'This Week' Transcript 8-23-20: Mark Meadows, Kate Bedingfield

GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS, HOST: White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows joins us now.

Thank you for joining us, Mr. Meadows. Have you spoken to the president about those tapes? What's his response?

MARK MEADOWS, WHITE HOUSE CHIEF OF STAFF: Well, obviously he has been public with his response, you know, just another day and another attack that we continue to see, George. I can tell you that I've never met the judge. I was at the funeral the other day. I was hoping to meet her there. She didn't show up for her brother's funeral.

And the president that I have the privilege of serving is not the one that's being described on a 15-hour, I guess, is what I'm reading, secret tape. I mean, what family member tapes another family member for 15 hours secretly?

I can tell you this, the president is committed to this country, loves this country. In terms of the one principle that he not only every morning talks to me about is, what can we do to serve the American people better? And he has been very consistent in that.

STEPHANOPOULOS: The president's sister also claims that he paid someone, a man named Joe Shapiro, to take his entrance exams to the University of Pennsylvania. Let's listen.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MARYANNE TRUMP BARRY, DONALD TRUMP'S SISTER: He went to Fordham for one year and then he got in to University of Pennsylvania because he had somebody take his—take the exams.

MARY TRUMP, NIECE OF DONALD TRUMP: No way!

BARRY: And he –

TRUMP: He had someone take his entrance exams?

BARRY: SATs or whatever.

TRUMP: Yeah. Oh Jesus Christ!

(CROSSTALK)

(END VIDEO CLIP)

STEPHANOPOULOS: You know, the president has denied this, but why would his sister lie about it in what she felt was a private conversation. Does the president have any, any evidence at all to back up his denial?

MEADOWS: Well, he does. I mean, Pam Shriver came out, I guess the person that was accused of taking the test actually was...

(CROSSTALK)

STEPHANOPOULOS: Actually that was a different Joe Shapiro.

MEADOWS: Yes, well -- well, when we -- well, it was actually interesting because it was a Joe Shapiro at the same school. So when we start to look at that, listen, we have -- the president of the United States, one of only 45 people that have been elected. I can tell you a number of other things that supposedly have been alleged that the president doesn’t read much. He (ph) may see it when he goes to Marine One. There’s a cardboard box that is brought on Marine One. What’s in there are clippings and clippings, each and everyday, he reads probably more than anybody I know, which causes me to have to read more because every morning he’s giving me a to-do list. Every evening he’s giving me a to-do list.

So, listen, this is politics as usual by a niece that was written out of a will that would apparently -- just has an axe to grind because she wants Joe Biden to be president. I can tell you this, that this president each and everyday is (inaudible) well prepped but does more than any president that I’ve ever been able to have the privilege of researching and reading about in terms of wanting to make sure that we have -- advance critical, critical agendas for the hard working American people on Main Street.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Let’s turn to the COVID crisis. In a tweet yesterday morning --

MEADOWS: Sure.

STEPHANOPOULOS: -- the president leveled a pretty serious charge against the FDA. I want to read it. Putting it up on the screen right now. The deep state or whoever over at the FDA is making it very difficult for drug companies to get people in order to test the vaccines and therapeutics. Obviously they are hoping to delay the answer until after November 3rd. Let’s focus on speed and saving lives.

What evidence does the president have that the FDA is manipulating this process -- this approval process for political reasons?

MEADOWS: Well, I -- your words are manipulating it, George. I don’t think he said they were manipulating. But I can’t --

(CROSSTALK)

STEPHANOPOULOS: -- the obvious --

MEADOWS: Well, hold on. I can --

(CROSSTALK)

MEADOWS: I can help you. I’ve been personally involved in this so I’ll be glad to tell you. Here’s what we continue to look at -- and it’s not just the FDA. It’s NIH and others. As we look at the protocols and Dr. Hahn was very right to say we’re not going to cut any corners because we’re not cutting any corners.

But what we have is we have a China virus that came here. We’ve got to deliver answers and the president each and everyday is saying why don’t we have an answer today, why don’t we have an answer tomorrow. And so what happens is is that we continue to look at some of the trials and what’s happening and we want to wear a belt and suspenders the way that some of these bureaucrats want to look at it.

They want to do things the way they’ve always done it. This president is about cutting red tape. That’s what the tweet was all about. And I think you’re going to hear an announcement later today which really -- he had to make sure that they felt the heat. If they don’t see the light, they need to feel the heat because the American people are suffering. This president knows it and he’s going to put it on wherever (ph) it is -- the FDA or at NIH or anybody else to make sure that we deliver on behalf of the American people.

STEPHANOPOULOS: His exact words obviously they’re --

MEADOWS: Yes.

STEPHANOPOULOS: -- hoping to delay the answer until after November 3rd. If he believes that the FDA is doing that, again, for political reasons until after the election, why wouldn’t he fire the FDA Commissioner?

MEADOWS: Well, I can tell you that we’ve looked at a number of people that are not being as diligent as they should be in terms of getting to the bottom of it. We’ve actually had people that have been relocated. You’ve covered that on your show.

When we -- when we -- look, it’s almost impossible to fire a federal employee regardless of what they do wrong. You -- we need real civil service reform. But this president wants to make sure that we hold them accountable. And I can tell you that Secretary Azar was on the phone with the president and me yesterday as we were working through this.

But it’s not just on the announcement that’s coming today. It’s more announcements that are coming this week and the week to follow. But we really need to make sure that we have good science and the proper protocol. But we also can’t wait around and assume that this virus is going to go away. This president wants real results and that’s why he took to Twitter. But it wasn’t just Twitter.

I’ve answered a number of phone calls from the president and had a number of meetings this last week to sure that we move it forward.

STEPHANOPOULOS: So he does believe there are those in the FDA who are trying to delay approvals for political purposes, until after the elections.

MEADOWS: Well, I believe there are a number of people that do not see the same sense of urgency as he sees. And that as we start to look at it, they know that some kind of result today is good for the American people. And he just wants to make sure that they feel the same urgency.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Let's talk about the Post Office. The House passed legislation yesterday that would reverse some of the cutbacks at the Post Office and authorize $25 billion in emergency funding. The president calls this a hoax, saying that the Post Office doesn't need any additional funds. But the Post Office has had a request for these funds into Congress since the spring. And you've offered $10 billion in these negotiations with the Congress.

MEADOWS: Yes, we've offered $10 billion plus some additional reforms that would handle some of the pre-funding issues. Listen, the Postal system is not sustainable the way it is now. The president knows that. I know that. And as we've offered this money, this money is actually designed to hopefully prop it up while we reform the Postal Service and allow the hardworking men and women of the Postal Service to continue to do what they do and deliver mail on time.

I will say this though. When you look at the bill that was passed yesterday, that bill was not a serious bill. It's $25 billion. It doesn't do anything to sustain the Postal system long term. It's going nowhere. And my conversations with a lot of the Democrats on Capitol Hill yesterday is, if you want to be serious about it, this president is willing to put forth money and reforms.

But let's attach it to something else since we've got so many hurting. Why did they come back on a Saturday and only deal with Postal? Why did they not deal with enhanced unemployment? Why did they not extend the PPP program that actually helps small businesses?

This president is committed to doing that. I believe the Republicans in the Senate will take this bill and actually make it something that perhaps can be signed into law.

STEPHANOPOULOS: I know you stopped by Speaker Pelosi's office yesterday to try to get that started as well. Did you get a response?

MEADOWS: I haven't heard from the speaker yet. I'm going to make a phone call to her today. I did meet with a number of Democrats yesterday on Capitol Hill as they were there. I had some very constructive conversations. Listen, there are a number of things that we agree on.

And what -- my challenge to the speaker this morning would be this. If we agree on five or six things, let's go ahead and pass those. Why did you not do it yesterday? But let's go ahead and pass it. I spoke to the president early this morning. He's willing to sign that, including Postal Service reform and making sure that the money is there to make sure that deliveries of first call mail are handled quickly, efficiently, and on time.

STEPHANOPOULOS: The president also put out a tweet this morning talking about those mail drop-boxes suggesting they're not secure, even saying, quote: “They are not COVID sanitized.” Does he really believe those drop-boxes could spread COVID?

MEADOWS: Well, I mean, we know that COVID actually lives on hard surfaces. So whether it's there or not, when we look at a particular situation, we want to make sure that the ballot is sacred. And I think that's what he was speaking to, George. When we look at casting a ballot, it should be able to go from your hand to the ballot box with no one else interfering.

And even when we use the Postal Service to do that, we have to have those verifications to make sure that it would be a George Stephanopoulos actually sending in his ballot so that we know that someone else is not casting it for you.

I can tell you, I've worked in the precincts, and when we put ballots in the ballot box, we actually put a lock on it and make sure that no one can tamper with it. And so it is sacred. We need to make sure that everybody's vote is cast. But we also need to make sure that no one else disenfranchises those by creating a fraud on the voting system.

STEPHANOPOULOS: I got to talk about QAnon. Earlier this week the president had some supportive words for QAnon but the FBI says that group poses a domestic terror threat. Top Republicans like Senator Sasse and Congresswoman Liz Cheney call it nuts, dangerous, lunacy. This should have no place in American politics.

Why won’t the president condemn this group and disavow their support?

MEADOWS: Listen, you -- I had to Google it to figure out what it is. You’ve talked about it more, George, than anybody in the White House has talked about it. You know when we look at that -- there are a number of conspiracies that we ought to be talking about.

We ought to be talking about the fact that we continue to look at why the FBI spied on the Trump campaign and what happened there. That was a conspiracy that was real and one we started to look at.

If you look at the top 20 priority, QAnon’s not on it. It’s probably not on the top 50. It’s time that we get serious about questions and move on. I don’t see that this is a central debate that anybody’s going to decide who the next President of the United States might be or where we need to deploy the FBI.

Where we need to deploy the FBI is to Portland and other areas like that where we see in real-time what is happening, not something that may be an Internet conspiracy.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Congressman Meadows, thank you for joining us. Good luck this week.

MEADOWS: Thank you, George.