly epidemic. And we begin with the police chief of Virginia Beach, James Cevera. Chief Cevera, thank you for joining us this morning. Our condolences to your entire community. In addition to the 12 victims we also know there were four injured. What more can you tell us about their condition this morning and the latest on the investigation?

JAMES CEVERA, VIRGINIA BEACH POLICE CHIEF: We do know that three of the victims who were wounded are still in critical condition. One is in much better condition. Our fingers are crossed and our prayers are going out that that winds up in a positive outcome for all of them. As far as the investigation goes, we’re currently in what we call the evidence recovery mode. The FBI has sent a team of some 40 investigators on our evidence recovery team to assist us. Actually they now have the lead at this point.

So all the forensic techs from out city, evidence recovery techs from the FBI are still in the crime scene, in the building. I have to let you know it’s a large building and because it’s an older building, the inside is a honeycomb maze of offices that have been added and some deleted as time went on when the building was first constructed. They’ve been in there for -- since the initial shooting and my -- my deep honor goes out to the work that they’re doing right now to put this whole case together from this end.

STEPHANOPOULOS: None of us want to give the shooter any more attention than he deserves but from what you’ve discovered so far, anything more on the motive or whether anything could have been done to prevent this tragedy?

CEVERA: We don’t have anything additional on the motive. We’re now interviewing co-workers, witnesses, family members, anyone who will step forward maybe to give us some additional background. I appreciate the fact that we’re not mentioning his name. We did it once, that’s the last time we’re going to do it. As far as additional information on the case, like I said, we’re working every angle we possibly could. Remember this is an open government building and he’s an employee of the open government building, so he has access through his card to get into numerous places that the general public would not be allowed into, so he had full access to the building.

STEPHANOPOULOS: And he obtained the guns legally as well, at least some of them. We know the shooter used a sound suppressor. What difference did that make and do we need more restrictions on gun accessories like that?

CEVERA: The sound suppressor is just that. So someone in one end of the building would not have heard a gunshot going off as opposed to another end of the building. But again, this is a very large building. That might not have been an issue in this particular case. As far as, you know, more legislation on -- on gun issues, I’m a member of Major City Chiefs, we did publish something about a year and a half ago. I don’t think most of that would have mattered in this particular case. We do have the Second Amendment, it is very stringent for our country. In this particular case the weapons were obtained legally, everything was done in a legal manner by this individual.

STEPHANOPOULOS: And your officers responded with their training quite quickly, saved lives.

You've been in law enforcement now 44 years. This has hit home for you and your force this morning. What is your message to the country?

CERVERA: Well, my message is this: the first four officers that made entry, made entry into that building within few minutes of that initial call going out. Other officers responded to search other parts of the building. The team that made the entry that eventually confronted the suspect, made that entry, began to clear out the first floor, realized where the suspect was on an additional floor. They immediately engaged with him.

It was a long gun battle, for lack of any other word, what we would call a long firefight. They stood their ground. They held their ground. He was moving, they were moving, this wasn't something that you would think of in most police officer-involved shootings. And also everyone has to remember, this isn't a choreongraphed movie or TV incident, it was real, it was violent, it was going on. Those cops stuck themselves in that place to stop him from committing more carnage in that building. One officer was wounded. I checked with him yesterday, he's doing just fine. And they were able to take the individual down.

And yes, it was a fatality, but we also have to know when they realize he was injured, he was down, they then switched over to first aid for that particular individual, because cops across the country believe in the sanctity of life, and they belive that they're the ones that put themselves in harm's way for other individuals. And that's exactly what those young cops did.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Every single day.

Chief, thanks for very much for your time this morning.

CERVERA: Thank you, sir.

STEPHANOPOULOS: And we are now joined by Senator Michael Bennet, one of the 23 Democrats running for president this year. Senator Bennet, thank you for joining us this morning. You just heard the chief right there kind of laying out the difficulties facing those who are calling for more gun restrictions, like you. What difference can a president make here? We know President Obama supported more gun restrictions, couldn't get it done.

SEN. MICHAEL BENNET, (D-CO) 2020 DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: Thanks, George, thanks for having me. I think a president can make a big difference here.

Look, we just -- the House of Representatives have passed background checks to close the gun show loophole and the Internet loophole. This person bought the guns lawfully as we know. And every single fact pattern is going to be different.

But we should pass those background checks. 90 percent of the American people support it. But we know what's going to happen, which is the House has passed it, Mitch McConnell will not allow it to come to a vote in the Senate, and we will not have national background checks.

After Columbine in Colorado, the people of this western state voted to close the gun show loophole and the Internet loophole. That was 20 years ago, George, and every single year about 2 or 3 percent of the people that try to buy a gun in Colorado are stopped. And these these people are rapists and murderers and convicted felons of one kind of another. And it's impossible to argue that our state is not safer as a result of this law.

So, my hope is that if McConnell does not take this on the floor, that the America people, and the people of Kentucky, will hold him accountable for that and that we can actually put leadership in the Senate and the White House that will do something about this.

STEPHANOPOULOS: You're not the only Coloradoan in the race, your former boss when he was mayor of Denver, John Hickenlooper, is also running. Of course he was governor of Colorado as well. And yesterday, he got a pretty rough reception at the California Democratric convention when he denounced socialism. I want to show it.

JOHN HICKENLOOPER, FORMER GOVERNOR OF COLORADO: Let me be clear, if we want to beat Donald Trump and achieve big, progressive goals, socialism is not the answer. I was re-elected...

HAYES: You heard those boos right there. You know, at State of the Union, you applauded President Trump when he said America will never be a socialist country. Are you worried that you and John Hickenlooper are out of step with the base of your party?

BENNET: Well, I think John might not wanted to have denounce socialism in San Francisco, that might be the last place that you'd want to do it.

I don't think I'm out of step. I was not applauding Donald Trump, I was applauding the idea that this country will not become a socialist country. I think we have 230 years of being the longest lived democracy on the planet, that's something we need to preserve, and it is becoming harder and harder for us because we have had 40 years of no economic mobility in the United States, 90 percent of the American people, 90 percent, George, have not shared in the economic growth over the last 40 years. For them those periods of economic growth has acted as an recession and as a result they can't afford the basic components of the Middle Class life.

And on top of that, if you're poor in this country your chances of getting into the middle class are

BENNET: … they can’t afford the basic components of the middle-class life. And on top of that, if you’re poor in this country, your chances of getting into the middle class are lower today than they’ve been in generations. That is tearing at our democracy. And if we don’t figure out a way to begin to address that, to reestablish in this country the idea that, when the economy grows, everybody’s income grows, we’re going to have real problems.

And so, I don’t think we need to call it socialism or not – doesn’t matter. What we need is a country where everybody has a share in our prosperity.

STEPHANOPOULOS: But it’s not only rhetorical difference. There are real substantive differences as well. He was also booed when he took on the idea of Medicare for all, that it’s going to take away private health insurance from so many millions of Americans. That’s your position as well. Again, the base of the party seems to be going in another direction.

BENNET: Well, actually, I think the Twitter universe in the party is going in another direction. The base of the party that I’ve – I’ve been meeting with in New Hampshire, Iowa, and just yesterday in South Carolina, they don’t think we should take insurance away from 180 people. They absolutely, categorically do not agree that Bernie is right on that. And I don’t think Bernie’s right on that. I think he’s wrong.

I remember when we voted on Obamacare, I was there and we all said "If you like your insurance, you can keep it" and thousands of people in the country lost it because they had insurance that didn’t prevent people with preexisting conditions from being bounced from their health insurance and it was a political catastrophe. Now we’re saying "Look, if you like your insurance, the Democrats are going to take it away from you and replace it with a government plan."

That’s not going to be acceptable to people. If you want universal healthcare, which I do, I just – I just had a prostate cancer operation myself and I feel very strongly about this. If we want universal healthcare, I think we’re a lot better off saying to the American people, you have an option. For your family and for you to decide whether you want to be on a public plan, mine is called Medicare X, or on a nonprofit plan which is what I’m now, Kaiser, or a for-profit plan.

If we tell the American people we have to take it away from you before you can have universal healthcare, it’s never going to work. And that’s not because, by-the-way, single payer is a bad idea. It’s because we have an existing system of insurance today. If we had no existing system, I think we should be having a different conversation. But I just – yeah.

STEPHANOPOULOS: I know you’re hoping to be the – I know you’re hoping to be the nominee. So is Bernie Sanders. Can you support him as a Democratic socialist if he gets the nomination?

BENNET: I absolutely can support him and I can support him wholeheartedly if it means we’re going to beat Donald Trump.

STEPHANOPOULOS: You think a Democratic socialist can beat Donald Trump?

BENNET: Well, I think the only way we’re going to lose to Donald Trump is if we disqualify ourselves. And that’s why – that’s why these issues around how we approach universal healthcare, how we approach climate change, we – as Democrats, we have to build a broad constituency in the country not just of Democrats but independents and Republicans to overcome Trump. We should never have lost to Trump.

We lost to a climate-denier. He should have been disqualified from office just on the basis of that yet we lost on a jobs argument to a guy who is threatening to – or, you know, promising to drag us back into the 19th century. We have to – go ahead.

STEPHANOPOULOS: To make this case, you’re going to have to get on the debate stage. Right now, you’re having – you haven’t qualified yet. There are two criteria; 65,000 donors, want to show a chart here from 05/38, 65,000 donors. You need 1 percent in at least three national polls. They say it could be tough for you to make this debate, even tougher to make the third debate where they’re going to double those criteria. You confident you’re going to be able to get on?

BENNET: Well, I hope so. I only got in the race four weeks ago, so, George, I’m behind and anybody who wants to help, we’d love to have the help. But I also think – I hope the DNC sort of takes a look at this and reconsiders. I mean, I have won two really tough races in Colorado, a swing state, a purple state in the west. I’ve chaired the Democratic Senate Campaign Committee, I raised a record amount of money while I was doing that. I’ve been in the Senate for 10 years and I think the tragedy for adding voices to the Democracy, if we’re basing it just on what people can raise on the internet in just a handful of weeks, I just don’t think it makes any sense.

I mean, you should see, George, the e-mails that people are sending out to try to get fundraising contributions. I mean, the desperation is unbelievable and has nothing to do with putting Democrats into a strategic posture to win the White House from Donald Trump, which is where we need to be.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Senator Bennet, thanks for your time this morning …

BENNET: At least I think that’s where we need to be.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Thank you for sharing your views this morning.

BENNET: Thanks for having me.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Up next, tensions high between the United States and Iran. Martha Raddatz is in Tehran for an exclusive interview with Iran’s foreign minister. We’ll be right back.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Amid rising tensions between the U.S. and Iran, Martha Raddatz was able to enter Iran for an exclusive interview with the foreign minister. She joins us now from Tehran, good morning Martha.

MARTHA RADDATZ, CHIEF GLOBAL AFFAIRS CORRESPONDENT, ABC NEWS: Good morning, George. We have not been here since Donald Trump was elected and pulled the U.S. out of the nuclear deal, and what a difference we have seen.

It was nearly four years ago that the Iran nuclear deal was announced, we were on the streets of Tehran that night surrounded by Iranian people full of hope.

These people are so happy that these punishing sanctions will eventually be lifted.

And sanctions were lifted, double digit growth quickly followed, but today in Tehran there is little to celebrate. With the sanctions back in place, the Iranian economy is in dramatic distress.

Here in Tehran’s grand bazaar, there seems to be all kinds of goods and plenty of food, but the problem is now the prices are astronomical.

Prices for red meat and poultry are 57 percent higher, vegetables 47 percent, milk, cheese and eggs a 37 percent increase.

What have the sanctions done to you?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Very bad, very bad.

RADDATZ: Among the young people here, a majority of the population fears of war seem to be dwarfed by the crippled economy.

Are you worried about finding a job?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I’m actually worried about everything in my life right now, because I cannot see any future ahead of me.

RADDATZ: We asked Iran’s foreign minister about Trump’s so called maximum pressure campaign when we sat down with him this morning.

It looks like it’s having a devastating effect on the economy.

JAVAD ZARIF, IRANIAN FOREIGN MINISTER: Well President Trump has called it in fact economic war, I call it economic terrorism, and the reason I call it economic terrorism is that it targets ordinary Iranian people.

RADDATZ: President Trump says he wants to talk, he has invited Iranian officials to give him a call. How likely is that?

ZARIF: It’s not very likely, because talking is the continuation of the process of pressure. He is imposing pressure, this may work in a real estate market, it does not work in dealing with Iran.

RADDATZ: If you did come back to the negotiating table, would you trust the United States? Would you trust President Trump?

ZARIF: The last experience was not very optimistic and does not provide an optimistic perspective for a future agreement. So this is what I believe is happening to the national community, that is people think twice before they talk to the United States because they know that what they agree to, they may not hold to mark.

RADDATZ: On Friday, the International Atomic Energy Agency said Iran is in compliance with the original nuclear deal, but the IAEA is also raising questions about new centrifuges in Iran and the U.S. has accused Iran or its proxies of sabotaging four oil tankers near the Persian Gulf, charges Zarif disputes.

If the United States decides to declassify some of its intelligence, if they show images which some officials say exist of cruise missiles being put on small Iranian boats, will you simply dismiss that and not believe it?

ZARIF: No, no, no, I believe – you see we call this place the Persian Gulf for a reason, so it’s next to us, we have the right to defend ourselves. Just imagine if Iran were to come to California coast or to come to Florida coast, how do you feel (ph) – how would you treat that?

These ships are located very close to our waters, we have the right to put whatever missiles we want to put on them.

RADDATZ: You’ve talked about escalation and that there would be dangerous consequences. What kind of consequences are you talking about with the United States?

ZARIF: Well I like to keep President Trump guessing because he likes everybody in the world to keep on guessing about what is happening in the United States. You hear to – one day something coming from the White House, the next day something else coming from the State Department.

Since they want us to continue guessing, let them continue guessing too.

RADDATZ: What would you say to President Trump?

ZARIF: I’ve said it before, threats against Iran never work. Never threaten an Iranian, try respect. That may work.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

RADDATZ: Foreign Minister Zarif says Iran would only act out of self defense, but that can have a very broad definition. George.

STEPHANOPOULOS: And it doesn’t sound like a lot of negotiations anytime soon. Martha, thanks very much, when we come back after Robert Mueller’s surprise press conference, the debate over impeachment front and center in the House. We’ll take that on next.

STEPHANOPOULOS: The impeachment debate is next with Congressssman Adam Schiff and Jim Jordan. We'll be right back.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

MUELLER: The opinion says that the Constitution requires a process other than the criminal justice system to formally accuse a sitting president of wrongdoing.

WILLIAM BARR, ATTORNEY GENERAL: The opinion says you cannot indict a -- a president while he's in office but he could have reached a decision as to whether it was criminal activity.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

STEPHANOPOULOS: Very different views there from William Barr, Robert Mueller. Want to talk about that now with Congressman Adam Schiff, the chair of the House Intelligence Committee. Chairman Schiff, thank you for joining us this morning. I know you're coming to us from San Francisco this morning, site of that state convention yesterday. And I want to show everyone House Speaker Nancy Pelosi speaking at that convention and almost getting drowned out by calls for impeachment. Let’s listen.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

PELOSI: The report lays out of 11 instances of possible obstruction of justice by the president of the United States. As --

(END VIDEO CLIP)

STEPHANOPOULOS: And now, you've been supporting the speaker as she holds the line against impeachment but the pressure is building. Can you hold the line?

REP. ADAM SCHIFF (D), HOUSE INTELLIGENCE COMMITTEE CHAIRMAN: Well, look, I think we're going to do what's right for the country and at this point, the speaker has not reached the conclusion and I haven't had either it's best for the country to put us through an impeachment proceeding that we know is destined for failure in the Senate. Now that calculus may change if the president continues to stonewall, if the president continues to demonstrate his unfitness for office. There may be little additional cost to going through that process.

It is in a way, even if unsuccessful in the Senate, the ultimate form of censure in the House. But we’re not there yet and I think if it is a close call, close calls go against putting the country through that. We have an important legislative agenda to try to advance, we have important oversight work we can do outside the context of impeachment, and I think at this point that is still the preferred course.

STEPHANOPOULOS: But it would still -- it could still strengthen your hand against the Department of Justice in court and -- and opening an inquiry isn't the same as reaching a final judgment on impeachment. Why does the evidence laid out by Mueller require at least opening up that inquiry?

SCHIFF: Well of course Mueller didn't say that what he was presenting required impeachment in the same way he didn’t comment on the question of indictment. And by the way, I think Bill Barr is completely disingenuous in saying that it would have been perfectly fine for Mueller to say the president was a criminal, I just can't indict him. If that’s the way Barr feels, then perhaps he should let the Southern District of New York know that they can say, individual 1, the president of the United States should be charged when he leaves office.

But in terms of the -- the impeachment process, it's not mandated by the Constitution. We can avail ourselves of this when the president demonstrates acts that are high crimes or misdemeanors. It is certainly true, I think that much of his conduct qualifies for that. But at the same time, we have to recognize the reality that one party, the Republican party has turned itself into a cult of the president's personality and is not likely to act consistent with its Constitutional obligations. And we have to figure out in that context, is this the right thing for the country, and I'm just not convinced, not yet, that that's the case.

STEPHANOPOULOS: What might help there is hearing from Robert Mueller before the Congress. Where do things stand with getting his testimony?

SCHIFF: Well I was disappointed to see during his statement the other day such a profound reluctance to testify. Now, I understand that but I think he has one last service to perform. It’s not enough merely to speak for 10 minutes and say I’m not going to answer questions for the Congress and the American people. There are a great many things that are not in the report. We want to find out what happened to those

SCHIFF: ...such a profound reluctance to testify. Now, I understand that, but I think he has one last service to perform. It's not enough merely to speak for 10 minutes and say I'm not going to answer question for the congress or the American people. There are a great many things that are not in the report.

We want to find out what happened to those counterintelligence findings that were sent back to headquarters. What other things did you learn during the investigation that ought to concern us in terms of whether the president is vulnerable to influence from Russia. Does the president still -- did you find evidence whether the president still intends to build a Trump Tower in Moscow? Is that why that financial inducement why the president can't criticize Putin or take adequate steps to protect our elections?

There are any number of questions that we have every right, the American people have every need to have answered here.

So, I hope that Bob Mueller will understand, as painful as it may be, and as much as it may subject him to further abuse by the White House, he has a final duty here to perform, like any other witness, and it's my hope that he will do so, and it's my hope that he will do so voluntary.

STEPHANOPOULOS: And if he doesn't, subpoena?

SCHIFF: Well, it will be my recommendation, yes, but I hope that is not the case. That will be a decision, really, that we'll have to make collectively and with our leadership whenever there's use of compulsion, because it may lead to litigation. But I would hope none of that is necessary. That's not how this process for Bob Mueller should end. He's a dedicated public servant and I hope that he'll come and testify voluntarily.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Meantime the attorney general has made it pretty clear that he's going to continue this investigation of the investigation. Here he was earlier this week.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

WILLIAM BARR, ATTORNEY GENERAL OF THE UNITED STATES: Sometimes people can convince themselves that what they're doing is in the higher interest, the better good, they don't realize what they're doing is really antithetical to the democratic system we have.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

STEPHANOPOULOS: He hasn't reached a final judgment, but he's made it pretty clear he's suspicious something went very wrong at the start of this investigation.

SCHIFF: Well, ironically, of course, that statement you heard from Bill Barr is a perfect description of his own conduct. He's willing to cavalierly throw out terms like spying and pretend he doesn't know just how pejorative that term is. He is a smart man and understands exactly how incendiary what his allegation is, and it's designed to be. That's why he is, I think, falling into such legitimate criticism for acting as effectively a henchman of the president.

You don't talk cavalierly about intelligence agencies or the FBI spying on presidential campaigns. And given how much he mislead the country about Mueller's own report and findings, we can sadly expect that given this power to declassify information now, he will do in a selective way designed to mislead the country and the president's service. And there may be no opportunity for rebuttal this time. There will be no further Mueller report that will set straight this selective declassification that he may put into effect and the fact that he will say -- he doesn't want to speculate about what went on early in the investigation until he knows, but he's willing to speculate that it was spying, tells you all you need to know about how disingenuous he's being with the country.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Chairman Schiff, thanks for your time this morning.

SCHIFF: Thank you, George.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Let's hear from the top Republican on the House Judiciary Committee, the ranking Republican on the House Oversight Committee, Jim Jordan from Ohio. Thank you, congressman,m for joining us this morning.

You just heard Chairman Schiff there, very suspicious of the attorney general.

REP. JIM JORDAN, RANKING MEMBER, OVERSIGHT COMMITTEE JUCIDIARY COMMITTE (R) OHIO: Attorney general is going to get to bottom of this thing. He said four things six weeks ago in from the Senate Finance Committee, George, four things I thought were very important. First, he said there was a failure of leadership at the upper echelon of the FBI. That is definitely true. Comey fired, McCabe fired, under investigation, lied three times under oath, Chief Counsel Jim Baker demoted, then left the FBI, currently under investigation by the Justice Department, Lisa Page demoted and left the FBI counsel, and of course deputy head of counterintelligence Peter Strzok demoted and then fired.

So, there was definitely a failure of leadership at the upper echelon of the FBI.

Then he said three other things that everyone should pay attention to. He said spying did occur. He said, second, that there's a basis for his concern about the spying that took place. And then maybe most important, he used two terms that should scare all your viewers. He used the unauthorized surveillance and political surveillance. And he's going to find out if all of that actually happened. The evidence seemed to suggest that it did.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Well, we don't know that yet, but we will find out from his review what they find.

Meantime, we've also heard from Robert Mueller. He laid out four incidents in the obstruction of justice section of the report that met all three criteria for obstruction of justice -- an obstructive act, connection to an investigation, corrupt intent. Does that concern you?

JORDAN: Look, Bob Mueller had 22 months, $30 million, 19 lawyers, 40 FBI agents, 500 witnesses, 2,800 subpoenas. If he could have accomplished obstruction, he would have done it. He couldn't do it, that wasn't his finding, regardless of what the officer of counsel...

