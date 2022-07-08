'This Week' Transcript 8-7-22: Sen. Chris Coons, Sen. Mike Rounds & Bill Richardson

A rush transcript of "This Week with George Stephanopoulos" airing on Sunday, August 7, 2022 on ABC News is below. This copy may not be in its final form, may be updated and may contain minor transcription errors. For previous show transcripts, visit the "This Week" transcript archive.

GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS, ABC "THIS WEEK" ANCHOR: Good morning and welcome to THIS WEEK.

As we come on the air this morning, Senate Democrats on the cusp of passing their climate, health care and tax bill. It cleared a key test vote yesterday. Votes on amendments has continued all through the night. The weeping legislation funds the largest investment to fight climate change in U.S. history, it lowers prescription drug costs for Medicare, extends Obamacare subsidies, reduces the deficit a bit and is financed with tax hikes on large corporations. It’s called the Inflation Reduction Act. That’s something of an open question, as is the impact the legislation will have on the looming midterms where Republicans are poised for a potential takeover of Congress. Democratic Senator Chris Coons, Republican Mike Rounds are here to discuss it all.

And, Senator Coons, let’s start with you. Good morning. I know you’ve had a long, long night. Not much sleep. You’ve been voting all through the night. No surprises so far. Any doubt this is going to pass?

SEN. CHRIS COONS, (D) DELAWARE & (D) FOREIGN RELATIONS COMMITTEE: I have no doubt at all, George. The Democrats in our Senate caucus have stayed unified throughout the night. Every single amendment vote of the dozens we’ve taken so far we’ve defeated Republican efforts to knock down this important, even landmark piece of legislation that will reduce prescription drug prices, reduce health care costs, reduce the deficit and make a big down payment on combatting climate change.

STEPHANOPOULOS: You called the bill the Inflation Reduction Act, but the non-partisan Congressional Budget Office says the bill’s going to have a negligible effect on inflation this year, barely any, in fact, in 2023, between 0.1 percent lower and 0.1 percent higher.

So is it really fair to call it the Inflation Reduction Act?

COONS: Yes, it is, George. This is going to reduce the costs that hit American families in their pocketbook. Prescription drug costs, health care costs, energy costs. It’s going to make for a more secure and stable and cleaner and more affordable future for American families. And while we may not see huge impacts on inflation in the first or second year, Treasury secretaries who have served in both Democratic and Republican administrations support this bill and the AARP, who I trust as the voice of seniors in America, says this will make a big impact on prescription drug prices.

STEPHANOPOULOS: How long is it going to take to reduce inflation?

COONS: It may take a year or more. But, look, George, we’ve seen gas prices come down week after week after week for the last five weeks in a row. Gas in Delaware is now below $4.00. Yes, inflation is higher than it should be, but we just got a robust jobs number, more than 500,000 jobs created in this past month. Unemployment’s the lowest it’s been in my lifetime. And I think we’ve got a strong economy, a strong recovery underway.

STEPHANOPOULOS: What’s your argument to fellow Democrats, like Bernie Sanders, who called the bill a disappointment, say that it fails to meet the moment?

COONS: Well, Senator Sanders, my colleague from Vermont, has offered several amendments over last night and into this morning and every one of them has failed by very wide margins, either 97 or 98 to one or two. I understand that Senator Sanders has a different view than virtually everyone else in our caucus, but I am confident in the end he will vote for it. And this will be one of the biggest investments we’ve ever made in reducing the deficit, in combatting the costs that matter to working families, and in tackling climate change.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Meantime, you’ve got Republicans attack it as a big spending bill, and it appears their midterm strategy is to focus on inflation, tie your candidates to President Biden, whose approval rating, as you know, are stuck in the 30s. How worried are you that that’s going to work? What should President Biden do about it?

COONS: I don’t think it’s going to work because President Biden and the Democrats in Congress have gotten a whole string of significant accomplishments in recent weeks. President Biden is soon going to sign into law the biggest veterans health care bill we’ve ever done, the deals with burn pit injuries for those who severed in Iraq and Afghanistan. He’s about to sign the chips package, a bipartisan bill that makes significant investments in unshoring and bringing back to the United States advanced manufacturing and things like semiconductor chips. He also ordered the strike that killed the leader of al Qaeda and recently presided over some great job news, as I just said. And I'm confident this bill will get to his desk.

Last point, we just passed here in recent days a guns and mental health bill that’s going to invest $13 billion in community mental health. This is a whole string of wins that impact issues that really matter to American families.

STEPHANOPOULOS: It is quite a winning streak (ph). At the same time, as you know, and you’re one of the president’s closest friends in the Senate, he is facing some – some grumbling, some talk in the Democratic Party that perhaps he should step aside and not run in 2024. Maureen Dowd has a column in “The New York Times” this morning saying, hey, Joe, don’t give it a go. She says this winning streak is exactly the right time for the president to step aside, declare victory and clear the way for a new generation of Democrats.

What’s your response to that argument?

COONS: Well, George, all the Democrats who are coming to these bill signings, I hope, are also going to sign up to continue to support our president.

You’re right, I was one of the folks who was first in supporting now President Biden when he was candidate Biden, and I think he’s done good things for our country. I think he’s got a strong record of accomplishment to run on. All the different initiatives I just talked about here at home, but also real leadership on the world stage. He pulled together our NATO allies, our European partners to stand up to Russian aggression in Ukraine, and he strengthened our allies in the Indo-Pacific.

So, frankly, I'm hopeful that President Biden will run again. If he does, I’ll certainly support him.

STEPHANOPOULOS: So, no doubt, you – are you encouraging him to run again?

COONS: I'm encouraging him to focus on what’s right in front of us. What I know President Biden stays up at night worrying about, which is American families. The conversations they have at night around the kitchen table about the costs they’re facing, about opportunity, about their kids’ futures.

This legislation that we’re moving through today in the Senate is about those sorts of things, combatting climate change for our kids and our grandkids, reducing prescription drug prices for our families and our parents. That’s the sort of thing that President Biden is focused on and I know he’s going to keep making those sorts of differences for America's families.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Senator Coons, thanks for your time this morning.

COONS: Thank you, George.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Now a Republican view. Senator Mike Rounds of South Dakota.

Senator, thank you for joining us this morning. I know you’ve had a long night as well. We just heard Senator Coons say that this bill is going to be a boon to consumers, a boon for the economy. Your response?

SEN. MIKE ROUNDS (R-SD): I think he was partially right. Should have said boondoggle. In this particular case it’s not going to do much to help inflation. We’re still going to have a problem there. And yet at the same time, they’re going to be collecting about -- real close to $740 billion in new tax revenue over the next supposedly 5 to 10 years, but most certainly it’s not going to help get us through a tight time in which we’re worried about coming out of a recession.

We’ve got two quarters in a row with declining GDP. This is not the time to raise taxes and most certainly it’s not the time in which we start adding additional government employees. We’re talking 87,000 more IRS employees. I don’t think very many American citizens are going to want to see that.

STEPHANOPOULOS: As you know, the Joint Tax Committee found that the bill will not raise taxes or increase spending over the long term and there is no tax increase for families under $400,000.

ROUNDS: Well, actually, we would disagree with that because it’s all passed down. And what you’re going to see are normal American families actually see the impact of what happens whenever you put new taxes on our economy.

Now they talk about it being on big corporations but as big corporation raise prices they do pass it all down. So from our perspective, we will see those tax increases coming down the line and Americans are going to feel it.

The bottom line on this is that what they’re really trying to do is to take dollars and then redistribute it back out to the places that they think it should be done. And in this case, they’re looking at things that they want to do, primarily on climate change. This is not the time to be experimenting in that area.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Well, there are going to be tax breaks for energy as well. And as you know, that this -- there will be a lowering of prescription drug prices for people on Medicare. Those on Medicare tend to vote.

ROUNDS: Well, in this particular case, well they’ve done two things. First, they took their -- they’re taking dollars out of Medicare that would otherwise go to normal prescription drug prices. They’re putting it into subsidized Obamacare. And we understand that that’s a product that they want to continue to subsidize. They’re going to take money from Medicare, put it into Obamacare, but at the same time, they’re saying that they’re going to tell the drug companies that you have to sell it for less to the Federal Government.

First of all, it doesn’t start for four years. And second of all, once it does start, what do you think the drug companies are going to be doing when they start being dictated to -- and by the way, this is not a negotiation. This is where the Federal Government literally walks on in and says, if you want to provide any prescriptions here, we will tell you how much we will pay, period, end of story. And if you don’t like it, there’s a huge, huge tax burden that we will inflict upon you.

This is not healthy. It’s not good. And it will cause problems in the marketplace.

STEPHANOPOULOS: You talked about the possibility of a recession. We just saw that jobs report on Friday, 528,000 new jobs in July, 3.5 percent unemployment. That’s a 50-year low.

ROUNDS: There are two parts that we want to remember. First of all, we know that our GDP has gone down the last two quarters so let’s all recognize that that (technical difficulty) everybody. That is down.

The second part is is that while we’re very happy to see the job growth positive thing, remember that back in the 1970s and moving into the 1980s, we actually saw job growth because unless your wages are keeping up with inflation, payrolls actually go down in value.

And so what you’re actually seeing, we believe, might be a precursor to what’s to come. You’re going to find out the larger companies such as Wal-Mart are talking about starting to reduce the number of people that they’re going to be employing.

But in the meantime, if your wages -- if you can save on wages because as inflation goes up, the value of the wages is not as great as it was unless it’s also going up at the same or greater rate, well then you can afford to have people stay on the payroll and your payroll actually goes down compared to what the products are that you’re producing or that you’re buying and moving through the market.

So this is -- while it’s good and we want to see job growth, I don’t think we can necessarily say that that is not a precursor yet to probably some more serious economic issues coming very shortly. We hope that we’re building our way out of a recession but you don’t do that by raising taxes. You do it by promoting and expanding businesses, getting the economy rolling again.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Let’s talk about the issue of abortion rights. We saw that vote in Kansas this week where voters rejected an attempt to amend the Constitution in a way that would have undermined abortion rights. And others now move to put a constitutional amendment on the ballot in South Dakota to protect abortion rights.

When you look at what happened in Kansas, do you think a ballot measure like that could pass in South Dakota?

ROUNDS: I think this is one that -- it’s going back to where it should go, which is back to the people and back to the states. I like the idea of having people actually debate and discuss the issue. In South Dakota we had a trigger law which we actually signed when I was governor and it said that basically abortion was going to be illegal unless it was to save the life of the mother.

Now I think the legislator can come back in -- it’s now been 17 years since that trigger law was put into effect. And they’ll be able to discuss it, debate it, take public testimony and come back with what they think is the best, if they want a different alternative.

At the same time, in South Dakota, like other states, if the legislature does not do something which finds consensus, then there’s always the possibility of a referendum or a referred measure or an initiative measure.

So it is back where it should be and that is -- is back to the states and then we’ll let the people and the legislative body decide exactly what they think is the long term approach.

Me personally, I am pro-life. I believe that abortion is wrong. But this is an issue that the legislative bodies should take on, they should debate it. And they should decide what will be the test of time in each state.

STEPHANOPOULOS: President Trump signaled again last night at the CPAC conference that he’s looking at run for president in 2024. Your colleague Lindsey Graham of South Carolina seems to be encouraging him to run. Are you going to join that effort?

ROUNDS: Well, in this particular case, I'm going to focus on the 2022 election. We’ve got to win that back. But I’ll hold my -- I’ll keep my powder dry for the 2024 run. Let’s see who else is coming up.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Do you want someone else?

ROUNDS: I most certainly think it’s going to be a wide, open field. And you know the one thing that I've stopped (ph) -- in the Republican Party, we’re going to be talking about the ideals, the principles moving forward. Democrats, right now, would love to see President Trump announce before the 2022. I think the reason why is because they’d like to have that draw attention away from the 2022 election and the candidates that they’ve got.

And the other thing here is, is that right now with President Biden as far underwater as what he is, their principles, their issues, the fact that inflation is at over 9 percent, GDP is down, I think this is a good time for them to try to be looking at other things to talk about. And they’re not going to want to talk about the economy right now.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Am I right to conclude from that, that whatever President Trump decides, you want him to wait until after the midterms to announce?

ROUNDS: Most certainly. I think that would be good because I think Democrats would like to have him draw attention away from the 2022. We have to have a good strong showing in the 2022. I feel very strongly about that because we’ve got to be able to take back the House and would love to take back the Senate as well. And then we’ll have divided government but at least we’ll be able to slow down some of these rather radical ideas that they’re putting out right now.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Senator Rounds, thanks for your time this morning.

ROUNDS: Thank you.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Ambassador Richardson, thanks for joining us this morning. I know you've been involved in these discussions around the Brittney Griner detention right now. What exactly have you been doing? What have you learned?

BILL RICHARDSON, FORMER U.S. AMBASSADOR TO U.N.: Well, I don't want to go into everything that I've been doing. I've been talking to the Russians. I talked to the White House. I'm a catalyst. This is going to be government-to-government negotiation. I think the president and his team, they're very focused on this. They've done a good job so far with Trevor Reed, an American marine a couple of months ago coming back on a prisoner exchange. So I'm a catalyst. I'm not directly doing the talking. But when I can be helpful through my contacts, through my experience, for instance, Foreign Minister Lavrov, he and I were U.N. ambassadors together at the same time. And I'm pleased that he's pragmatic, that he's sort of in charge and sent a good signal. I think the negotiations are going to be undertaken. And my view is that I'm optimistic. I think she's going to be freed. I think she has the right strategy of contrition, a good legal team. There's going to be a prisoner swap, though. And I think it will be two for two involving Paul Whelan. We can't forget him. He's an American marine wrongfully detained too.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Well, you say two for two, but -- you say two for two, but what about the third American Marc Fogel? He's an educator. He's facing a prison sentence right now. His infraction was similar to Brittney Griner's. Shouldn't he be included in this?

RICHARDSON: Well, there's -- my foundation, which doesn't take orders from the government, we're not funded by the government, I don't take any funds from it, we're involved with three other American detainees in Russia, including a POW in Ukraine. So, George, I don't want to get too much into these. But, yes, all of these that are wrongfully detained need to come home. And our objective should be, despite prisoner exchanges that are not popular, to bring American hostages home. Some of these prisoner exchanges are not good. They don't -- the optics are not good. But we have to do it sometimes. And I commend the president for having done this with -- with Trevor Reed. I wouldn't have gone public as much as they did on the Bout for Griner and Whelan. But it was done. Sometimes when negotiations are not working, you want to throw a little bit of a bomb and I think that's what they did.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Viktor Bout, of course, is that notorious international arms dealer. How do you respond to the argument that prisoner exchanges will encourage America's adversaries to actually detain more Americans on trumped up charges?

RICHARDSON: Well, there's no data that supports that. Look, I just got back from Burma. And I got out an American journalist, Danny Fenster. All they wanted was a photo-op. So data doesn't support that prisoner exchanges are always the case. Yes, they're increasing, especially with countries like Iran, Venezuela, Russia. But as unpleasant as they are, we have to bring American hostages home, especially those wrongfully detained, especially those that have served in our military.

So, look, they're not perfect, but I commend the president for considering it. I commend the president for putting Viktor Bout, notorious arms dealer, a terrible guy, out there, public. I would have done it quietly and I’ve been helping and I’m ready to continue helping. I don't want to get too much into what I’ve been doing, George.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Well, we all hope -- we all hope this is a success. Ambassador Richardson, thanks very much for your time this morning.

RICHARDSON: And, George, I think the president should run and I'll support him -- President Biden should run. He’s got a good record. I know you didn’t ask --

STEPHANOPOULOS: I didn’t ask the --

(CROSSTALK)

STEPHANOPOULOS: That's good to hear you say that. Okay, thanks very much. Take care.