'This Week' Transcript 2-12-23: Sen. Chuck Schumer, Rep. James Comer & Rep. Pete Aguilar

GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS, ABC “THIS WEEK” ANCHOR: And we are joined now by the senate majority leader, Chuck Schumer.

Senator, thank you for coming in this morning.

SEN. CHUCK SCHUMER (D-NY), MAJORITY LEADER: Great to be here, George. First time in three years.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Yes, it's been a while, since COVID. I want to start with this question of the Chinese spy planes and other aerial objects. Three incidents in a week. President Biden took some heat from your Democratic colleagues for not shooting down the spy balloon sooner. What can you tell us about these last two incidents Friday and Saturday night? And are you confident in the overall administration response?

SCHUMER: Yes. You know, I was briefed by Jake Sullivan last night so let me get right to it, and I'll give a little background and then get to your specific. The bottom line is for until a few months ago, we didn't know of these balloons. Our intelligence and our military did not know. This went as far back as President Trump, at least three times these...

STEPHANOPOULOS: It's wild we didn't know, isn't it?

SCHUMER: It is wild that we didn't know. Absolutely, and I'll get to that in a minute. Now they are learning a lot more. And the military and the intelligence are focused like a laser on, first, gathering and accumulating the information, then coming up with a comprehensive analysis of what went on before, what's going on now, and what could go on in the future. You can be sure that if any, any American interests or people are at risk, they'll take appropriate action.

Until they get that comprehensive analysis, however, we have to look at each balloon individually and see what...

STEPHANOPOULOS: Were these balloons Friday and Saturday night?

SCHUMER: They believe they were, yes, but much smaller than the -- than the one -- the first one. Both of those, one over Canada, one over ,Alaska were at 40,000 feet. Immediately it was determined that that's a danger to commercial aircraft which also fly at 40,000 feet. And so the second one, in cooperation with the Canadians, the first one with the Americans, took it down. And that's appropriate.

The first balloon, there was a much different rationale which I think was the appropriate rationale. We got enormous intelligence information from surveilling the balloon as it went over the United States.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Didn't get the Chinese get enormous intelligence as well?

SCHUMER: Well, they -- they could have been getting it anyway. But we have to know what they're doing, OK? And we don't know exactly, but we got a lot of that. And more importantly, by shooting it down over water, U.S. waters, only a six miles out from South Carolina, we're going to probably be able to piece together this whole, whole surveillance balloon, and know exactly what's going on. So that's a huge coup for the United States.

STEPHANOPOULOS: This program is going to have to be shut down now, hasn't it? The Chinese aren't going to be able to send balloons.

SCHUMER: Look, I think the Chinese were humiliated. I think the Chinese were caught lying. And I think it's a real -- it's a real step back for them, yes. I think they're going to have to -- I think they're probably going to have to get rid of it or do something, because they look really bad. And they're not just doing the United States. This is a crew of balloons, we saw one in South America, they've probably been all over the world.

STEPHANOPOULOS: So what do we do now to counter China overall if they're clearly taking more provocative actions?

SCHUMER: That's a great question. Yes. And one more point I would make on this, by the way. I do think Senator Tester is looking into why it took so long for us, our military, our intelligence to know about these balloons. That's something I support. Congress should look at that. That's the question we have to answer. I think our military, our intelligence are doing a great job, present and future. I feel a lot of confidence in what they're doing. But why -- why as far back as the Trump administration did no one know about this?

Now on China in general, look, China -- I have always been a China hawk, but China is the second biggest power in the -- in the world, economically and geopolitically. We can't just have a cold war with them. We have to have a relationship with them. But China has taken advantage of us over and over and over again. And this administration has been just about tougher than any other.

The bill I passed, the CHIPS and Science bill, is going to bring all of that semiconductor manufacturing back to the -- back to America. Just the other day I was in East Fishkill, the old IBM plant, a new company, American, Onsemi, is taking plants out of Korea, out of Japan, and putting them here to make semiconductors.

The administration did another thing on its own. It said, we're not going to send any of the materials used to make semiconductors, that is, the machinery, to China. That's a real blow. The Chinese are feeling that badly. We did a similar thing on a smaller basis just with these balloons. Six Chinese companies that probably make the balloons are sanctioned.

So I think this administration is strong and tough on China, but mindful of the fact that we just -- you know, we can't stop talking to them. We have to try to have some kind of relationship.

STEPHANOPOULOS: This won't make my daughters happy, but how about banning TikTok?

SCHUMER: Well, that's a great question. It's something that should be looked at. We do know there's Chinese ownership of the company that owns TikTok. And there are some people in the Commerce Committee that are looking into that right now. We'll see -- we'll see where they come out.

STEPHANOPOULOS: I want to get to the fallout from the State of the Union and the upcoming showdown over the debt ceiling. As you know, President Biden and your Democratic colleagues have ruled out negotiating with the GOP over the debt ceiling. That led your Republican counterpart Mitch McConnell to accuse you of hypocrisy for saying in 2017 that the debt limit gave you leverage in negotiations with the Trump White House. Here it was.

MCCONNELL: Said the debt ceiling, quote, “gives another ample opportunity for bipartisanship, not for one party jamming its choices down the throats of the other.” So I'll trust Democrats will be consistent with their past positions.

STEPHANOPOULOS: He's saying you should be consistent now with your past position where you said back in 2017 there is leverage...

SCHUMER: Yes, we were -- we're totally consistent. First, the bottom line is that we never did what McCarthy is doing. Brinkmanship, holding hostage, saying, I won't do the debt ceiling. I won't raise -- raise the debt ceiling and pay the debts that of course, we've incurred unless I get certain things that I want. I'll make two points to that.

Four times Democrats, even when Trump was in power, even two times when Trump and the Republicans had the House and Senate...

We have never played brinksmanship on this issue. In one instance, did we do a budget proposal alongside a debt ceiling proposal? Yes, but there was no brinksmanship. There was no, we won't, if you don't do this, we’re not going to --

STEPHANOPOULOS: But your Democratic colleague, Senator Joe Manchin, says now you should be engaged in negotiations like that.

SCHUMER: Well, let me say this. We have a position. We have a clear position.

Do it clean. Do it without brinksmanship. Do it without this risk of hostage-taking where things could blow up because as you know, if we don't renew the debt ceiling, average American families will be clobbered.

Their interest rates would go up. Their pension savings would go down. The cost of a house would go up to $100,000. So, it's risky.

Now, McCarthy says he wants to attach certain spending cuts to do this. A, where is your plan, Mr. McCarthy? He says he wants cuts. We ask him which ones. He won't say any.

Is it Social Security and Medicare? That would hurt the American people.

STEPHANOPOULOS: He says it won't be.

SCHUMER: He says it won't, but a lot of other people in his caucus still say it will. Will it be police? Will it be the military?

His job -- we have a plan. Do it clean as we've done it four times -- three under Trump, once under Biden.

He will not even say what he wants to cut, and I’ll tell you why. He can't pass a plan with cuts. His hard right will demand the kind of deepest cuts that his more mainstream Republicans won't vote for.

And I’ll tell you, my experience in this, the party that holds out with brinksmanship and says, I won't renew it unless you do what I want loses. We're going to win this fight, and it's going to be a clean debt ceiling.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Finally, before you go, I want to ask you about President Biden. Certainly, it does seem to be like he's gearing up for re-election, but our latest poll showed a majority of Democrats think he shouldn't run again.

What do you say to them?

SCHUMER: Well, first, I always like the poll that 36 percent of Republicans thought Reagan should run again back in 1983 and he had a landslide.

Biden's in great shape. Look at the State of the Union. First, look at all the accomplishments that we did in the Senate with Joe Biden that really affected American people in terms of climate, in terms of jobs, in terms of veterans, in terms of guns, in terms of bringing things back from China.

Second, you have unemployment down. You have jobs up. You have wages up.

And third, and this is going to happen next year -- all these great things we did in the Senate are going to be implemented. You know, when people just read about it, they say, hmm, but when they actually feel it and see it in their communities, it matters.

So, for instance, in the bipartisan infrastructure bill, we -- I made sure there's money for Gateway, you know, the big tunnel under the Hudson River. That’s a dream of mine.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Yeah.

SCHUMER: People said, okay, okay.

Last week, President Biden came and the first part of Gateway started to be built. Wow. It's real.

That's going to happen in bridges and roads. Starting in -- starting in January, people are going to realize they're only going to pay $35 for insulin. Shingles shots, most people don't know it, starting January 1st, are free.

So, as these great things are implemented, I think the stature of Biden and what this Congress, this Democratic Congress, Senate and the House, have done is going to even rise better in American people's eyes.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Senator Schumer, thanks for your time this morning.

SCHUMER: So, I’m optimistic.

STEPHANOPOULOS: OK, thank you for coming in today.

SCHUMER: Thank you.

STEPHANOPOULOS: We're joined now by the Republican chair of the House Oversight Committee, James Comer.

Congressman, thank you for joining us this morning.

Let me get you by starting up by responding to Senator Schumer. He said that it’s up to Republicans now to come forward with the kind of cuts you want if you’re going to demand negotiations over the debt limit.

REP. JAMES COMER (R-KY): Yeah, I agree with that. We're going to come forward with a plan. We're still debating that plan. We're having robust debate amongst our conference. That's what democracy is supposed to be about.

And thank goodness for the House Republicans. Thank goodness that somebody's willing to step up and say, we can't keep going down this unsustainable path of spending $1 trillion to $2 trillion a year more than the government takes in. Somebody has got to be the adult at the table, and House Republicans will hopefully be that person.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Hopefully or you will? Are you going to be coming forward with a plan?

COMER: Yeah. We're going to be coming forward with a plan. This doesn't have to come forward before July. Obviously, I’d like for the plan to come forward next week.

It's tough, George. As you know, you’ve been involved in government. It's easy to spend money. What unites the Democrats is spending money.

Now, when you get to the point to where we now where you've got to make cuts, it's a lot tougher. We're not going to cut Social Security or Medicare. We’ve been very clear about that.

It's very disappointing that the president and Chuck Schumer would continue to try to scare seniors.

These are important programs to everyone. There's bipartisan support for Social Security and Medicare. If anything, we need to shore those programs up. They're running out of money.

But at the end of the day, those programs are going to be off the table with respect to cuts. But everything else is on the table.

STEPHANOPOULOS: How about our relation with China? You heard Senator Schumer praise the administration's response so far, but call for new measures. What would you do?

COMER: Well, this is a problem that we have. You know, China continues to steal our intellectual property. They continue to steal our patents. They manipulate their currency. We believe they have a big footprint in academia with a massive spy ring within our research universities where they continue to steal our hard-earned research and development.

So China's a problem. And this administration thus far hasn't set a very good example of standing up to China. I think that, you know, shooting the balloon down in the Atlantic once it flew over all the military bases, including my own Fort Campbell, Kentucky, it's very disturbing. I'm glad this administration's taking it more seriously with respect to the balloons.

But we've got a whole lot bigger problem with China than the spy balloons. I mean, this -- this is a problem. Their military continues to grow and expand. They're continuing their -- their Belt and Road Initiative all over the world where they're trying to create a dominant world economy. This is a problem for the United States. And we need an administration to stand firm to China.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Do you agree with Senator Schumer we should be taking a look at TikTok?

COMER: Absolutely. We have said that in the House Oversight Committee. TikTok's parent company is ByteDance. They are based in China. TikTok executives testified in Congress a year or two ago that none of the data that TikTok collected ever left the United States. But what we've learned from -- from whistle-blowers and media accounts is some of that data did, in fact, go back to China and that's a concern.

It's a concern for high-level people in the government because with that data, ByteDance can -- can tell where you are if you are using TikTok. They know with your location is. So that would be a concern if we continue to see escalation among China and United States. We certainly don't want the -- the Chinese bad guys to know where our public officials are. And that's why you're seeing more state governments ban TikTok. And I think that's going to continue a trend.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Let me ask you about -- more about your oversight responsibilities. You made it clear you are going to be looking at Hunter Biden, and his financial entanglements with foreign countries, including China. I want to put up a front page from The Washington Post this morning detailing Jared Kushner's ties to the Saudis. “After helping prince's rise, Trump and Kushner benefit from Saudi funds.” A $2 billion investment in Kushner's funds from the Saudis. We know that President -- former President Trump has also received funds related to the Saudi golf tour. Senator Ron Wyden said these financial entanglements deserve investigation. Will you be investigating that as well?

COMER: I think everything's on the table. Look, we're investigating Joe Biden. We -- we know that Joe Biden said during the presidential campaign that he had no knowledge of his son's business interests. He wasn't involved. He didn't benefit from them. We have evidence that would suggest otherwise. And this is very concerning.

You know, Americans are outraged that China flew a balloon over the United States. Americans are outraged that China is trying to buy farmland. I think Americans would be outraged to know how much money the Biden family has taken in from China. And for what, we don't exactly know. So this is something we're concerned about. But we're also concerned about a legislative fix.

Now I don't disagree with the Democrats and their criticism of the previous administration. We have a problem here that needs a legislative solution. That's why this Biden investigation is so important. There's a legislative solution to this, and it can be bipartisan. The Democrats complained about Kushner's foreign dealings. Republicans are certainly complaining about the entire Biden family's foreign business dealings.

We need to know what is allowable and what isn't allowable. We need to have strict ethics laws. And we need to significantly increase the disclosure laws in America. So I think this investigation is going to be very important to fix a problem before it gets out of hand.

STEPHANOPOULOS: And so but to be clear, you believe that -- that this should apply to Kushner and Trump as well as the Bidens at this point?

COMER: I -- I believe that when we talk about passing legislation to set a line as to where you can be with relatives of high-ranking government officials with respect to doing business with adversaries overseas, then it would apply to everyone. We need to fix this before it gets worse in the next administration.

The Democrats complained about the Trump administration, but obviously we're complaining about the Biden administration. The difference between Jared Kushner and Hunter Biden is that Jared Kushner actually sat down with was interviewed. He was interviewed by investigators. So he's already been investigated.

Thus far Hunter Biden's attorneys, the president's attorneys, the president's White House, they're doing everything they can to block our investigation. Hopefully the Biden family will be as cooperative as Jared Kushner with our investigation as they were with the January 6th investigation and all the other investigations of the Trump administration.

So I think this is a problem. I think that there can be a bipartisan legislative solution. But we can't get to that point until we know the extent of what the Biden family influence peddling involved, especially with respect to Communist China.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Congressman, thank you. I think we only learned of the $2 billion Saudi investment from The Washington Post this morning, at least the details of it. But thanks for your time this morning.

GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS, ABC “THIS WEEK” ANCHOR: We're joined now by a man at the forefront of the aid effort, President of the International Rescue Committee, David Miliband.

David, thanks for joining us this morning.

DAVID MILIBAND, PRESIDENT & CEO, INTERNATIONAL RESCUE COMMITTEE: Thanks, George.

STEPHANOPOULOS: You do have teams on the ground there. What can you tell us about the scale of the disaster right now? Where is the greatest need?

MILIBAND: Well, tens of thousands are dead, about hundreds of thousands are in danger.

On the Turkish side of the border, you’ve got a very strong government. You’ve got a massive aid effort underway.

On the Syrian side of the border, it’s people who’ve frankly been abandoned over the last 10 years. And a grave danger of a secondary crisis -- ill health, injuries not treated, economics just out of the window, because the aid is blocked across the Turkish-Syrian border. Only one humanitarian crossing point is open.

There are -- there is news from the United Nations that the Syrian government is going to allow aid to go into this rebel-held area from the government controlled side. But, frankly, that’s an indirect route and it’s caught up in politics.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Does anyone have any leverage over the Syrian government at this point?

MILIBAND: Well, I think the Syrian government is working the court of public opinion, and they do have allies around the world. The critical thing is that the U.N. has said that the most direct route to help people is across the Turkish-Syrian border, north to south, opening up more crossing points, some of which were closed by Russian veto at the U.N. Security Council two years.

Our teams on the ground are saying, look, the needs are absolutely evident. People haven’t gotten food. They haven’t gotten medicine. They haven’t gotten basic hygiene supplies. The water and sanitation is in ruins.

So, this is a community for whom the earthquake was one massive hit. But the grave danger they face now almost affects more people.

STEPHANOPOULOS: And it’s going to -- it could create another refugee crisis throughout Europe.

MILIBAND: Although borders are blocked because people can’t move into government controlled areas in Syria, they fear being prosecuted or recruited into the army of President Assad. Many of -- about one and a half million to 2 million of those trapped in northwest Syria have fled from other parts of the country because of the fighting. And the Turkish border is also blocked for them.

So, these people are caged in effectively and that’s why we recruit our teams locally. It’s Syrians working for us in northwest Syria, but they need help from the outside world.

STEPHANOPOULOS: What exactly can the United States do at this point?

MILIBAND: Well, the U.S. has got really critical leadership role. First of all, it’s got a massive diplomatic and political presence. The U.N. Security Council needs to be meeting now to open up further border crossing points. Secondly, the U.S. financial commitment and resource commitment can lead the world in this area.

It’s interesting, the British public, I’m based in New York, but my home country has delivered about $60 million or $70 million just from the public, of aid to support the aid effort. So, there’s a financial effort.

And, thirdly, there’s a critical role for the U.S. in saying, don’t forget these people again. The Syrian civil war has been going on for now a dozen years. The world has moved on.

MILIBAND: The world has moved on. But the crisis has not been resolved, and a forgotten crisis is not a resolved crisis. What happens is that people on the edge, left on the edge where natural disasters strike that pushed over the precipice, and that’s what we’re seeing now.

STEPHANOPOULOS: David Miliband, thanks for your time and for your effort.

MILIBAND: Thank you.

STEPHANOPOULOS: And if you want to help, there is information about organizations that are providing relief on our website, ABCNews.com.

The roundtable is next. We’ll be right back.