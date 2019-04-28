'This Week' Transcript 4-28-19: Rep. James Clyburn and Stephen Moore

A rush transcript of “This Week with George Stephanopoulos” airing on Sunday, April 28, 2019 on ABC News is below. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated. For previous show transcripts, visit the “This Week” transcript archive.

STEPHANOPOULOS: A lot to sort through in the months ahead, and we begin this morning with the Senior Democrat from the key primary state of South Carolina, the number three Democrat in the House, Majority Whip Jim Clyburn. Congressman, thank you for joining us this morning.

And I want to get to the poll in the presidential race in a minute, but first your reaction to that synagogue shooting yesterday in Poway in California, six months to the day of the Tree of Life massacre in Pittsburgh. And the killer is referencing in the massacres in New Zealand as well.

There does seem to be an unmistakable pattern here.

REP. JAMES CLYBURN, (D) SOUTH CAROLINA: There is. And thank you so much you so much for having me this morning.

It's interesting that this is a Sunday morning for us in the Christian faith that is a holy day. I happen to represent Charleston, and I have been a proponent of HR 1112, because we believe that a climate that has existed in this country over the last several years that glorifies guns in such a way that people feel emboldened to use them to settle whatever grief they may have.

Those nine souls at Emanuel AME Church in Charleston are on my mind daily. I think about them. I spoke at one of those funerals. And so I am very concerned that we do not start some discussions and take some actions that will deglorify guns and that we cool our hate speech.

There is just too much acrimony in our electoral process, in our interactions with each other, and we need some leadership on this from our political leaders from the White House on down.

I do believe that the climate in this country is pretty much dictated by our elected officials and we ought to do what is necessary to calm some of that rhetoric.

STEPHANOPOULOS: As you know, congressman, the president quickly and forcefully condemned the shooting yesterday, but we also saw him this week doubling down on his reaction to the white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, saying there were fine people on both sides. That was his comment then. And of course that was now in response to Vice President Biden's -- former Vice President's Biden announcement video.

Here is what the president said after that.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: And if you look at what I said, you will see that that question was answered perfectly. And I was talking about people that went because they felt very strongly about the monument to Robert E. Lee, a great general, whether you like it or not he was one of the great generals.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

STEPHANOPOULOS: The president doesn't seem to be backing away at all from those comments about Charlottesville.

CLYBURN: Oh, because I think he's expressing what is in his heart.

The fact of the matter is, Robert E. Lee was a great tactician, was not a great person. Robert E. Lee was a slave owner and a brutal slave master. Thankfully he lost that war and I find it kind of interesting the president is now glorifying a loser. He always said that he hated losers. Robert E. Lee was a loser.

And even if you could get beyond that at the end of the civil war, Robert E. L:ee asked all of his comrades to lay down their guns and to furl those Confederate flags, and if my memory serves and put them in your attics, so if the president is going to glorify Robert E. Lee, let's at least be consistent about it.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Do you think that Vice President Biden, former Vice President Biden, was right to focus his announcement video on Charlottesville?

CLYBURN: Absolutely, because I think that's what the crux of this campaign is going to be about, it's going to be about who can bring this country together. And for anybody who is running for the presidential nomination on the Democratic side, I think you've got to focus on bringing this country together on the domestic front and you've got to think about our international relationships around the world.

The fact of the matter is, Joe Biden getting into this race I think allows us to bring into this discussion the foreign policy that is a problem for us these days. We have a president in the White House who is rupturing our relationships with our allies all around the world. And there are people out there who are saying they cannot trust the United States of America anymore to lead on foreign policy. That is a foreign relationship for us. We have got to do something about improving our relationships around the world as well as trying to have domestic tranquility and bring our people together.

STEPHANOPOULOS: You play such a key role in the state of South Carolina, that early primary state coming up next year. Is Joe Biden the man to beat in the Democratic primary there right now?

CLYBURN: That's what it looks like. I've seen your poll and I don't find anything to disagree with in that poll. I have talked to people here in South Carolina, and I believe that at this point in time Joe Biden is probably the leader. The question is whether or not he can maintain that lead. And I think that you're right that Sanders is a close second to him right now.

But the campaign is early and there have been some tremendous roll outs here in the state. Kamala Harris is doing very well. Cory Booker has been spending a lot of time in the rural communities here in South Carolina.

And I have been saying forever that Democrats are going to have to improve our status among rural voters, because you have to remember over 50 percent of African-Americans in this country still live in the south, and the south is basically rural. And if you are going to win, you're going to have to energize that vote. And I don't believe you can do it by running from east coast to west coast, stopping off at the major cities, and not paying closer attention to what's going on in these rural communities, because that's where our goal is going to be made.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Are you going to endorse? And how are you going to make a decision?

CLYBURN: Well, I'm making my decisions in consultations with my family. I have three daughters, three of them are pretty active politically. And I listen to them, talk with them a lot. My wife stays on the internet, keeping up with these candidates. We talk about it a lot. I have a network here in the state that I consult with quite a bit. I don’t call it anything but a network of people with whom I interact politically and professionally. And I’m going to be talking to them about how I should conduct myself going forward and when I should take any actions, if I should at all.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Let’s talk about your responsibilities in the House as well. Of course, impeachment on the table right now. As you saw in our poll, just 37 percent of the country now supports the idea of impeachment, yet candidates like Elizabeth Warren say that the Congress has a responsibility to act. I want to play that.

(VIDEO CLIP BEGINS)

ELIZABETH WARREN, 2020 PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: We have checks and balances and we have to proceed here in a way understanding our place in history that not only protects democracy now but protects democracy when the next president comes in and the next president and the president after that.

(VIDEO CLIP ENDS)

STEPHANOPOULOS: She says there’s no political inconvenience exception to the constitution. Congress has a duty to move.

CLYBURN: Yes, Congress does have a duty to move and I think Mr. Mueller laid out for us a roadmap. But what people seem not to be talking about is, Mueller also said that on this roadmap there are some barricades that were elected; some roadblocks that ran up against. And he says that the best vehicle to get around these barricades and roadblocks is the Congress. And we are going to do our work but we’re not going to do it haphazardly.

We have six committees who are looking at this president and looking at his past activities, Ways and Means trying to get to his tax records; we’ve got Financial Services looking at his relationships with banks around the country; we’ve got Government Ops looking at his activities as it relates to the oversight responsibilities they have; the Justice Department – I mean, Judicial Committee looking at the ways to proceed on getting people before their committee that can testify and help us build a record. Timing is everything in this business.

And there’s one thing to run out – down a route toward impeachment. It’s something else to lay a foundation, gather the facts, educate the American people so that we can see exactly what needs to be done and when we should do it.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Congressman Clyburn, thanks for your time this morning.

CLYBURN: Well, thank you so much for having me.