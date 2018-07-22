'This Week' Transcript 7-22-18: Rep. Adam Schiff, Tom Bossert, and Susan Rice

A rush transcript of “This Week with George Stephanopoulos” airing on Sunday, July 1, 2018 on ABC News is below. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated. For previous show transcripts, visit the “This Week” transcript archive.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Let's dig into all of this now with our first guest, Congressman Adam Schiff, the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, and President Trump's first homeland security adviser, Tom Bossert, now an analyst with ABC News. They're both in Aspen for the Aspen Security Forum this week.

And I want to get to the fallout from the Helsinki summit. We also have some breaking news overnight, the release of those 400 pages of document related to the surveillance of Carter Page who has served as a foreign policy adviser on the Trump campaign. Here is how the New York Times reports that it says, "visible portions showed that the FBI in stark terms had told the intelligence court that Mr. Page had, quote, established relationships with Russian government officials, including Russian intelligence officers, that the Bureau believed the Russian government efforts are being coordinated with Page and perhaps other individials associated with Mr. Trump's campaign, and that Mr. Page has been collaborating and conspiring with the Russian government.

The president up already with a reaction, Congressman Schiff. He says this confirms with little doubt that the Department of Justice and FBI misled the courts. And then in a second tweet, he says it looks more and more like the Trump campaign was illegally being spied on for the political gain of crooked Hillary Clinton and the DNC.

Congressman Schiff, is that how you read the 400 pages?

REP. ADAM SCHIFF, (D) CALIFORNIA: No, of course not. And I think actually if the performance that we had in Helsinki took place before those applications were filed, I think that whole interchange with Putin would have been a central exhibit in the FISA applications.

I know those applications set out in some detail, a lot of which unfortunately is redacted, just why the FBI was so concerned that Carter Page might be acting as an agent of a foreign power. And let's remember that application and those renewals have been vindicated in substantial part by Carter Page's own words in the letter I think you asked him about, and in which Carter Page acknowledged being an informal adviser to the Kremlin.

But the information they had when that application was filed included the fact the Russians were dumping these documents, that the Russians had previewed the dumping of these documents with George Papadopoulos, that Carter Page had in fact been a target of Russian intelligence in the past, that Carter Page had gone to Russia during the campaign, that he had meetings with the Russian officials that Page had publicly denied, but we can now confirm that he did, in fact, have meetings with Russian officials.

So it was a solid application and renewals signed by four different judges appointed by three different Republican presidents.

STEPHANOPOULOS: And, Mr. Bossert, do you see any evidence that the Department of Justice misled the courts or that this was illegal in any way?

BOSSERT: Well, from what I saw and I read of what was released last night, the majority of it was redacted. So I saw no new information. I saw basically that they affirmed what Congressman Nunes and Congressman Schiff had already released in their own memoranda, that there has been a reliance on materials that have been called into question and that the court, in reliance on those materials paid for by some Democratic Party officials, thought it was worth looking into.

Now I think it's also important to remember looking into it is important because you don't want foreign influence, but that doesn't mean that Carter Page had any kind of role in the Trump campaign. From what I'm told, he was a nobody on the fringe.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Well, he -- but he was an adviser to the campaign until he was let go in the fall of 2016. Let's move on now to the fallout from Helsinki. We just showed that clip of Director Coats. I assume both of you may have been there during that interview, or I know you've been out in the forum this week.

Tom Bossert, the director said he meant no disrespect to the president, but you saw how surprised he was by this announcement. Does a second summit so soon make sense?

BOSSERT: Yes, so he was surprised by -- in a lot of ways, I hope he knows a lot about our foreign intelligence, and I know he does, and it doesn't really matter as much what he knows about the president's schedule and that.

But I think a lot has been made of that. I think it has been overblown. Dan Coats is a loyal patriot to the country. He is a great director of national intelligence. I think it's going to be a heck of a circus of coverage and so forth as President Putin comes here. And you saw him being a little bit light-hearted there.

I don't take too much in that. I hope though when the president says the meeting will take place in the fall or autumn, that it's not right before the midterm elections, but rather after. I think that would be the intelligent way to proceed. And I don't think that he has ruled that out. The timing hasn't been set.

STEPHANOPOULOS: But you see no other reason to postpone the summit. You think a second summit now does make sense?

BOSSERT: Well, from what I understand -- and I can only rely upon what we're told, but from what I understand, President Trump's conversations in private with President Putin were productive. And they didn't agree on anything, unlike what has been reported by apparently the Russian government in a way to mislead us.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Well, that's...

(CROSSTALK)

BOSSERT: So President Trump had a productive set of conversations. I think it's important to continue them.

STEPHANOPOULOS: And I want to bring that to Congressman Schiff, because we have heard the Russians say that there were verbal agreements made, Congressman Schiff, that they were important agreements made. We just heard Tom Bossert say he was told that they weren't, but we haven't heard much else on the record from officials in the Trump administration.

SCHIFF: Well, listen, I would agree with Tom that the talks in Helsinki were productive, but they were productive for Vladimir Putin. The reality is we have no idea what this president, our president agreed to. That's an asymmetric advantage for the Kremlin because they do. The Kremlin intelligence agents know exactly what took place in that meeting.

And the fact that Dan Coats doesn't is no failing on Dan Coats's part, the failing is that the president hasn't even described to his own intelligence chief what he may have agreed to in that private two-hour meeting.

Ostensibly there may have been agreements on Ukraine, on Syria, and who knows what else? We so know that after leaving that meeting and coming back home, the president undercut our commitment to the collective security of NATO.

Was that a topic of discussion too? Did Montenegro come up? It is, I think, negligent with our national security for us not to know. George, as you know, we tried to subpoena the interpreter, and on a party line basis the Republicans rejected it, some of whom talk a good game, but when it comes to defending the country, they're not willing to follow through.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Congressman Schiff, you've had some tough words for the president this week, calling him the gravest threat to democracy, other Democrats have followed that up as well. Just bluntly, do you believe he is compromised by Vladimir Putin?

SCHIFF: Well I certainly think he’s acting like someone who’s compromised, and it may very well be that he is compromised or it may very well be that he believes that he’s compromised, that the Russians have information on him.

We were not permitted to look into one of the allegations that was most serious to me, and that is were the Russians laundering money through the Trump organization? The Republicans wouldn’t allow us to go near that.

I hope that Bob Mueller’s investigating it, because again, if that’s the leverage the Russians are using, it would not only explain the president’s behavior, but it would help protect the country by knowing that in fact our president was compromised.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Tom Bossert, we’ve heard also from Chuck Schumer, the Senate Democratic leader, from Nancy Pelosi, the House Democratic leader. How do you respond?

BOSSERT: Well it’s an easy, cheap shot to say the president’s been compromised by the Russians. I think the Russians elected a former KGB agent and he spends all of his time and their resources squandering it on penny-ante spy tactics to try to get into loser kind of lobbyist pockets and so forth.

And this country elected a president that was a former businessman, and as a result, our economy’s doing well, and we spend our time trying to have productive meetings with foreign leaders.

All the rest of this speculation and smoke is meant to undermine to the president. It’s domestic partisan political concern mixed with some legitimate need to throw our intelligence forces against the prevention of spying and interfering in the United States, and it’s just meant to complaint (ph).

STEPHANOPOULOS: You say penny-ante spy tactics, but don’t you accept that – that Russia did interfere in a serious way in our 2016 election and the threat is still out there?

BOSSERT: I do – I do concede that, in fact I conceded that all along. But what we’re talking about here today tends to be the Steele dossier and the Butina indictment and so forth, which is a little bit more penny-ante smoke.

That’s my reference. But interfering in our election system is unacceptable. I think the president believes that too, that’s just not quite the way we report it.

STEPHANOPOULOS: The Maria Butina indictment, Congressman Schiff, that he just mentioned, she of course is charged this week with being a Russian agent as well. Is that Penny-ante?

SCHIFF: No, of course not, and it’s surprising (ph) how someone with a homeland security background say that it is. Here you have someone acting as an agent of a foreign power essentially trying to infiltrate the NRA, making contacts with U.S. persons, trying to establish a secret back channel.

Again we tried to look into allegations that the Russians may have been funneling money through the NRA, but the GOP found that too hot to handle. These are serious matters and I think there’s no ignoring the fact that for whatever reason, this president acts like he’s compromised. There is simply no other way to explain why he would side with this Kremlin former KGB officer rather than his own intelligence agencies, why he would continually attack NATO.

And again, some of those allegations in that much disparaged dossier talk about the – the give back from the United States, which would be undermining NATO, which would be revisiting sanctions on Ukraine.

Things that – policies that unfortunately have come all too much to pass with this president.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Tom – Tom Bossert, final word for you, how should the president follow up on the summit this week?

BOSSERT: Well George, the place where I disagree with the Congressman is that the president acts. No, he speaks in ways that people don’t feel comfortable, but the way he acts is to impose the greatest painful punishments on President Putin that (ph) the last two presidents.

That’s a pain that President Putin feels. So I think what President Trump ought to continue doing is acting tough and talking in ways that advance the U.S. interest in the Middle East, China and elsewhere around the world.

The reality is we don’t like Putin’s tactics, but Russia is the largest land mass with 145 plus million people and a lot of oil reserves. We have to deal with them some strategic way to gain U.S. interests elsewhere in the world.

So if he keeps acting tough, we’ll – we’ll forgive – we’ll forgive some of his – some of his comments.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Tom Bossert, Congressman Schiff, thank you both very much.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Let’s get more on this now from Ambassador Susan Rice, National Security Advisor and Ambassador to the U.N. under President Obama and Ambassador, first let’s pick up just where – where Tom Bossert just left off right there.

He said what you should look at is how tough the president and his administration has been, toughest sanctions yet on Russia, that’s what matters.

SUSAN RICE, FORMER NATIONAL SECURITY ADVISOR, OBAMA ADMINISTRATION: Well George, good morning. I think what Tom is ignoring with all due respect is the fact that the sanctions that the president and the administration have imposed on Russia only came as a result of a congressional mandate that required him to do so.

The president has cast doubt repeatedly, including this week, on the legitimacy of the unanimous intelligence community finding that Russia directly interfered in our elections. He has undermined NATO, he’s called the European Union a foe, he’s imposed harsh tariffs on our closest allies, he’s withdrawn us from the Trans-Pacific Partnership agreement.

He’s taken a series of steps that had Vladimir Putin dictated them, he couldn’t have mirrored more effectively. What his motivations are, I think is a legitimate question, one that I trust that the Special Council is investigating.

But the policies that this president has pursued globally have served Vladimir Putin’s interest in dividing the west, undermining democracy, increasing fissures within NATO and has done very little to advance U.S. interest.

STEPHANOPOULOS: You mentioned the president’s motivations. Does that mean you think it’s an open question whether or not he’s compromised by Russia?

RICE: George, I don’t know what his motivations are. I think that’s a legitimate question and it has been reinforced not only by the series of policy steps that I just mentioned that he’s taken that have served Russian interests as opposed to U.S. interests but it was also reinforce sadly this week by that tragic display by sycophancy in Helsinki where the president called into question yet again, standing next to Vladimir Putin, a dictator, the integrity of our intelligence community.

He offered for -- or he seemed to be willing to consider an offer to hand over our ambassador to Russia, former ambassador Michael McFaul and others to -- to the Russians for questioning. I mean, it was a series of extraordinary capitulations that really do legitimately call into question what is going on.

STEPHANOPOULOS: We’ve heard from the Russians about what they think were the agreements in -- in Helsinki, talking some -- some preliminary agreements on Syria, perhaps on Ukraine as well we just heard Tom Bossert say he’s been informed that there were no agreements. But we haven’t heard that much from the administration in public. What exactly do you think we need to know about those two hours between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump?

RICE: George, we need to know everything and the president’s national security team needs to know everything. It was a historic mistake to allow the president of the United States -- not just Donald Trump, but any president frankly -- to sit for two hours without any note-takers, without any aides present, with one of the most adversarial leaders of the world relative to the United States.

We have no idea what transpired. And very predictably, the Russians are feeding their line of what happened. We are hearing no rebuttal or comment from the United States. Russia is dictating the -- the public perception -- the global public perception of what transpired in that meeting and we have no basis for countering it. It’s a very, very uncomfortable and indeed dangerous situation for the United States to be in.

There never should have been a one-on-one meeting of any length. And now we are left to wonder and even the president’s cabinet members are left to wonder what exactly happened.

STEPHANOPOULOS: How about the idea that we have to engage Russia? They’re an important country on the world scene, they’re clearly an adversary in places like Syria, important in North Korea and that’s why we need to engage, we need to talk to them and even as Tom Bossert said, a second summit may make sense.

RICE: George, I don’t think a second summit, particularly at the White House, makes sense any time soon. Certainly not in light of what has happened this week. But I’m not opposed to the notion of engaging the Russians, whether we engage them as we must on a daily basis as I did and as Ambassador Haley does at the United Nations or whether the leaders themselves meet from time to time.

The problem with this encounter was as follows. First of all, it really was best organized as a more informal discussion on the margins of some multilateral meeting, whether that would have been the United Nations General Assembly Meeting coming up in September or the G20. It didn’t need to be a standalone summit with all sorts of pomp and circumstance.

It certainly didn’t need to entail a one-on-one meeting without note-takers for two hours, which as I mentioned was a very serious mistake.

There are things to discuss with the Russians but we should have come into that meeting very well-prepared, pressing our grave concern about Russian interference in our elections, using the indictment which Mueller had just laid down to reinforce the veracity of our case, we should have pressed on issues like North Korea, Syria, Ukraine, not take Vladimir Putin’s line on these issues, but rather to advance our interests and our objectives.

There’s no inherent problem with two leaders, even from hostile countries, engaging in dialogue. I support that. But you must come prepared. You must come to advance the United States’ agenda, not to lie prostrate for the Russian agenda.

STEPHANOPOULOS: As -- as you know, President Trump says it’s the fault of President Obama and his predecessors, the U.S. Russia relations are his fault. He had that tweet coming into the first summit talking about U.S. foolishness and stupidity. He called President Obama a total patsy for Putin.

RICE: Yes. I mean, that’s -- that kind of language is ridiculous, it’s offensive and it doesn’t frankly reflect well on President Trump. Any American president should stand up for the United States of America, in the present and historically when meeting with Vladimir Putin. It was President Obama who led the United States and our European allies to impose very strong sanctions on Russia for its annexation of Crimea and its invasion of Ukraine.

It’s President Trump who has suggested that Crimea belongs properly to Russia and that he'd be prepared to consider some accommodation for Russia vis-a-vis Ukraine.

So, you know, President Trump can throw all kinds of epithets around. It seems that's how he likes to govern, but the facts are the facts and the reality is that the United States, on a bipartisan basis, needs to be unified in its opposition to Russia's policies, to its efforts to undermine our democracy, and our domestic political discourse, and we shouldn't be casting aspersions on ones predecessors, we should be looking Putin squarely in the eye and delivering the message that supports United States interests, not Russian interests.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Ambassador Rice, thank you for your time this morning.

RICE: Thank you, George.