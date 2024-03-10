'This Week' Transcript 3-10-24: Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Rep. Nancy Mace & Kara Swisher

A rush transcript of "This Week with George Stephanopoulos" airing on Sunday, March 10, 2024 on ABC News is below. This copy may not be in its final form, may be updated and may contain minor transcription errors. For previous show transcripts, visit the "This Week" transcript archive.

GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS, ABC “THIS WEEK” ANCHOR: We’re joined now by former presidential candidate, current transportation secretary, Pete Buttigieg.

Mr. Secretary, thanks for joining us this morning.

You know, the president got good reviews for his State of the Union, but our new poll shows that Donald Trump has the edge on critical issues like the economy, inflation and crime. How do you explain that? How do you turn it around?

PETE BUTTIGIEG, U.S. TRANSPORTATION SECRETARY: Well, I’m one of those who believes that President Biden deserves more credit for the historic economic results that he’s delivered, record job creation, unemployment that hasn’t stayed this low for this long since before I was born.

Even -- you know, most of us don’t think that the stock market is an indicator of the economy, but if you do, because I know the former president does, hit an all time high under President Biden and not under President Trump.

But also, credit doesn’t accrue unless you go out and take credit and explain how these things were achieved. That’s one of the reasons why I’m so energized by the president’s State of the Union Address where he talked about the achievements that had -- that had come about on his watch and why, and then just as importantly, talk about the future.

He didn’t just talk about how he made sure that seniors only pay $35 a month for insulin, he reminded America that he could have that for all Americans, that’s part of his second term agenda and actually something we could have today. It’s just a handful of congressional Republicans would change course and stand with us instead with the big pharma.

So, on issue after issue after issue, Americans agree with President Biden. But, of course, it requires work to get that story out especially when there’s a fire hose of negativity, talking down the economy and trying to change the subject from the president’s achievements, which is just politics. But it’s exactly why it’s so important to tell the story right now.

STEPHANOPOULOS: The Republican response came from Senator Katie Britt of Alabama. Let’s take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. KATIE BRITT (R-AL): The free world deserves better than a dithering and diminished leader. Just ask yourself, are you better off now than you were three years ago?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

STEPHANOPOULOS: You know, majority of Americans are saying the answer to that is no. That’s a classic Ronald Reagan question.

BUTTIGIEG: Yeah. Three or four years, you couldn’t get toilet paper. Three or four years ago, we were in the middle of a pandemic that killed about a million people. When we took office, just to take a couple of examples from the transportation sector, there had been four straight years of promises about an infrastructure build that never came. Of course, President Biden delivered that in his first year and is contributing to manufacturing jobs and construction jobs around the country. Aviation right now, one of our biggest challenges in making sure airplanes can keep up with the demand three years ago.

The big question was whether America’s airlines were going to go out of business because of the condition that the economy was in when President Biden inherited. Now, I know those responses and addresses have to be written before the State of the Union is actually delivered and I don’t think they usually change them because on what actually happens during the address, but anybody who watched that address saw not just in the substance but in the delivery of President Biden’s remarks, a leader who is in command, showing strength and clarity of vision.

STEPHANOPOULOS: But how can an 81-year-old incumbent be the candidate of change? It’s so critical in presidential elections.

BUTTIGIEG: Well, look at the changes that he’s brought about. Take some of the issues that matter most to newer generations. Climate is a great example, right? He, I think, generously that nobody in the chamber would disagree with him that climate change is real and a real problem, and yet I could hear snickering from behind me from some congressional Republicans were saying they don’t think it is a problem.

So, it’s a good example of that saying that what matters most is the age of a leader’s ideas. And, you know, similarly, as you look at some of the issues that are especially important to younger generations like LGBTQ equality, I appreciated that he renewed the call for the Equality Act.

And then, of course, the issue which I think affects all generations of choice. Look, the last president, President Trump, kept his promise to end the freedom to choose in America. That’s one of the few promises that he did keep as a consequence, not only access to abortion but access to IVF is now being interrupted in the United States of America. President Biden laid out a very clear vision, called on Congress to restore the right to Roe v. Wade, something he’s very focused on doing.

STEPHANOPOULOS: In her speech, Britt also falsely implied that the violence by a sex-trafficking victim she met with was the fault of Biden administration policies. In fact, the crimes occurred in Mexico during the George W. Bush administration. That’s not stopping the senator from standing by the story. What do you make of that? And with Congress paralyzed, what more can President Biden do on his own to secure the border?

BUTTIGIEG: I’ll leave it to her to explain the falsehoods, but I think it illustrates the bigger issue. She’s a United States senator and the United States Senate right now could be acting to help secure the southern border. As a matter of fact, they very nearly did with negotiations that included very conservative Republicans and Democrats and had support from the White House, reaching a package that, frankly, involved tough compromises for all sides, something that the basis of both parties might not have loved, but would have made a real positive difference -- only for that to be killed by the chill effect that the former president put on congressional Republicans, telling ‘em not to support anything that would represent a policy win for President Biden.

Look, we have a very clear choice between congressional Republicans who seemed to prefer that this issue remained bad so that they can attack the president over it and those who would actually live to solve it or at least improve it and address it. I think that’s the most important question that should be raised. And you mentioned that, you know, the story that it was suggested to be a reflection on President Biden turns out to have dated from the Bush administration and happened in a different country.

One thing that gets me thinking about is since the beginning of the Bush administration, there had been three major bipartisan attempts to have comprehensive immigration reform or do something big and meaningful about the border. I think 2006, 2013 and now 2024. Will 2024 go down in history as yet another failed attempt at bipartisan compromise or will congressional Republicans follow the lead of their own negotiators and the president of the United States and actually do something about it.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Donald Trump is taunting (ph) the president about debates. You think we’re going to see them this year?

BUTTIGIEG: Look, I can’t speak to the campaign side while I’m here as secretary. What I will say is that we got a great story to tell us an administration and just as you see the president hitting the road to tell that story, I know the cabinet will as well. And we’re proud of it. I mean, no modern president has been able to deliver this kind of job growth, this kind of low unemployment, this kind of infrastructure delivery. It hasn’t happened since Eisenhower.

But again, look, the nature of our world and certainly the nature of today’s media environment is people aren’t just going to go hand the credit to the president. We need to be out there, illustrating why this happened. And most importantly, making clear what this administration’s agenda for the future is.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Secretary Buttigieg, thanks for your time this morning.

BUTTIGIEG: Thank you.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Our next guest is South Carolina Congresswoman Nancy Mace, a Donald Trump supporter who gave candid and courageous testimony about her own experience as a rape victim weeks before launching her run for Congress in 2019.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. NANCY MACE (R-SC): From some of us who've been raped, it can take 25 years to get up the courage and talk about being a victim of rape. And the first thing that happens when a woman comes out in public and says she's been raped, what is the first thing out of someone's mouth? Is that it didn't happen. This is why women do not come forward. They are afraid.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

STEPHANOPOULOS: Congresswoman, thanks for joining us this morning.

You endorsed Donald Trump for president. Judges in two separate juries have found him liable for rape and for defaming a victim of that rape. How do you square your endorsement of Donald Trump with the testimony we just saw?

MACE: Well, I will tell you, I was raped at the age of 16, and any rape victim will tell you, I’ve lived for 30 years with an incredible amount of shame over being raped. I didn't come forward because of that judgment and shame that I felt.

And it's a shame that you will never feel, George, and I’m not going to sit here on your show and be asked a question meant to shame me about another potential rape victim. I’m not going to do that.

STEPHANOPOULOS: It's actually not about shaming you. It’s a question about Donald Trump.

MACE: No, you are shaming me.

STEPHANOPOULOS: You've endorsed Donald Trump for president.

MACE: Right.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Donald Trump has been found liable for rape by a jury. Donald Trump has been found liable for defaming the victim of that rape by a jury. It's been affirmed by a judge. He repeated --

MACE: It’s not a criminal court case, number one. Number two, I live with shame, and you're asking me a question about my political choices trying to shame me as a rape victim and find it disgusting.

And quite frankly, E. Jean Carroll's comments when she did get the judgment joking about what she was going to buy, it doesn't -- it makes it harder for women to come forward when they make a mockery out of rape, when they joke about it. It’s not OK.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Doesn't it make it harder for women to come forward when they're defamed by presidential candidates?

MACE: It makes it harder when other women joked about it and she’s joked about it. I find it offensive. And also I find it offensive that you are trying to shame me with this question.

STEPHANOPOULOS: I’m not trying to shame you at all. In fact --

MACE: You are. I have dealt with this for 30 years. You know how hard it was to tell my story five years ago when they were doing a fetal heartbeat bill, when there were no exceptions for rape, incest or life – or – and – rape or incest in there? I had to tell my story because no other woman was coming forward.

STEPHANOPOULOS: I'm just asking –

MACE: No rape victims were represented. And you’re trying to shame me this morning.

STEPHANOPOULOS: I'm just asking you –

MACE: And I find it offensive. And this is why women won’t come forward.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Women won’t come forward because they're defamed by those who perpetrate rape. Donald Trump has been –

MACE: They are judged, and they’re shamed, and you’re trying to shame me this morning. I think it’s disgusting.

STEPHANOPOULOS: I'm – I'm not – I'm not shaming you at all. I called you courageous.

MACE: I told my story. It took me 25 years to tell my story. I was judged for it. I still get judged for it today.

STEPHANOPOULOS: I'm asking you a very simple question, explain what –

MACE: And I answered it. You're shaming me for my political choices.

STEPHANOPOULOS: No, I'm not -- I'm asking you a question about why you endorsed someone who’s been found liable for rape. Just answer the question.

MACE: It was not a criminal court. This was – this was a – it was a civil court.

STEPHANOPOULOS: It was a civil court that found him liable for rape.

MACE: And, by the way, she joked about the judgment and what she was going to do with all that money. And I find that offensive.

STEPHANOPOULOS: I'm asking you about the man who’s –

MACE: But as a rape victim who’s been shamed for years now because of her rape, you're trying to shame me again by asking me this political question.

STEPHANOPOULOS: You’ve -- you've repeat that – you’ve repeated that again and again and again.

MACE: I think it’s offensive. As a woman, I find your – I find it offensive. For my political choices –

STEPHANOPOULOS: I'm asking –

MACE: I have endorsed the man that I believe is best for our country. It's not Joe Biden. And you looked at the dueling rallies yesterday in Georgia. Laken Riley's family was with Donald Trump. They weren't with Joe Biden. The same guy yesterday that apologized for calling her killer an illegal, who was an illegal. And here you are trying to shame a rape victim. I find it disgusting.

STEPHANOPOULOS: I mean you keep saying I'm shaming you. There’s nothing I –

MACE: You are. The question – it is. It is.

STEPHANOPOULOS: How is the question asking you about a presidential candidate who’s been --

MACE: You're asking a rape victim.

STEPHANOPOULOS: I'm – and there's no question about that. And you’re -- you've courageously talked about that.

MACE: You’re questioning my political choices because I've been raped. I think that's disgusting.

STEPHANOPOULOS: No, I'm questioning your political choices because you're supporting someone who’s been found liable for rape.

MACE: You’re shaming me. You’re trying to shame me.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Actually, I'm not trying to shame you.

MACE: You are. That's exactly what you’re doing.

STEPHANOPOULOS: You’re not answering the question.

MACE: And I think it's disgusting.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Well, you're welcome to say that, but you also have to answer the question.

MACE: I did.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Why are you supporting someone who’s been found liable for rape?

MACE: I just answered your question.

STEPHANOPOULOS: What is the answer?

MACE: He was not – he was not found guilty in a civil – in a criminal court of law. He -- it was a civil – it was sexual abuse. It wasn’t actually rape, by the way. And E. Jenn Carroll joked about all the money she's going to get and made a mockery out of – out of this case. And I think that's offensive.

There is a reason why women don't come forward. And when you have someone who says that they're raped and they make a mockery out of this civil court judgment, it's offensive to other women. It makes it harder for other women to come forward when another woman has made a mockery of it.

STEPHANOPOULOS: You said women don't come forward because they are afraid. They are afraid because they are defamed by those who commit –

MACE: They’re judged and shamed, like you’re trying to shame me this morning.

STEPHANOPOULOS: They – they are – they are afraid to come forward, as you said, because they are defamed by those who commit the rape.

MACE: And they’re judged.

STEPHANOPOULOS: That’s what Donald Trump has been found guilty of doing.

MACE: He defended himself over that and denies that it ever happened. But he was not found guilty in a criminal court of law. It was a civil judgment over sexual abuse.

STEPHANOPOULOS: So is that the distinction you're making, a civil judgment is – is – is OK, but a criminal judgment is not?

MACE: This is different. And – and they didn't even input all of the evidence into the – the civil case either because some of the information she provided wasn't even accurate or correct. But to sit here and ask me, as a rape victim, to – to try to shame me for my political choices, is wrong. And I think it's offensive. And you --

STEPHANOPOULOS: You can -- you can repeat that again and again and again and again and again and I've done nothing to shame you.

MACE: And I'm going to because I find it deeply offensive.

STEPHANOPOULOS: You don't find it offensive that Donald Trump has been found liable for rape?

MACE: I find it offensive, as a rape victim, that you're trying to shame me for my political choices. And I've said again repeatedly, E. Jean Carroll has made a mockery out of rape by joking about it. I don’t find that funny. Rape is not funny.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Well, you’ve -- you've made it perfectly clear.

MACE: Rape is serious.

STEPHANOPOULOS: You’ve made it perfectly clear, you’re comfortable –

MACE: Rape is serious. It’s not funny.

STEPHANOPOULOS: It is serious.

MACE: And it – it shouldn't be made a mockery of.

STEPHANOPOULOS: It is –

MACE: But if you want to defend a woman who made a mockery out of rape, then you go ahead and do that. I'm not going to do that.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Well, actually, what you’re doing is defending a man who's been found liable for rape. I don't understand how you can do that.

MACE: Not in a criminal court of law. This was a civil judgment over sexual abuse, not rape, by the way, and she made a mockery out of it. So, which one are you going to --

STEPHANOPOULOS: Can we pull up “The Washington Post” headline right there? In fact, it has been shown to be rape. The judge affirmed that it was, in fact, rape. Donald Trump was found to have committed rape. That's just a fact.

MACE: That is a civil judgment, not a criminal court. They’re two very different things and you know better.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Well, you’ve – I just showed you the facts right there.

MACE: You know better.

STEPHANOPOULOS: You show that you’re very comfortable with what Donald Trump has done.

MACE: And what you’ve done is offensive to women who have been raped. What you’ve done this morning is offensive.

STEPHANOPOULOS: We’ll let the viewers decide about that.

Let's talk about January 6th. You had just been sworn into Congress on January 6th. You voted to certify the election and you said Donald Trump must be held accountable for the violence right after the riot.

Let's show that.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MACE: We've got to hold not only the president accountable and ensure that he doesn't hold office again in the future, but also we need to hold members of our – of our Congress, even in my own party, accountable for the rhetoric and the actions that led up to Wednesday's events.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

STEPHANOPOULOS: You said he should never hold office again. So why are you supporting his run for president?

MACE: Well, I listened to my voters. I listened to my voters in South Carolina. And they've moved beyond January 6th. I said my piece on January 6th. I was – I was very clear about how I felt about it. And I also, as you stated, I voted to certify the electoral college for every single state in the country.

But something's happened between now and then, and that was Joe Biden. And I listen to my voters. They move on. They don't -- they don't ask me about January 6th. Maybe that's what you in the media -- you guys talk about in your cocktail parties, but voters are not talking about it.

They ask me about February 22nd, the day that Laken Riley was murdered by an illegal immigrant. They ask me about October 8th, the day that Maddie Hines, a South Carolina girl, four-year-old girl, murdered by an illegal immigrant who was deported under Donald Trump and allowed back in under Joe Biden's administration. They're talking about the over 8 million illegals who have come across our southern border in an invasion of our country and an actual threat to democracy, allowing that to happen. That's what they talk about.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Not talking about January 6th doesn't mean it didn't happen. And you were very clear right there. You said he shouldn't...

MACE: I was very clear. I just said that.

STEPHANOPOULOS: You said he should never hold office again because of what happened on January 6th, because of what he did on January 6th. You said he should be held accountable. How has he been held accountable?

MACE: Well, voters...

STEPHANOPOULOS: How are you holding him accountable?

MACE: Voters held him accountable through our Republican primaries this year. He's won overwhelmingly. America supports him. They're not looking back. They're looking forward.

Since January 6th, we've had three years of Joe Biden. The American people do not like or support it. You've seen the polling. You cited the polling in your show today showing that Trump is beating Joe Biden on all of the critical issues that the American people care about, talking about immigration, the border, inflation, et cetera.

He's very strong on those issues, stronger than Joe Biden, and that's -- I listen to my voters. I talk to South Carolinians every single day, and they support Donald Trump. He's going to win our state overwhelmingly in November.

STEPHANOPOULOS: How have you held Donald Trump accountable for what he did on January 6th?

MACE: The American people have held him accountable through the ballot box, just as they will hold Joe Biden accountable in November at the ballot box.

STEPHANOPOULOS: And you will continue to support him even if he's convicted of a felony?

MACE: Well, here's the thing. You know, the court cases, the lawsuits, that has nothing to do with you or me or the -- it doesn't affect the American people. The chaos that Joe Biden has created by having a wide-open border affects every single American. We see it -- we saw it affect Laken Riley's family on February 22nd. We've seen it affect Maddie Hines' family in South Carolina.

We've seen the violence right here in New York, in Times Square, where illegal immigrants beat up two New York Police Department cops. These things affect -- fentanyl crisis affects everybody. Ten years ago, I couldn't tell you what fentanyl was. Today, last year, I knew two people personally who died of fentanyl overdoses.

So the chaos that Joe Biden has created over the last three years has made Americans rethink who they want to have president. And we have two back-to-back presidencies to compare. They've both been president, and the American people, I believe, right now, are overwhelmingly choosing Donald Trump regardless of how you feel.

STEPHANOPOULOS: So you've made it very clear you're comfortable with Donald Trump being found liable for rape and you're comfortable with his actions on January 6th.

MACE: I didn't say I was comfortable with -- you're putting words into my mouth.

STEPHANOPOULOS: You wouldn't condemn it.

MACE: You're -- no, you're putting words into my mouth.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Are you comfortable with it?

MACE: I support Donald Trump for president. I just endorsed him...

STEPHANOPOULOS: So you're comfortable with it...

MACE: ... a few weeks ago.

STEPHANOPOULOS: ... even though he's been found liable for rape?

MACE: In a civil judgment, not a criminal court case. But you go ahead and keep shaming women who have been raped. Good luck with that.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Thank you for joining us.