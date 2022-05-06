'This Week' Transcript 6-5-22: Secretary Pete Buttigieg & Rep. Tom Rice

A rush transcript of "This Week with George Stephanopoulos" airing on Sunday, June 5, 2022 on ABC News is below. This copy may not be in its final form, may be updated and may contain minor transcription errors. For previous show transcripts, visit the "This Week" transcript archive.

GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS, ABC "THIS WEEK" ANCHOR: Let's bring in the Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

Secretary Buttigieg, thanks for joining us this morning.

Let's play off what Jamie Dimon was just saying there. He says he sees storm clouds coming. Elon Musk is worried about the future of the economy. Larry Summers, former Democratic Treasury secretary, is worried about a recession later this year as well.

Is that what Americans should be braced for?

PETE BUTTIGIEG, SECRETARY OF TRANSPORTATION: Well, right now, what we are doing is preparing for the road ahead where you're not going to see this kind of swift, red-hot, wildly fast economic growth that we had over the last year or so, but still expecting strong economic growth and working to keep it this way.

Now, look, whether we're talking about growth or whether we’re talking about inflation, one very important principle right now that this administration takes seriously and respects is to allow the Fed to do its job. But the administration and Congress have a job to do as well, and that is to support growth in this economy, including issues on the supply side of our economy, like making sure our supply chains are stronger, making sure that we invest in the capacity, both physical and human, of our economy to keep up with demand, and taking action where we can to lower costs for American families.

And there are a number of things that the president has proposed that we do that Congress could do, lowering the cost of insulin, lowering the cost of childcare, lowering the cost of housing, things that would make a difference no matter what's happening macro-economically, would make life easier for Americans who are facing these economic question marks right now.

STEPHANOPOULOS: We just saw, in Rebecca's piece, President Biden saying he's doing everything he can, he believes he's doing everything he can, on his own, to combat inflation. But Democratic Congressman Ro Khanna disagrees. He's saying there's way more we can do -- he wrote that in the New York Times -- way more we can do right now to stop inflation, including having various departments, the Department of Energy, buy up petroleum, Department of Agriculture buy up more food, buy up surplus baby formula.

Should the president set up the kind of task force that -- that Congressman Khanna is talking about and start those -- make those purchases?

BUTTIGEIG: Well, look, the president's made clear that inflation is his top economic priority. And he's laid out a very clear strategy for doing that. I'm sure additional ideas will be welcomed, especially when they're ideas that come in good faith.

But right now the president has a very clear plan. Now, unfortunately, from the other side of the aisle, what we're seeing is not very much by way of concrete ideas, right? We've heard something from Senator Rick Scott about raising taxes on lower and middle-income Americans. There's a continued to push reduce -- or to remove the ACA. And you have, you know, continued culture wars. But, you know, what we have in the administration, and working with partners in Congress who are coming through with a number of good ideas, is to continue to take the steps that are needed both on the price side and on the growth side to keep our economy strong.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Americans feel gas prices just about more than anything else. We're seeing $5 a gallon, approaching $5 a gallon across the country right now, as we head into the summer vacation season. Earlier this year the president tapped the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, which hasn't made any difference at all. Was that a failure?

BUTTIGEIG: Well, look, I don't think it's correct to say it hasn't made any difference at all. This is an action that helped to stabilize global oil prices. The action the president took around ethanol, introducing additional flexibility there, that's having an effect on prices in the Midwest.

But we also know that the price of gasoline is not set by a dial in the Oval Office. And when an oil company is deciding, hour by hour, how much to charge you for a gallon of gas, they're not calling the administration to ask what they should do; they're doing it based on their goal of maximizing their profits.

It's been very striking right now to see these oil companies, who have become almost ridiculously profitable, and you hear these oil executives on the record talking about how they're not going to increase production. Why would they? They're doing great right now.

It's why the president has called for a "Use it or lose it" policy, where, if you're sitting on these thousands of permits like these oil executives have been, and you're not doing anything with them, then you're going to be held accountable for that.

Now, so far congressional Republicans have blocked action to do something like that. But we think that's another step that would make a difference, among the many, many steps the president's already taken.

STEPHANOPOULOS: You're a veteran of the presidential campaign trail. What's your advice to Democrats who are facing the voters this year in the fact of those high prices?

BUTTIGEIG: Well, look, the first is to recognize that this is a real challenge that we're all facing, that families are feeling that pain, and that we're acting on it.

But, look the bottom line is that there are two very clear and very different approaches here. There is our approach, which is to find solutions, to invest in our supply chains, like we're doing with the infrastructure money, certainly in my department and in others, to do everything that we can to lower costs for American families, like the cost of insulin and prescription drugs. And then there's the other path that congressional conservatives have put forward, which doesn't really speak much to inflation. It's, you know, raising taxes on lower and middle-class families, making a lot of political hay out of the very real challenges that families are feeling and going to war with Mickey Mouse.

So there's a very clear difference in strategies here against some very challenging economic problems. And, by the way, you can also look at the track record of where we've gotten over the course of the last year. Of course we have challenges right now. But look at where this administration began, where there was a very real risk of recession, if not depression, and an American Rescue Plan that has made enormous differences in communities across the country. Pretty much any mayor I talk to talks about the different investments that they're making in their community thanks to that, and along with that, extraordinary job growth, exceptionally low unemployment, increases in income for American families. That didn't just happen on its own.

And the fact that unemployment is as low as it is right now would not have happened, I believe, if it were not for the actions that the president took and the actions that -- that Congress did move through and pass, like the Rescue Plan and what we're increasingly going to see the benefits of, this infrastructure law.

You know, a lot of people didn't think you could do anything on a bipartisan basis. But this president did it, and there are a lot of people in Congress who were part of that who have a lot to be proud of.

STEPHANOPOULOS: You are coming to us from South Bend. You’re the former mayor of that town. Let me ask you a version of the question I just asked Chris Christie on our Roundtable. In the wake of this epidemic of deadly gun violence, if you were still mayor of South Bend right now, what would you be doing?

BUTTIGIEG: Well, the worst part of the job of being mayor is talking to families of people who have lost their loved ones and knowing that nothing you can do will bring those loved ones back. We have a horrific scourge of gun violence in this country and you know, as mayor -- as every mayor is doing around the country, you take the steps that you can to reduce community violence, to invest in partnerships, to make sure that you’ve taken the steps you can locally.

But you're also looking at Washington to say will anything be different this time? Will we actually acknowledge the reasons why we are the only country, the only developed country where this happens on a routine basis? And the idea that us being the only developed country where this happens routinely, especially in terms of the mass shootings, is somehow a result of the design of the doorways on our school buildings, is the definition of insanity if not the definition of denial.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Pete Buttigieg, thanks for your time this morning.

GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS, ABC "THIS WEEK" ANCHOR: This week's primaries will also reveal more about Donald Trump's hold on the Republican Party. And voters in South Carolina will soon decide if they're going to re-elect one of few Republicans who voted to impeach President Trump after the January 6th insurrection.

Five-term Congressman Tom Rice is in a heated race for the GOP nomination. And our chief Washington correspondent Jonathan Karl traveled to South Carolina for an exclusive interview ahead of the vote.

(BEGIN VIDEOTAPE)

REP. TOM RICE (R-SC): I'm Tom Rice. I'm your congressman.

JONATHAN KARL, ABC NEWS CHIEF WASHINGTON CORRESPONDENT: Tom Rice is one of few Republicans who stood up to Donald Trump after January 6th. Now he is fighting for his political life in the heart of Trump country. UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Is you the guy who voted to impeach Donald Trump?

RICE: I am. Yes, sir. Yes, sir.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: You've done wrong with that, buddy.

RICE: I'm not sorry for my vote. I think I did the right thing.

KARL: He faces the wrath of Donald Trump. The former president even coming to his South Carolina district to campaign against him.

DONALD TRUMP, FORMER U.S. PRESIDENT: Tom Rice, a disaster.

KARL: Rice, one of the architects of Trump's tax cuts, had been one of his most reliable supporters in Congress. But after January 6th, he was just one of 10 Republicans to vote to impeach him.

KARL (on camera): You surprised almost everybody when you came out and voted in favor of impeachment.

RICE: It wasn't that hard. I mean, when I thought about what had happened and the president's activity or inactivity that day, when he sat there and he put his own vice president's life, and the vice president’s wife and his daughter's life at risk of people shouting “hang Mike Pence.”

CROWD: Hang Mike Pence. Hang Mike Pence.

RICE: When he watched the Capitol, the people’s house, being (INAUDIBLE), when he watched the Capitol Police officers being beaten for three or four hours and lifted not one finger to stop it. The more I read about that, the more I learned about -- it was clear to me what I had to do. I was livid. I'm livid today about it. Now, I took an oath to protect the Constitution and I did it then and I would do it again tomorrow.

KARL: How many of your House Republican colleagues believe exactly what you just said, privately?

RICE: I think more than you might imagine.

KARL: There’s no way you could support him for president again?

RICE: No. There's one way.

KARL: Yes.

RICE: If he apologized.

KARL: So if he came out and said I'm sorry, I mean, all that goes --

RICE: If he came out and said I'm sorry, that I made a huge mistake on January 6th, then I might consider it.

KARL: What would it mean for the Republican Party if he runs again?

RICE: I think it – I think it will hurt us.

KARL (voice over): He has kept a low profile since that vote. Rice says he has turned down some 200 interviews, but he knows his impeachment vote may cost him his seat in Congress.

KARL (on camera): Trump came to your district not long ago.

RICE: Yes, he did.

KARL: And said some terrible things about you. He said you were a disaster.

TRUMP: And now Tom Rice looks like a total fool.

KARL: What’s that like when – when the most prominent Republican in the land comes to your district, I mean he's not out there campaigning in a bunch of districts, he came to your backyard.

RICE: You know, I said –

KARL: And said you’re a disaster.

RICE: I said it at the time. But, you know, if I am a disaster –

KARL: Yes.

RICE: And a total fool –

KARL: Yes.

RICE: And I voted with him 169 out of 190 times, what does that make him, right?

KARL: Right.

RICE: I mean I'm taking his lead.

KARL: Yes.

RICE: So – but, you know, I said at the time, he's a narcissist and he's driven by attention and he’s driven by revenge.

KARL: Why are you such an outlier then on your willingness to stand up to Donald Trump? I mean why – why are there are so few Republicans like you?

RICE: It's really interesting to hear people call me a rhino when they’re –

KARL: A Republican in name only when – when you have a voting record that is more conservative than –

RICE: When they’re – yes. Right. And -- absolutely. Defending the Constitution is a bedrock of the Republican platform, right? Defend the Constitution. And that's what I did. That was the conservative vote. But if that --

KARL: Impeachment was the conservative vote.

RICE: Absolutely, it was the conservative vote. There’s no question in my mind.

KARL (voice over): Rice says he is disappointed Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy embraced Trump after January 6th.

KARL (on camera): If the Republicans win back the House, do you think McCarthy should be speaker?

RICE: I'm not going answer that one right now. Yes, we'll see. We’ll see what happens.

KARL: And – and what about Liz Cheney? Do you think she –

RICE: I think she’d be a great speaker.

KARL: Really?

RICE: Yes, I do. I think she’s a real Republican. I think she is very conservative. And I think she’s a fearless leader.

KARL (voice over): He hopes voters will focus on one than one vote to impeach.

KARL (on camera): But you may now lose your seat.

RICE: Well, I hope that I don't. I'm so -- I'm so proud of what I've gotten done for my district.

KARL: If you lose, is it going to be worth it?

RICE: Sure, it will be worth it. Absolutely.

KARL: Your obituary, the first sentence, is going to "Tom Rice, who was a Republican member of Congress, voted to impeach Donald Trump."

RICE: So be it. I'll wear it like a badge. So be it.

(END VIDEOTAPE)

STEPHANOPOULOS: Primaries are coming up next week. Thanks to Jon Karl for that.