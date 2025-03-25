Trump said that Waltz "has learned a lesson and is a good man."

Who is Mike Waltz, the national security adviser who added journalist to Signal group chat?

President Donald Trump said he is confident in his national security adviser, Mike Waltz -- a day after a report detailed how he inadvertently added a journalist to a Signal group chat discussing Yemen war plans.

Trump told NBC News on Tuesday that Waltz "has learned a lesson and is a good man."

National Security Advisor Mike Waltz looks on as he sits next to U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, while President Donald Trump meets with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, Mar. 13, 2025. Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

The president brushed off concerns about the group chat on the messaging app, which reportedly included operational details about war plans in Yemen -- and mistakenly included The Atlantic editor-in-chief Jeffrey Goldberg, according to a report from Goldberg published Monday.

Trump told NBC News that Goldberg's presence in the chat had "no impact at all" and called the whole ordeal "the only glitch" his administration has faced since Inauguration Day.

Goldberg said he received a Signal invitation from Waltz, who was a member of the group chat. Goldberg said the group chat also appeared to include Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, among others.

White House National Security Council spokesman Brian Hughes told ABC News on Monday that the group chat "appears to be authentic."

National Security Advisor Michael Waltz participates in an interview with political commentator Mercedes Schlapp at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Gaylord National Resort Hotel And Convention Center, on Feb. 21, 2025, in Oxon Hill, Maryland. Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images, FILE

Trump tapped Waltz, a former Florida congressman, to be his national security adviser in November, calling him "a nationally recognized leader in national security" and an "expert on the threats posed by China, Russia, Iran, and global terrorism."

Waltz is a China hawk and was the first Green Beret elected to Congress. During the presidential campaign, Waltz proved to be a key surrogate for Trump, criticizing the Biden-Harris foreign policy record.

Elected to the House in 2018, Waltz sat on the Intelligence, Armed Services and Foreign Affairs committees. He also serves on the House China Task Force with 13 other Republicans.

Before running for elected office, Waltz served in various national security policy roles in the George W. Bush administration in the Pentagon and White House. He retired as a colonel after serving 27 years in the Army and the National Guard.

ABC News' Rachel Scott, Benjamin Siegel, Katherine Faulders and John Santucci contributed to this report.