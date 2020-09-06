'This Week' Transcript 9-6-20: Chuck Hagel, Gov. Mike DeWine, Rep. Val Demings

A rush transcript of "This Week with George Stephanopoulos" airing on Sunday, September 6, 2020 on ABC News is below. This copy may not be in its final form, may be updated and may contain minor transcription errors. For previous show transcripts, visit the "This Week" transcript archive.

MARTHA RADDATZ, ABC NEWS "THIS WEEK" CO-ANCHOR: President's alleged remarks. Former Republican Senator Chuck Hagel, secretary of defense under President Obama and a combat veteran himself.

Good morning, Secretary Hagel.

You just heard those veterans I talked to here in Colorado. You are a veteran of Vietnam yourself. What's your reaction to the article?

CHUCK HAGEL, FORMER SECRETARY OF DEFENSE: Well, thanks, Martha, and I'm glad you're doing a segment on this -- this story.

Well, my reaction is, if these comments are real -- and I'll address that in a second -- but if they're real, it's beneath the dignity of any commander in chief. Truly they're despicable.

Now, one of the points that one of the veterans made, which is a good point, these are anonymous sources. But let's go back and look at Mr. Trump's words himself coming out of his own mouth starting in 2016 with what he said about John McCain and what he continued to say about McCain. How he degraded the service of Generals Mattis and McMaster and just recently General Kelly. The history of -- of this president over the last three and four years is -- is pretty clear.

That 2018 experience when he did not go to the American military cemetery in France to recognize and honor the World War I Marines. Every other leader went. Every other leader drove. The leaders of France, Germany, Canada. And you can go through a litany of past things that he said from his mouth, actions that he's taken and it corroborates really the Goldberg article in "The Atlantic."

RADDATZ: And how much do you believe this will resonate with the military really?

HAGEL: Well, I think it will resonate because what I've just said, he's on the record with saying things himself over the past few years. And -- and that -- that makes the credibility of this article and those anonymous comments more and more credible.

Now, I've said before, if you want to make an anonymous comment and if you feel so strongly about that, that you make that comment to an established, well-respected reporter and magazine, then you ought to have the courage to go out and use your name too. I've -- I've always believed that. I think it's important now. If these guys who have said this, or allegedly said it, think it's that important for the future of this country, then they should show some courage and step forward as well.

RADDATZ: I have to say, one of the veterans I talked to didn't believe it because of the anonymous sources, I asked him if someone appeared who had provided information in that article and said it on the record, in front of a camera, and he said, I'm not sure I would still believe it. We know president Trump has furiously denied this.

HAGEL: Well, I think there are those -- and I understand this business, as you do pretty well, who -- who will never believe it, no matter what is said, no matter who says it. And that's just the reality of politics and the freedom of expression and we have a great country where you can believe what you want to believe. But facts are facts, Martha, and the reality of those facts are pretty clear.

I think it's a pretty clear indictment of this president's attitude toward our veterans. He'll use them. Of course he's used them the last three and a half years as props in his actions, in his statement. No president has ever done that, use your veterans, use your acting military as props.

I mean a couple of months ago he sends an airborne division into Washington, camps them outside of Washington. The mayor didn't ask for that. The police of chief didn't ask for that in Washington, D.C. But it's a continuation of the same actions and words we've seen from this president the last three and a half years.

RADDATZ: OK, thanks very much for joining us this morning, Secretary Hagel. Good to see you.

HAGEL: Thanks, Martha.

RADDATZ: Republican Governor Mike DeWine, from battleground Ohio, joins us now. Ohio was one of the states we traveled through this week.

Good to see you this morning, Governor.

GOV. MIKE DEWINE (R-OH): Good to see you, Martha. Thank you.

RADDATZ: I want your reaction to the article. Do you believe those are things President Trump could have said?

DEWINE: Well, Martha, I -- I read the article. But, you know, any time I've been with the president, there's ever been any discussion about the military, he has been extremely respectful, what you would expect of the president. So, you know, that's -- that's been my personal experience.

RADDATZ: But, you know, Jeffrey Goldberg is a very respected reporter. Jennifer Griffin from Fox News also said she had confirmed parts of the article.

So how does that resonate with you?

DEWINE: Well, these are certainly respected journalists. But, you know, I'm kind of -- like my friend Chuck Hagel, Chuck and I served in the Senate together and, you know, one of the things he just said in your interview was, you know, people should come forward if they, you know, anonymous sources are -- are interesting, but, you know, it's never going to have the credibility, I think, for the general public unless someone -- you know, people actually come forward and are willing to do that.

But, again, my experience with the president has been, he's been extremely respectful, exactly what you would respect a president in regard to any reference, any conversation, you know, in -- in regard to the military. You know, he's come into Ohio at Wright Patterson Air Force Base.

RADDATZ: Well, Governor, you certainly --

DEWINE: He was here. We've had discussions about, you know, the military.

RADDATZ: Governor -- Governor, I -- Governor, I want to stop you for a second because you know what he said about John McCain in the past.

DEWINE: Sure. Look, I don't agree with that.

RADDATZ: So, does that change your mind at all?

DEWINE: John McCain was a friend. John McCain, I have great respect for. He was a dear, dear personal friend of mine.

RADDATZ: OK, you heard the voices in that piece, veterans upset who do believe it. There are more than 19 million veterans in this country today. They accounted for 13 percent of the voters in 2016 according to exit polling. Sixty percent voted for Trump at the time. Thirty-four percent for Hillary Clinton.

Could this make a difference in the race. And, again, I reference those voters who say, yes, I believe he could have said those things.

DEWINE: Well, I don't know, Martha, I really don't know. I mean, you know, we're into the campaign. You know, a lot of things come out in a campaign. And I think sometimes people, when -- when they only come out during a campaign, you know, people are somewhat skeptical about them. This is -- you know, we're into the 60 days. And so I don't know what, you know, impact that's going to have.

I think, you know, what the president has done in regard to the economy before we hit the -- the virus, you know, I think people in Ohio generally very happy with that. You know, the president made commitments in regard to the Supreme Court and -- and federal courts. We're very happy with what he's done there.

So, you know, it's going to -- look, it's going to be a close race in Ohio. I think the president will win Ohio. But Ohio's always going to be a -- a battleground state. And, you know, no -- neither side can ever take Ohio for granted.

RADDATZ: I -- I -- I want to turn to the protests.

As the protests continue across the country, the administration blames the violence on state and local officials who either did not or were slow to request federal assistance.

You, as a governor, what should your counterparts in Oregon and Wisconsin have done differently, do you believe?

DEWINE: Oh, I'm not -- you know, I don't know that. They have to deal with the problem. They're -- they're the ones who are on the grounds.

We've had a number of protests in Ohio. We worked very closely with our mayors. We've given them support whenever they ask for it with the National Guard.

Look, we want to respect protestors but we don't -- won't want to tolerate violence. And that's always the line. We want to support our police. We have a -- a bipartisan bill in front of the legislature, which I hope the legislature passes. It's been well thought out. We've involved community groups. We've involved the legislature -- excuse me, we've involved the -- the -- the police organizations and it calls for some very significant police reform in regard to training and right (ph) to investigations. So we have a good bill and I hope the legislature will -- will pass it. I think people are looking for very positive things.

You know, I've never met a police officer who didn't want more training. And, you know, I started as a county prosecutor, worked closely with police departments. But there's always, you know, someone who, you know, has -- doesn't -- isn't fit, quite candidly, to be a police officer. I mean one of the things that we provide in our bill is a psychological exam just, you know, to kind of screen people out who just, you know, are really not -- not fit to be police officers.

RADDATZ: And -- and I -- I want to turn to President Trump and -- and the election. He continues to sow confusion about vote-by-mail efforts. This week he encouraged voters in North Carolina to vote twice. I am going to assume you would not condone that sort of illegal behavior there in Ohio.

But what are your concerns going into Election Day? You can do in mail-in ballots up to the day before the election. This is going to be a very different election night, and it could go on for a long time. What are your concerns?

DEWINE: Well, Martha, I can only speak to Ohio. I've talked extensively with Frank LaRose, our secretary of state. We have a very good system in Ohio. For many years, two decades, I think, voters have been able to vote absentee with no reason. They can just ask for an absentee ballot.

The secretary of state tells me that we're at least double over the requests that we normally would receive now. So we're used to doing this. We have very extensive voting. People not only can vote absentee for any reason they want to but they also can vote in person at the Board of Elections during the week.

Then we even have Sunday voting in Ohio the weekend before the election -- so ample opportunity. What we tell people to do is, look, you know, everyone, by the way, is now getting in the mail, you know, their application. They can fill that out. Every voter in Ohio is getting it. They can fill that out; they can send that in. They'll get their absentee ballot back. We're asking people, if you're going to vote that way, you know, to do it as early as you can.

The other thing, Ohio law provides that the ballot can be counted up until 10 days after the election as long as it's postmarked, you know, by the Monday. So, again, we don't want anybody to wait until the Friday before to mail it. But they also have the ability to drop off at the Board of Elections, a drop box at the Board of Elections.

So we're not concerned about Ohio. We always have to be vigilant. You know, our elections in Ohio and across this country are held in a very bipartisan way from the precinct, where you have Democrats and Republicans, to the county level and -- and with the secretary of state running the election.

So we're -- we're confident things are going to work out fine as far as casting the ballot...

RADDATZ: OK, Governor...

DEWINE: ... and counting the ballot in Ohio.

RADDATZ: ... we hope that will as well. I enjoyed very much crossing through your state. Thanks for joining us this morning.

DEWINE: Thank you for coming.

MARTHA RADDATZ, ABC NEWS "THIS WEEK" CO-ANCHOR: President's alleged remarks. Former Republican Senator Chuck Hagel, secretary of defense under President Obama and a combat veteran himself.

Good morning, Secretary Hagel.

You just heard those veterans I talked to here in Colorado. You are a veteran of Vietnam yourself. What's your reaction to the article?

CHUCK HAGEL, FORMER SECRETARY OF DEFENSE: Well, thanks, Martha, and I'm glad you're doing a segment on this -- this story.

Well, my reaction is, if these comments are real -- and I'll address that in a second -- but if they're real, it's beneath the dignity of any commander in chief. Truly they're despicable.

Now, one of the points that one of the veterans made, which is a good point, these are anonymous sources. But let's go back and look at Mr. Trump's words himself coming out of his own mouth starting in 2016 with what he said about John McCain and what he continued to say about McCain. How he degraded the service of Generals Mattis and McMaster and just recently General Kelly. The history of -- of this president over the last three and four years is -- is pretty clear.

That 2018 experience when he did not go to the American military cemetery in France to recognize and honor the World War I Marines. Every other leader went. Every other leader drove. The leaders of France, Germany, Canada. And you can go through a litany of past things that he said from his mouth, actions that he's taken and it corroborates really the Goldberg article in "The Atlantic."

RADDATZ: And how much do you believe this will resonate with the military really?

HAGEL: Well, I think it will resonate because what I've just said, he's on the record with saying things himself over the past few years. And -- and that -- that makes the credibility of this article and those anonymous comments more and more credible.

Now, I've said before, if you want to make an anonymous comment and if you feel so strongly about that, that you make that comment to an established, well-respected reporter and magazine, then you ought to have the courage to go out and use your name too. I've -- I've always believed that. I think it's important now. If these guys who have said this, or allegedly said it, think it's that important for the future of this country, then they should show some courage and step forward as well.

RADDATZ: I have to say, one of the veterans I talked to didn't believe it because of the anonymous sources, I asked him if someone appeared who had provided information in that article and said it on the record, in front of a camera, and he said, I'm not sure I would still believe it. We know president Trump has furiously denied this.

HAGEL: Well, I think there are those -- and I understand this business, as you do pretty well, who -- who will never believe it, no matter what is said, no matter who says it. And that's just the reality of politics and the freedom of expression and we have a great country where you can believe what you want to believe. But facts are facts, Martha, and the reality of those facts are pretty clear.

I think it's a pretty clear indictment of this president's attitude toward our veterans. He'll use them. Of course he's used them the last three and a half years as props in his actions, in his statement. No president has ever done that, use your veterans, use your acting military as props.

I mean a couple of months ago he sends an airborne division into Washington, camps them outside of Washington. The mayor didn't ask for that. The police of chief didn't ask for that in Washington, D.C. But it's a continuation of the same actions and words we've seen from this president the last three and a half years.

RADDATZ: OK, thanks very much for joining us this morning, Secretary Hagel. Good to see you.

HAGEL: Thanks, Martha.

RADDATZ: Republican Governor Mike DeWine, from battleground Ohio, joins us now. Ohio was one of the states we traveled through this week.

Good to see you this morning, Governor.

GOV. MIKE DEWINE (R-OH): Good to see you, Martha. Thank you.

RADDATZ: I want your reaction to the article. Do you believe those are things President Trump could have said?

DEWINE: Well, Martha, I -- I read the article. But, you know, any time I've been with the president, there's ever been any discussion about the military, he has been extremely respectful, what you would expect of the president. So, you know, that's -- that's been my personal experience.

RADDATZ: But, you know, Jeffrey Goldberg is a very respected reporter. Jennifer Griffin from Fox News also said she had confirmed parts of the article.

So how does that resonate with you?

DEWINE: Well, these are certainly respected journalists. But, you know, I'm kind of -- like my friend Chuck Hagel, Chuck and I served in the Senate together and, you know, one of the things he just said in your interview was, you know, people should come forward if they, you know, anonymous sources are -- are interesting, but, you know, it's never going to have the credibility, I think, for the general public unless someone -- you know, people actually come forward and are willing to do that.

But, again, my experience with the president has been, he's been extremely respectful, exactly what you would respect a president in regard to any reference, any conversation, you know, in -- in regard to the military. You know, he's come into Ohio at Wright Patterson Air Force Base.

RADDATZ: Well, Governor, you certainly --

DEWINE: He was here. We've had discussions about, you know, the military.

RADDATZ: Governor -- Governor, I -- Governor, I want to stop you for a second because you know what he said about John McCain in the past.

DEWINE: Sure. Look, I don't agree with that.

RADDATZ: So, does that change your mind at all?

DEWINE: John McCain was a friend. John McCain, I have great respect for. He was a dear, dear personal friend of mine.

RADDATZ: OK, you heard the voices in that piece, veterans upset who do believe it. There are more than 19 million veterans in this country today. They accounted for 13 percent of the voters in 2016 according to exit polling. Sixty percent voted for Trump at the time. Thirty-four percent for Hillary Clinton.

Could this make a difference in the race. And, again, I reference those voters who say, yes, I believe he could have said those things.

DEWINE: Well, I don't know, Martha, I really don't know. I mean, you know, we're into the campaign. You know, a lot of things come out in a campaign. And I think sometimes people, when -- when they only come out during a campaign, you know, people are somewhat skeptical about them. This is -- you know, we're into the 60 days. And so I don't know what, you know, impact that's going to have.

I think, you know, what the president has done in regard to the economy before we hit the -- the virus, you know, I think people in Ohio generally very happy with that. You know, the president made commitments in regard to the Supreme Court and -- and federal courts. We're very happy with what he's done there.

So, you know, it's going to -- look, it's going to be a close race in Ohio. I think the president will win Ohio. But Ohio's always going to be a -- a battleground state. And, you know, no -- neither side can ever take Ohio for granted.

RADDATZ: I -- I -- I want to turn to the protests.

As the protests continue across the country, the administration blames the violence on state and local officials who either did not or were slow to request federal assistance.

You, as a governor, what should your counterparts in Oregon and Wisconsin have done differently, do you believe?

DEWINE: Oh, I'm not -- you know, I don't know that. They have to deal with the problem. They're -- they're the ones who are on the grounds.

We've had a number of protests in Ohio. We worked very closely with our mayors. We've given them support whenever they ask for it with the National Guard.

Look, we want to respect protestors but we don't -- won't want to tolerate violence. And that's always the line. We want to support our police. We have a -- a bipartisan bill in front of the legislature, which I hope the legislature passes. It's been well thought out. We've involved community groups. We've involved the legislature -- excuse me, we've involved the -- the -- the police organizations and it calls for some very significant police reform in regard to training and right (ph) to investigations. So we have a good bill and I hope the legislature will -- will pass it. I think people are looking for very positive things.

You know, I've never met a police officer who didn't want more training. And, you know, I started as a county prosecutor, worked closely with police departments. But there's always, you know, someone who, you know, has -- doesn't -- isn't fit, quite candidly, to be a police officer. I mean one of the things that we provide in our bill is a psychological exam just, you know, to kind of screen people out who just, you know, are really not -- not fit to be police officers.

RADDATZ: And -- and I -- I want to turn to President Trump and -- and the election. He continues to sow confusion about vote-by-mail efforts. This week he encouraged voters in North Carolina to vote twice. I am going to assume you would not condone that sort of illegal behavior there in Ohio.

But what are your concerns going into Election Day? You can do in mail-in ballots up to the day before the election. This is going to be a very different election night, and it could go on for a long time. What are your concerns?

DEWINE: Well, Martha, I can only speak to Ohio. I've talked extensively with Frank LaRose, our secretary of state. We have a very good system in Ohio. For many years, two decades, I think, voters have been able to vote absentee with no reason. They can just ask for an absentee ballot.

The secretary of state tells me that we're at least double over the requests that we normally would receive now. So we're used to doing this. We have very extensive voting. People not only can vote absentee for any reason they want to but they also can vote in person at the Board of Elections during the week.

Then we even have Sunday voting in Ohio the weekend before the election -- so ample opportunity. What we tell people to do is, look, you know, everyone, by the way, is now getting in the mail, you know, their application. They can fill that out. Every voter in Ohio is getting it. They can fill that out; they can send that in. They'll get their absentee ballot back. We're asking people, if you're going to vote that way, you know, to do it as early as you can.

The other thing, Ohio law provides that the ballot can be counted up until 10 days after the election as long as it's postmarked, you know, by the Monday. So, again, we don't want anybody to wait until the Friday before to mail it. But they also have the ability to drop off at the Board of Elections, a drop box at the Board of Elections.

So we're not concerned about Ohio. We always have to be vigilant. You know, our elections in Ohio and across this country are held in a very bipartisan way from the precinct, where you have Democrats and Republicans, to the county level and -- and with the secretary of state running the election.

So we're -- we're confident things are going to work out fine as far as casting the ballot...

RADDATZ: OK, Governor...

DEWINE: ... and counting the ballot in Ohio.

RADDATZ: ... we hope that will as well. I enjoyed very much crossing through your state. Thanks for joining us this morning.

DEWINE: Thank you for coming.

RADDATZ: And joining me now to discuss that and much more, Democratic Congresswoman Val Demings from the battleground state of Florida.

Good morning, Congresswoman.

As you saw, we talked to voters about a lot of topics, but law and order certainly resonated among many of them after the coast-to-coast violence.

As a former law enforcement officer and someone who nearly joined the Democratic presidential ticket, is your party striking the right balance right now in responding to the unrest and calls for racial justice?

REP. VAL DEMINGS (D-FL): Well, good morning. It's great to be with you.

And let me say this. As a 27-year law enforcement officer, the foundation of every great community really is the opportunity to live in a safe community. And so all persons, regardless of what part of the nation they're from, the color of their skin or their ethnic background, want to live in safe communities.

But we also need to understand what truly makes America the great, wonderful country that it is, and that's an individual's right to protest.

So, our job is to make sure that peaceful protesters are able to exercise their right guaranteed under the First Amendment. But we also have to make sure that those who break the law, those who exercise violence, regardless of what side of the political aisle are -- aisle that they're on, must be held accountable.

And, in this country, Martha, we can do both.

RADDATZ: A recent ABC News/Ipsos poll shows 55 percent of voters think President Trump's rhetoric on the protests is making things worse, but 49 percent say Biden's response to the protests isn't having any impact one way or another.

What does he need to do for his messaging to break through? It's something we saw along the trail this week.

DEMINGS: Well, let me say this. President Donald John Trump is the commander in chief. And so the buck stops with him.

And I said, weeks ago, that while America was going through civil unrest in all 50 states, quite frankly, America was on fire, we had a president, a commander-in-chief who with us walking around with a gasoline can, not trying to sow peace and calm, but actually throwing fire on an already volatile situation.

I believe that Vice President Biden is on the right track. You've heard him talk about peaceful protests, but he's also talked about accountability, regardless of who those involved in violence should be held accountable. And he also talked about supporting good police officers as we should all do, but also holding the bad ones accountable. That's how we're going to get to the place where we need to get.

And let me say this, you know, what we're currently seeing in our country is not sustainable.

And it's really time to start moving from the -- what we're seeing in the streets, I believe, to having roundtable discussions. We got to continue to work with our community leaders, our law enforcement, Black Lives Matters and other stakeholders, so start putting into place plans of action that can get us back on track so we can deal with corona, we can deal with the economy, we can deal with lack of health care and other injustices that plague our nation.

RADDATZ: You know, this -- this weekend, we saw the Trump administration try to block racial equity training. A letter from the OMB saying millions of dollars have been spent on what they call anti-America propaganda that teaches the idea that, quote, virtually, all white people contribute to racism.

How do you respond to that?

DEMINGS: Martha, as you well know, racism has been the ghost in the room in this country for 400 years. And we see it not just in one system, we see it in all systems. And what we desperately need is a commander-in-chief who clearly understands that.

We got to deal with inequality in all things. In health care, we see the effects of COVID-19 on black and brown communities. In education, if we know that overwhelming majority of people in our prison systems, for example, are black and brown, and a majority did not graduate high school. We've got to deal with injustices in education, in lending, in housing.

And we need a commander-in-chief who clearly understands and wants to address racism in all systems. Until we get to that point, we will continue to see the problems and be plagued by the problems that we're seeing every day right now.

RADDATZ: Thank you so much for joining us this morning, Congresswoman. We appreciate it very much.

DEMINGS: Good to be with you. Take care.