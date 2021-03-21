'This Week' Transcript 3-21-21: Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, Gov. Doug Ducey, Rep. Michael McCaul, Rep. Judy Chu

A rush transcript of "This Week with George Stephanopoulos" airing on Sunday, March 21, 2021 on ABC News is below. This copy may not be in its final form, may be updated and may contain minor transcription errors. For previous show transcripts, visit the "This Week" transcript archive.

MARTHA RADDATZ, ABC NEWS CO-ANCHOR: And joining me now is the secretary of Homeland Security, Alejandro Mayorkas.

Good morning, Mr. Secretary.

I want to start right there. We heard the sheriff say it, the governor say it, and the migrants I spoke to say it. They are coming across because they believe they will be welcomed under the Biden administration.

You said yourself, three weeks ago, we’re not saying, don’t come, we’re saying (ph) don’t come now. President Biden had a stronger message later.

But the messages are mixed at best, Mr. Secretary.

ALEJANDRO MAYORKAS, SECRETARY OF HOMELAND SECURITY: Martha, good morning.

The message is quite clear, do not come. The border is closed. The border is secure.

We are expelling families. We are expelling single adults under the CDC’s authority under Title 42 of the United States Code because we’re on the midst of the pandemic and that is a public imperative.

We are encouraging children not to come. Now is not the time to come. Do not come. The journey is dangerous.

We are building safe, orderly and humane ways to address the needs of vulnerable children. Do not come.

RADDATZ: I know you’re trying to get that message out now, but your team was also briefed by career professionals at DHS during the transition about the possibility of this crisis. You yourself say we are on pace to have one of the largest migrant surges in 20 years. Why were you not prepared for this?

MAYORKAS: Martha, let me let me be clear. We have seen large numbers of migration in the past. We know how to address it. We have a plan. We are executing on our plan and we will succeed. This is what we do.

But one thing is also clear, that it takes time. And why is what does it take time now? Why is it especially challenging and difficult now? Because the entire system under United States law that has been place throughout administrations of both parties was dismantled in its entirety by the Trump administration.

So, we are rebuilding the system as we address the needs of vulnerable children who arrived at our borders. And that is what it is all about. It’s about vulnerable children.

(CROSSTALK)

RADDATZ: But, Mr. Secretary, you knew that coming in.

It’s exactly about vulnerable children. You have approximately 5,200 children currently being held in adult border facilities, well over the 2019 peak, during the Trump administration. They’re only supposed to stay there for 72 hours, but they’ve been there for more than 10 days, 650 kids, and it’s getting worse.

Let me read you a tweet from Senator Chris Murphy, a Democrat from Connecticut who was with you on the trip down there. He said, Just left the border processing facility. Hundreds of kids packed into big open rooms. In a corner, I fought back tears as a 13 year old girl sobbed uncontrollably explaining thru a translator how terrified she was, having been separated from her grandmother and without her parents.

Murphy said these are facilities you wouldn’t want to put your child in for more than 10 minutes.

I know you say you have a plan now. But again, how did this happen? We knew there was a pandemic before. HHS has failed to do this before as well under Obama, under President Trump.

But how do you speed this up and how did this happen?

MAYORKAS: Martha, it takes time. We all know what happened that 13 year old in the prior administration. She was turned away and turned in to the desert of Mexico or sent back to the very country for which she fled, by reason of fear or prosecution.

We are addressing the needs of that child now. And when I say it takes time, I mean it because we’re dealing with the dismantled system. And we did not have the ordinary safe and just transition from one administration to another.

And so, we are executing on our plans. We have dispatched FEMA, the Federal Emergency Management Administration, to assist HHS in building additional capacity to address the needs of children and to move those children through to their sponsors in the United States to shelter them in a way that they deserve and that their needs require.

That is what we are doing. When people speak, well, you knew of this, plans aren’t made at 20,000 feet. Plans are contracts, personnel, policies, training, procedures, all of the elements of operations that were entirely dismantled. And taking care of the workforce that was not vaccinated and --

(CROSSTALK)

RADDATZ: Mr. Secretary, Mr. Secretary, I want to stop you there and I want to know, if you got this great plan, why would you not let the media in? I understand privacy concerns, but will you let them today or this week?

MAYORKAS: Martha, it is not only privacy concerns. Let me be clear, we’re in the midst of the pandemic. We’re talking about a crowded Border Patrol station where we are focused on operations.

At the same time, and let me assure you, that we are working on a plan to provide access so that people could see what is going on a Border Patrol station and I would encourage people to also see the Department of Health and Human Services facility where the children are sheltered and where they belong and where we are moving them to.

RADDATZ: You talk about the Trump administration and what was in place there. You did away with that. Wouldn’t have it been better to have a plan before you did away with that?

MAYORKAS: We are executing the plan that we have and let me share with you, because we will succeed. And when we look back at this time, however difficult it has been, we will get through it and we will get through it successfully.

What we will all say is that we work our way through a difficult time. We administer the laws as they were intended and we live up to our values and our principles as a nation.

And that is what we are accomplishing and that is not what was done in the prior administration.

It’s tough but we can do it. This is what we do, and we will accomplish our mission.

RADDATZ: And, Mr. Secretary, I want to turn to the terrible news this week from Atlanta, the deadly shootings which claimed eight lives, six of them Asian Americans. There’s been a terrible surge of violence and hatred.

What concrete steps are being taken to address this?

MAYORKAS: Martha, let me -- let me first say that our hearts and prayers are with the victims of the tragic shootings in the surrounding areas of Atlanta.

And we are very focused on the increase in hate crimes targeting the Asian American, Pacific Islander community and many other groups. We are very focused on domestic violence extremism. It is the single greatest terrorism related threat that we face in our homeland.

We are focused on gathering intelligence and information and sharing it in actionable form with our state, local, tribal and territorial partners. We are working with the office of Civil Rights and Civil Liberties in addressing the challenges with the social media companies to ensure that we stop the violence that is born of ideologies of hate, and we are engaging with the community.

We held a very significant nationwide engagement with the Asian American, Pacific Islander community this past Friday. There are many things that we already have done and that we intend to do to address this very grave threat that we face in our country.

And let me also echo the very powerful words of the president -- words do matter.

RADDATZ: Thank you very much for joining us this morning, Mr. Secretary. We appreciate it.

MAYORKAS: Thank you, Martha.

RADDATZ: Let's get a response now from Texas Congressman Michael McCaul, top Republican on the Foreign Affairs Committee.

Great to see you. Thank you for joining us here.

The administration has essentially, as you heard, blamed Trump policies for this.

REP. MICHAEL MCCAUL, (R) TEXAS: No, I think they've created the crisis. He says he has a plan. I haven't seen a plan. They talk about humane conditions, humanitarian. They have created a humanitarian crisis down here at this border that you have seen now. And the reason why they are coming is because he says words do matter, and they do. The messaging is that if you want to come, you can stay.

When Mayorkas says we're not saying don't come at all, just don't come, very irresponsible rhetoric for a secretary of Homeland Security to say. And now, in his words, we have the greatest -- well, not crisis, because he won't call it that, in 20 years.

You know, in this sector alone, where I used to be a federal prosecutor, spiking 230 percent from last year, there is a direct cause and effect on the messaging. But then to do away, you know, politics aside, to do away with what was one of the most successful negotiated agreements with Mexico and Central America, to remain in Mexico and apply for political asylum, but now they've created this -- this crisis of children coming in. The traffickers are smart. Cartels are smart. They know our laws, policies And this started right after the election. And in the last two months we've seen a real surge.

RADDATZ: You -- you -- you talk about the messaging. Clearly what he was trying to do is have a stronger message and forget about what was said three weeks ago.

Is that enough? They're clearly starting to change that messaging now even though word has not gotten out to Mexico across the border.

MCCAUL: I think it's too little too late because the traffickers know they can take children from Central America, extort the families, exploit the children on the dangerous journey back to the United States. And now, you know, they're calling back home saying, hey, we got in.

So until this policy changes, I would urge the administration to revisit the migrant protection protocols.

This worked, and it was very effective.

RADDATZ: I want to stop you there, though. Human Rights Watch says, because of that policy, they have consistently found that migrants in Mexico are exposed to rape, kidnapping, extortion, assault and psychological trauma. Nearly half of those interviewed said Mexican police, immigration agents or criminal groups targeted them for extortion. How is that a good policy?

MCCAUL: Well, it's -- it's a good policy because it deterred. Deterrence is the key here. And, you know, Secretary Mayorkas knows better...

RADDATZ: Well, it deterred, but it left people in Mexico in pretty bad shape.

MCCAUL: Well, it also deterred a lot of them from leaving Central America. I talked to the ambassador from Guatemala. He said, you know, "My children were staying in my country. What I worry about now is I have a generation leaving my country. We want to keep them here, so we want to work on private investments in Central America, get to the root cause."

But this is -- this is -- it's a humanitarian crisis, when you see the children and the babies -- we're going back to separation of families, and the traffickers are separating the children from the families. And we're going back to catch-and-release. And we're going back to kids in cages all over again. And this is something that President Trump and his policies, with respect to Remain in Mexico and Central America, had stopped.

RADDATZ: So is the solution here to do what Donald Trump did and build more of the wall? You know Joe Biden is not going to do that. So...

MCCAUL: No.

RADDATZ: So what do you suggest happens right now, for your constituents in Texas especially?

MCCAUL: Well, I think -- I've always been a believer in technology. This stuff works in the high populated areas, to -- that's, you know, that's Juarez over here. We're in El Paso. But technology between these ports of entry and aviation assets that you saw the other day worked very effectively. And then we got to return to this political asylum issue and have them apply in country of origin or in Mexico.

If he changed it, he can call the program whatever he wants, brand it whatever he wants, but we've got to go back to this policy.

RADDATZ: And -- and you opposed a measure that just passed in the House that would provide a pathway to citizenship for the so-called Dreamers. Why shouldn't undocumented children who were brought to this country as children, no fault of their own, be given some rights towards citizenship?

MCCAUL: Well, in -- in my Secure America Act that we tried to pass when we had the majority had a legalization for the DACA kids, a legal path. We had a guest worker program as well. And unfortunately, immigration is obviously a very difficult topic.

But the point is, Martha, neither one of those bills addressed this problem. They have nothing to do with this, and they won't solve this problem. In fact, again going back to deterrence and messaging, it sends the exact wrong message.

RADDATZ: So what do you think the next few weeks, few months, will look like? He said that we have a plan and we'll look back on this and say everything was solved?

MCCAUL: Look, I -- I've known the border when I was chairman of Homeland Security. I was a federal prosecutor down here. Mayorkas knows better because he was, too. It's going to get worse. It's going to get a lot worse, springtime, summer, more and more come over.

The message is coming back that, "Hey, we've got a new president; come on in; we're open for business to the traffickers." And guess what? They're right here. And I predict a million people trying to get into this country by the summertime.

RADDATZ: OK. Thanks so much for joining us this morning, Congressman. Always great to see you. Thanks for welcoming us to Texas.

MCCAUL: Thanks, Martha.