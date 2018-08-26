A rush transcript of “This Week with George Stephanopoulos” airing on Sunday, August 26, 2018 on ABC News is below. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated. For previous show transcripts, visit the “This Week” transcript archive.

GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS, HOST, ABC: (IN PROGRESS) -- for joining us. We just heard Senator McCain talk about being a bit player in American history, expressed his gratitude. You had a lovely piece in the Washington Post this morning expressing your gratitude for John McCain.

SEN. JEFF FLAKE (R), AZ: Right, well it was tough to write. As I mentioned, I – I’ve been meaning to do it for a while and couldn’t bring myself to do it, thinking that the longer I held off maybe the longer he’d be with us.

But it was very heartfelt.

STEPHANOPOULOS: What’s the greatest lesson you learned from him?

FLAKE: Oh, to forgive. You know, his people talk about he had a temper, it was passionate, that’s certainly the case. But he would quickly forgive and move on and to see the good in his opponents, that is something that particularly these days we could use a lot more of.

That’s a lesson that he taught everyone.

STEPHANOPOULOS: You said you’ve never known a Washington event (ph) without Senator John McCain and that you’ll always be known as the other Senator from Arizona.

I love the story you tell about how his fighting nature and how he encouraged you to fight.

FLAKE: Right, we are – we were (ph) on a plane ride back to Arizona when I had just joined the House in 2001. I was getting beat up at home by the press and by local elected officials for challenging spending and John McCain made his way back to me on the plane and I thought oh no, he’s going to go after me too.

And he put his finger in my chest and just said don’t back down. He said you’re in the right and they’ll come around. And it was all that I needed and from that time forward, I really appreciated him and his friendship and his advice.

STEPHANOPOULOS: You know, it’s no secret that he was sickened by our politics today, and I know you had the chance to visit with him recently, and that he was optimistic about our future.

FLAKE: Right, back in – it was February of this year. We sat out on his deck and watched Oak Creek roll by. And for about an hour, talked about Arizona and its past and the personalities that he knew and admired, particularly those who put – who put politics aside, Democrats and Republicans.

He had a huge fondness for Mo Udall, Democrat from Arizona. And he did express optimism that – that people would rise to the fore in the future, who would put, you know, put the – the good of the country above the party.

And so he was optimistic there, but it’s tough to see right now how that’s going to happen.

STEPHANOPOULOS: How do we honor his legacy?

FLAKE: Oh, I think by seeing the good in our opponents, by being quick to forgive, by realizing that there’s something more important than ourselves, to put service, you know, over and above our self interest, as he often said.

And – and as he lived, I think that that’s how we honor him.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Senator Flake, thank you for your time this morning and your tribute.

FLAKE: Thank you.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Thank you, Senator.

STEPHANOPOULOS: John McCain worked to reach across party lines and we’re now joined by the House Democratic leader, Nancy Pelosi. She joins us by phone this morning. Congressman Pelosi, how will you remember John McCain?

REP. NANCY PELOSI (D), MINORITY LEADER, HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES: Well John -- I’ll remember John McCain as a source of great strength to our country, his personal strength and his strength of his love of our country and his love of peace. Right now I’m just heartbroken. I think America’s in tears about the loss of this great man. And the flags are at half staff at the capital and hearts are at half staff just at this loss.

We knew it was coming, it then came so soon, just before his birthday. But it all gives us a chance to identify with something so very special, a life of courage, sacrifice and reaching out to others. I’ll just remember him as – in a funny way, he always made me laugh, that is to say.

His succinct characterizations of what was going on. Maybe he didn’t mean them as humor, but they actually shocked (ph) right to the heart of the challenges that we face and with the – with that kind of humility that he had.

With all of his strength and pride, he had a sense of humility, of understanding other people’s point of view.

STEPHANOPOLOUS: In a remarkable coincidence, he died nine years to the day of his great friend, Senator Ted Kennedy, of the same brain cancer. They seem to represent an era that has passed, Congresswoman.

PELOSI: Well their – their relationship was one that I think all of us admired and we’re grateful for. Certainly, Senator – it’s a – as you said, the irony of the timing and the cause of – of their passing is – is a remarkable coincidence.

But maybe the intensity of their lives just determined that that would be the case. In any event, I know that Ted Kennedy and so many of our colleagues on both sides of the aisle, whether they were in complete agreement with John McCain were all in agreement that he was formidable, had enormous integrity and was acting on behalf of our country and what he truly believed.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Your Democratic colleague in the Senate, Charles Schumer, has recommended that the Russell Senate Office Building be named after John McCain. Is that an appropriate tribute?

PELOSI: I think it would be a great tribute, because then for decades to come, everyone who came to Washington would know the very special place that John McCain held – has held and will continue to hold in our country.

I just would like to say that I saw firsthand, up close and personal his leadership on behalf of our veterans and their families when we worked together or something that Elizabeth Dole, secretary, senator, many titles, that Dole established our Hidden Heroes.

We served as co-chairs of the task force to help the families, the hidden heroes, the caregivers – care takers of our – our men and women returning from battle. And his role as chair of the Armed Services Committee, he always looked out for our men and women in uniform on the battlefield and when they came home.

And what they were protecting was our freedom and another area that I worked closely with him on was years ago when we did McCain-Feingold. I was a new whip in the House, he came to me and said you’ve got to get this done in the House.

Working together, we did. He was generous with his sharing of credit to my colleagues, but in fact what he did was quite a remarkable thing for our country, preserving our freedoms.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Big bipartisan achievement. Congressman Pelosi, thanks very much. As Congressman Pelosi said, John McCain had a great dedication to veterans and the military.

STEPHANOPOULOS: We’re joined now by a military man, retired General David Patraeus, also former director of the CIA. And General Petraeus, John McCain, son and grandson of admirals as we said, military royalty in so many ways, and his first loyalty always seemed to be to his fellow service people.

GEN. DAVID PETRAEUS, FORMER DIRECTOR, CIA: Well it was very much so, he – no one had the backs of America’s new greatest generation, those who fought the wars of the post 9/11 period more than he did.

No one did more to assure that they had what was needed to prevail on the battlefield, and we spent a lot of quality time together in the decade after 9/11 in Iraq, Afghanistan, the greater central command region.

He and the other members of the three amigos were out there with us. Every Fourth of July I was there and (ph) seven of those 10 Fourth of Julys and I think he was there for all of them.

A truly extraordinary giant of the Senate and really of the country.

STEPHANOPOULOS: And defined by so many fights in his long career, one of his last great fights, the fight against torture.

PETRAEUS: Yes, and I must say that this is something that I stood absolutely with him on. I felt that number one, it’s really not all that successful, number two even if you get something through torture, through enhanced interrogation techniques, that you will pay a higher price in the court of public opinion globally than you do – than the value of what it is that you get.

He was very, very forthright on that against the times, as he was many times in his maverick persona over the years.

STEPHANOPOULOS: And reaching back, I mean, in some ways as just a very, very young man, the defining moment of his life, that moment when he is offered freedom by his Vietnamese captors and says no.

PETRAEUS: It was an extraordinary moment. He would not break faith with his fellow prisoners. He made sure that he got no special treatment because his father was the four-star commander of U.S. Pacific Command, in fact, at that time.

Again, a real force in so many different ways, and always one who felt that serving a cause larger than self was the greatest of privileges.

You know, Teddy Roosevelt wrote "The Man in the Arena" speech, and John McCain truly was the man in the arena, and in many arenas, of course, as we heard in the obituary that started this. And he also was one who believed, as Roosevelt did, in hard work worth doing, and felt very privileged to have had six decades of hard work worth doing.

STEPHANOPOULOS: And what a difference he made. General Petraeus, thank you for your time and your tribute this morning.

PETRAEUS: It's a privilege. Thanks, George.

STEPHANOPOULOS: I want to take that now to Democratic congressman Eric Swalwell who sits on the House judiciary committee. That's where any of the charges of impeachment would begin, and Harvard Law Professor emeritus Alan Dershowitz, author of book "The Case Against Impeaching Trump."

And congressman, let me begin with you right now. Is the campaign finance -- if there were evidence to show that President Trump was involved, conspired with Michael Cohen, for a campaign financev iolation, would that be a high crime and misdemeanor?

REP. ERIC SWALLWELL, (D) CALIFORNIA: Good morning, George.

And first let me just also pay tribute to John McCain, a patriot, a man of integrity and independence, and someone who fought for our democracy, and one that is still worth the fighting for. We miss him dearly.

As to your question, Democrats should not lead with impeachment, George, I think we should lead with the core issues people care about -- making sure that health care costs go down, that their paychecks go up, and that we scrub out corruption. But shouldn't look the other way, and the best thing we can do is promise the American people, if we are given the majority that we will conduct the investigations the Republicans are unwilling to conduct, including this campaign finance violation, including the questions around his contacts with the Russians, and including his tax returns, which the American people have not seen, but I promise a Democratic majority will ensure they do see.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Let me go back to the question, I understand you don't want to lead with impeachment as we head into the midterms, but if the president was part of a conspiracy to violate the campaign finance laws, in your view as a member of the House judiciary committee, is that a high crime and misdemeanor.

SWALLWELL: He is not above the law, but I think that we don't have enough evidence yet. We would bring in Michael Cohen and Mr. Weisselberg, and Mr. Pecker (ph) to interview them. And again we don't want to be as reckless with the facts as he is. I think have thorough investigations, putting forth an impenetrable case to the American people, doing it in a bipartisan way, is the proper way to do this. But we're not there yet.

And again we are going to talk about the issues people care about. And if we're given the subpoena power and the gavels in those committees, we can assure the American people we are going to do our job.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Professor Dershowitz, you wrote the book "The Case Against Impeaching Trump," that was of course before this week's developments. Is what you saw in the Michael Cohen case in that guilty plea, does it weaken your case?

ALAN DERSHOWITZ, HARVARD UNIVERSITY: Well, first of all, I agree with everything that congressman said. I think it would be great to have the Democrats in control of one branch and being able to conduct investigations. I think we have to get to the bottom of this.

Look, I fully understand why so many people want, hope, that President Trump has committeed crimes and impeachable offenses, but the evidence isn't there. The president or the candidate is entitled to contribute anything he wants to his own campaign.

So the only issue here is whether or not there was a failure to report the contribution.

That failure to report is attributable to the treasurer of the campaign, not to the president.

(CROSS TALK)

And conspiracy is a very big stretch –

(CROSS TALK)

STEPHANOPOULOS: Well that’s I wanted to – that’s what I wanted to get to. I mean, on the one end, it could be a reporting violation, and a deliberate run around the laws and run around the laws in – working with another person, conspiracy, that would be a serious crime, wouldn’t it?

DERSHOWITZ: It’s a stretch, it’s a stretch. Look, the reporting, if it occurred, would have occurred after the election considering the chronology of everything. And so to stretch and make a reporting violation, which so many campaigns have, President Obama’s campaign had to pay $300,000 for reporting violations.

To make a conspiracy out of that when the law itself says the treasurer is responsible, not the candidate, is an example of precisely what we’re seeing, trying to stretch the law to fit somebody who many Americans hope and want to see commit a crime or commit an impeachable offense.

I agree with the congressman, let’s wait to see what the evidence is. Look, the other thing that I think last week proves is that the Special Counsel is the least important element in this investigation.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Well I want to get that as – I do want to get to that as well. But first, Congressman, is it a stretch?

SWALWELL: No, no, not at all. I believe though that, George, there are multiple investigations now on multiple fronts, not just criminally but also civilly. And this – this president, the best thing he can do is to just sit down with Special Counsel, come clean, and clear up these questions that exist.

The American people deserve to know if the president is as corrupt as the people who have pled guilty around him.

STEPHANOPOULOS: You were just about to say, Professor Dershowitz, you know, your – that perhaps the Special Counsel is the least of the threats the president faces right now. You’ve got the Southern District, you’ve got the New York attorney general, you’ve got the Manhattan district attorney.

Where’s the greatest threat?

DERSHOWITZ: Well I said that right from the beginning, because I think he has constitutional defenses to the investigation being conducted by Mueller. But there are no constitutional defenses to what the Southern District is investigating.

So I think the Southern District is the – is the – is the greatest threat. Look, it would be good for the American public if President Trump sat down and said everything he knows, but it wouldn’t be good for President Trump.

And that’s why his lawyers are so strongly recommending against it. His lawyers, particularly his private lawyers, are not supposed to consider what’s best for America. The White House Council perhaps, yes, but his private lawyers are supposed to consider what’s best for Mr. Trump.

And it certainly is not best for Mr. Trump to sit down and allow himself to answer questions, even truthfully, that might be contradicted by Cohen or McGahn or somebody else, because that’s a perjury trap.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Six tweets and an interview against Attorney General Sessions this week. What would happen if the president fired the attorney general?

DERSHOWITZ: Well he’s perfectly entitled to do so. You know, President Clinton did not have a good relationship with his attorney general, especially when she essentially appointed a Special Counsel.

But he kind of didn’t – didn’t do anything about it, he complained, he grumbled in private, but he didn’t fire. I – I think it would be a mistake to fire anybody – look, my advice to the president, I never gave it to him privately because I’m not his lawyer, but on television is don’t fire, don’t pardon, don’t tweet and don’t testify.

And if he listened to those four things, he’d be in less trouble than he is today. But again, my job is to protect civil liberties of all Americans. I’m not here to protect or defend the particular president, but I worry about stretching the law and the implications it could have for the future.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Congressman, the president apparently has discussed with his staff the possibility of pardoning Paul Manafort in public. He’s praised Paul Manafort. Is that opening him up, the president, to the charge of tampering with a witness?

SWALWELL: Yes, also obstructing justice. And George, the more he does this, the more it gets us I think lines of investigation if (ph) we are in the majority. But the president is not a private citizen, and I respect the role defense attorneys play, he’s the president of the United States.

And a lying president, an obstructing president, a corrupted president is a weak president, and the American people deserve to have a strong president.

DERSHOWITZ: I agree with that, but remember that President Bush pardoned Casper Weinberger on the eve of his trial and that did not amount to an obstruction of justice. So let’s not change the law to target a particular individual, much as so many people would love to see the law apply to him equally.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Professor Dershowitz, Congressman Swalwell, thank you both very much.

SWALWELL: My pleasure.

