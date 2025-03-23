'This Week' Transcript 3-23-25: Trump Administration Border Czar Tom Homan and Sen. Bernie Sanders

Tom Homan, Director of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, visits "Fox & Friends" at Fox News Channel Studios, on Feb. 14, 2025, in New York.

A rush transcript of "This Week with George Stephanopoulos" airing on Sunday, March 23, 2025 on ABC News is below. This copy may not be in its final form, may be updated and may contain minor transcription errors. For previous show transcripts, visit the "This Week" transcript archive.

JONATHAN KARL, ABC "THIS WEEK" CO-ANCHOR: I'm joined now by the Trump administration's border czar, Tom Homan.

Mr. Homan, thank you very much for joining us.

I want to start with something you – you said last week that caused a big stir. You said, I quote, “I don't care what judges think.” Now, I know you have since said the administration will abide by court orders. We heard Donald Trump say the same thing. So, what – what do you mean when you say, “I don't care what judges think”?

TOM HOMAN, TRUMP ADMINISTRATION BORDER CZAR: I don't care what that judge thinks as far as this case. We're going to continue to arrest public safety threats and national security threats. We’re going to continue to deport them from the United States.

I understand this case is in litigation through the Alien Enemies Act and we'll abide by the court order as litigated. But my point was, despite what he thinks, we're going to keep targeting the worst of the worst, which we've been doing since day one, and deporting them from the United States through the various laws on the book. We're not making this up. The Alien Enemies Act was actually a federal law, it’s a statute, enacted by Congress and signed by a president. Now that's our litigation.

But put that aside, we still have Title Eight authority to remove illegal aliens from the United States and we’re going to continue to concentrate on those who are the biggest threat to our communities, the public safety threats.

KARL: But you’re going to abide by court orders as long as – you know, and go through your – your appeals process, but you are not going to defy those orders?

HOMAN: No.

KARL: OK, let – let me ask you about the flights at issue here. The flights to El Salvador.

You have said that everybody on those flights had ties to the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua or to MS-13. Can you give me some background – help me understand how these people ended up there? Are these people that were recently arrested?

HOMAN: Some were. Some weren't. Some have been in custody for – for a little bit. And some may – some – some on that plane were Title Eight removes, which means they were ordered removed by an immigration judge, and some – others were – were removed through the Alien Enemies Act. And I think all 240 on that flight were Venezuelan gang members, TDA, and I think we had 21 MS-13 members, and a couple, you know, specific MS-13 cases. But as far as the Venezuelans on that flight, every single one, according to the information given to me from the field, are – are members of the TDA. And TDA has been determined to be a terrorist organization. They are – they are now classified as terrorists. So that plane removed 240 terrorists from the United States.

KARL: So, how do you determine – or how do your people in the field determine that somebody is a gang member?

HOMAN: Look, there are various methods. Now, it’s not been – I've noticed in the media streak (ph), oh, a lot of them don't have criminal histories. Well, a lot of gang members don't have criminal histories. Just like a lot of terrorists in this world, they’re not in any terrorist database, right? We only know information what’s in databases based on – for instance, most terrorists we arrest that are identified by the U.S. government are later identified through a Title Three investigation or through an undercover operation. They'renot in any terror screening base (ph) with -- in screening database, we know that.

A lot of gang members, I started as cop in 1984. Many gang members don't have a criminal history. So, we have to count on social media. We have to count on surveillance techniques. We had to count on sworn statements from other gang members. We had to count on you know wiretaps and Title III, to everything involved with criminal investigations come into play.

So just because someone doesn't -- hasn't been arrested and charged with a crime yet doesn't mean they're a member of a gang.

KARL: But -- but how do you -- I mean, what we've heard from lawyers representing some of these people is that they deny that they're members of -- of this -- of this gang or either, you know, Tren de Aragua, or MS-13. Do they get a chance to prove that before you take them out of the country and put them into a notorious prison in a country that they're not even from? I mean, do they have any due process at all?

(CROSSTALK)

HOMAN: Look, due process --

KARL: Yeah.

HOMAN: -- where was Laken Riley’s due process? Where were all these young women that were killed and raped by members of TDA, where was their due process?

(CROSSTALK)

KARL: Well, the people that did actually prosecuted --

HOMAN: How about the young lady burned in that subway, where was her due process?

KARL: Well, sure (ph).

HOMAN: But the bottom line is, that plane was full of ter -- of people designated as terrorists, number one. Number two, every -- every Venezuelan migrant on that flight was a TDA member based on numerous criminal investigation, on intelligence reports, and a lot of work by ICE officers.

Matter of fact, two days after that flight took off, I even had a discussion with the acting director of ICE and we -- he reiterated that every person, every Venezuelan on that plane was a known member of the TDA.

So a lot of officers, a lot of criminal investigators, special agents who've done this for decades looked at the intelligence -- intelligence information, the criminal investigation information, all their various social media and surveillance and government records and public records, and they are confident that they're all members of the TDA.

And I’m not surprised that a member of the family saying they're not a member of the TDA, but they were given due process as according to the laws on the book. See, that's the difference between the Trump administration and Biden administration, we're actually using the laws on the books to enforce immigration law and secure the border at the highest levels ever been.

The Biden administration not only ignore the law -- ignore the law, they violated law like district -- district court and District 5 said that not only they violating law, they're actually ignoring the law altogether.

We are using the laws on the books to -- to enforce our borders, crime -- immigration laws and the internal (ph) enforcement -- enforcement.

If you -- if you look at the -- border numbers are down 96 percent. We already got 40,000 criminals removed by ICE in the interior which -- which more was done in weeks than by administration did in a year.

We're using laws on the books. We're not making this up. Everything we've done is based on a statute that was enacted by Congress and signed by a president.

The president, quickly, by proclamation invoked the authorities he has under Alien Enemies Act, which he's allowed to do.

KARL: But -- but let me let me ask you. One specific example and then there are -- there are many, but one specific example is somebody that was on that -- on one of those flights. His name is Jerce Reyes Barrios. He is a professional -- was a professional soccer player in Venezuela.

And his lawyer says that he was caught up in this because he had a tattoo that he said was chosen because it is a tattoo that that is similar to the logo of his famous favorite soccer team, Real Madrid. It says he's got no criminal record whatsoever and has never been a gang member.

Now how -- now that person is now apparently in that prison in El Salvador with no ability now to contact his lawyer, no rights as far as they can tell, no rights at all to defend himself or prove his innocence. I mean, what -- what happens to somebody like that?

HOMAN: Well, look, they can make those claims and, of course, we have information that says the complete opposite, a member -- member of TDA, affiliate with TDA, which again --

KARL: Will you release that information?

HOMAN: -- is a terrorist organization.

KARL: Will you release the information?

HOMAN: Look, that's going to be -- that -- look that would be litigated in the courts with this with this judge. I’m not going to get into every specific case because, you know, there's 260 cases. We got to count on the men and women who do this every day for a living, who -- who -- who designated these people as a members of TDA, through like, I said, various law enforcement methods. This will be litigated.

But as of right now, I’ve been assured by the highest levels in ICE that every one of these members -- every one of these Venezuelans are members of TDA.

There's going to be more litigation on this case, I’m sure. But what we did -- what was done by the Trump administration was it was exactly in accordance with federal law, again, enacted by Congress and signed by a president.

We're not making this up. We're enforcing laws around the books.

KARL: All right, let me turn to the situation at the border itself. You have now more than 10,000 U.S. troops deployed to support your mission at the border and two Navy destroyers that have been deployed to patrol the waters around the border as well. How long do you expect you are going to need that level of force, military force, at the border, because, as you just mentioned, the numbers are way down? I mean they are dramatically down.

HOMAN: They are down. We’re – you know, illegal entry is down 96 percent. What's most impressive is known got-aways. Known got-aways under Joe Biden, you know, were, on average, 1,800 people a day crossed the border, weren't apprehended, weren’t processed, weren't vetted. We don't know who they are or where they came from. That's a huge national security issue. Known got-a-ways are down to, you know, double digits now.

But, you know, we're not going to be satisfied until that know got-a-way is down to zero. We’re going to secure the border and make sure no public safety threats or national security threats cross the border and get away.

So, look, you know, like – like we knew what would happen as we secure the southern border, the land border, some of these groups are going to take to maritime, they’re going to take to the water. So, we’re – you know, we’ve got the Coast Guard, we’ve got CBP maritime patrol, and we’re going to have the Navy out there looking at the maritime.

And, again, it's just not about illegal immigration. It's about people who come to this country to do us harm. These public safety threats, national security threats. You look under the Biden administration, right, over 400 people on terrorist watch lists that were arrested trying to sneak into the country, but we’ve got 2.2 million got-aways under Joe Biden, 2.2 million people paid more to get away. They could have paid less money, just get to the border, turn themselves over to a border patrol agent, get released in 24 hours, get a free airline ticket to the city of their choice, get a free hotel room, get three meals a day, get free medical care and get work authorization in 90 days. So, why did more than 2 million people pay more to get away? They didn't want to be vetted. They didn’t want to be fingerprinted.

We’re going to secure the border, both the land border and the maritime border to make sure these public safety threats and national security threats won't get into the country.

So, we’ll use these assets as long as we can until we get to the point where we – we have total operational control of the border and national security threats have a new avenue into this country.

KARL: All right, Tom Homan, the Trump administration’s border czar, thank you for joining us this morning. We'll talk to you again soon.