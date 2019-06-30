A rush transcript of "This Week with George Stephanopoulos" airing on Sunday, June 30, 2019 on ABC News is below. This copy may not be in its final form, may be updated and may contain minor transcription errors. For previous show transcripts, visit the "This Week" transcript archive.

GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS, CHIEF ANCHOR, ABC NEWS: The Democrats debate.

SEN. KAMALA HARRIS (D), 2020 PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: America does not want to witness a food fight, they want to know how we’re going to put food on their table.

(CROSS TALK)

STEPHANOPOULOS: Break out moment, shots at the president.

SEN. BERNIE SANDERS (I), 2020 PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: Trump is a phony.

SEN. AMY KLOBUCHAR (D), 2020 PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: That’s what we call at home all foam and no beer.

GOV. JAY INSLEE (D), 2020 PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: The biggest threat to the security of the United States is Donald Trump.

STEPHANOPOULOS: And the front runner.

HARRIS: It was hurtful.

JOE BIDEN (D), 2020 PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: I ran because of civil rights.

REP. ERIC SWALWELL (D), 2020 PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: It’s time to pass the torch.

BIDEN: I’m still holding onto that torch.

STEPHANOPOULOS: The debate revealed a wide open race and raised new questions about who’s best to beat Trump and how much the party shift to the left puts winning back the White House at risk.

Candidates Bernie Sanders and Julian Castro join us live. Plus history making handshake.

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP, UNITED STATES: This is my honor, this has been in particular a great friendship.

STEPHANOPOULOS: President Trump meets with Kim Jong-un on North Korean soil as he defends his warm ties to dictators.

TRUMP: I get along with everybody.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Like the Saudi crown prince.

TRUMP: I get along with Mohammad.

STEPHANOPOULOS: And jokes with Putin in their first meeting since the Mueller report. Inside an analysis from our powerhouse round table. We’ll break down the politics, smoke out the spin. The facts that matter this week.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: From ABC News, it’s “This Week”, here now Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

STEPHANOPOULOS: Good morning, we want to get right to that breaking news, a bit of history made just hours ago. President Trump, the first sitting president to set foot in North Korea.

There you see him at the DMZ, that dangerous dividing line for more than 60 years, shaking hands first with Kim Jong-un. Then together they cross over into North Korea. History right there, and after there a 40 minutes private meeting in Freedom House with the South Korean president.

They agreed to restart the nuclear talks which collapsed an Hanoi earlier this year, and President Trump clearly thrilled with the result.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: This is a historic moment. I think the relationship that we’ve developed has been so much to so many people and it’s just an honor to be with you and it was an honor that you asked me to step over that line and I was proud to step over the line.

I thought you might do that, I wasn’t sure, but I was ready to do it and I want to thank you, it’s been great.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

Our Chief White House Correspondent Jon Karl on the scene in Seoul, and Jon the president said he wasn’t sure this would happen, he certainly is pleased that it did.

JON KARL, CHIEF WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENT, ABC NEWS: In terms of sheer performance, George, this may be the biggest moment of the Trump presidency so far. The president took a big gamble by issuing the last minute invitation and then he let the cliffhanger play out as nobody knew whether or not Kim Jong-un would accept, after all, North Korean dictators are not known for impromptu meetings.

It is the hermit kingdom. But 32 hours after he issued that invitation over Twitter, there he was shaking hands with Kim Jong-un and taking those steps, those historic steps into North Korea.

There wasn’t much substance behind all the symbolism, but the president did announce that they would begin lower level talks again aimed at getting that elusive nuclear deal. As you know, George, those talks had really completely broken down after the Hanoi summit back in February.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Yes that was the Hanoi summit back in February and you had the Singapore summit last year when the president said the nuclear threat from North Korea is over, but in fact the nuclear program in North Korea as in tact as ever.

KARL: It sure is, in fact intelligence estimates say it is growing. That said, there have now been – there have been no more nuclear tests, and the sense here in the – on the Korean Peninsula clearly is that tensions have lowered significantly.

In fact, the president of South Korea today said that – that Donald Trump is, quote, “the peacemaker of the Korean Peninsula.”

Perhaps quite a bit premature, but that’s clearly where they think things are going here and they think they’re going in the right direction, George.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Was this meeting really impromptu?

KARL: Well there certainly had been preparations and a possibility of a meeting. In fact I met with a very senior U.S. official involved in these talks a week ago who told me that is was possible that this could happen, but he thought it was a very low likelihood, in fact put the odds at about five percent. So it wasn’t completely out of the blue but certainly came together at the last minute and that sense was very much an impromptu meeting.

STEPHANOPOULOS: OK Jon Karl thanks very much from Seoul. Want to bring in a response from the Democrats now. Julian Castro made a breakthrough on the debate stage on Wednesday night, joins us now. Julian thank you for joining us this morning. Let’s start out with that trip for the president to North Korea. The first president to sit – to stand on North Korean soil. Would a president Castro have made the same move?

CASTRO: Well look, I am all for speaking with our adversaries, but what’s happened here is that this president has raised the profile of a dictator like Kim Jong-un and now three times visited with him unsuccessfully because he's doing it backward. Usually what happens, as you know, George, is that there's an intense amount of staff work that goes into negotiating how one of these talks is going to go so that you can hopefully get something out of it. We haven't gotten anything out of it. And after they had the first summit, the Singapore summit, he told the American people that North Korea was no longer a threat. Then after that, they continued to test their nuclear weapons and they have not even abided by one of the commitments that they made originally, which was to give an inventory of their nuclear stockpile.

So, you know, it's worrisome that this president erratically sets up a meeting without the staff work being done, it seems like it's all for show, it’s not substantive, as Jonathan said in his report, and we're left to believe, you know, what progress are we actually making? At the same time, the cost to the United States and to our allies is that he’s raising the profile, growing the strength of a dictator.

STEPHANOPOULOS: So you think he gave a gift to Kim Jong-un?

CASTRO: I think that he should put the work in beforehand and hold him accountable to the commitment that he made in the Singapore summit. I don't think that it's fitting for the United States to continue to erratically meet with a dictator when they haven't abided by the first terms a year ago.

STPEHANOPOULOS: OK, let’s talk of the debate Wednesday night. You did have a breakthrough performance. You talked a lot about wanting to decriminalize immigrants coming into the United States right now, make it a civil penalty. Again, you’ve drawn a lot of heat for that, also for the plans that all the Democrats said they wanted to give access to health care for undocumented immigrants. President Trump had a tweet while he was overseas, want to show that. “All Democrats just raised their hands for giving millions of illegal aliens unlimited health care. How about that taking care of American citizens first? That's the end of that race.”

Follow by The New York Post the next morning, want to show that as well. “Who wants to lose this election as all the Democrats raise their hands.” Did you give an opening to the Republicans?

CASTRO: Not at all. What I would like every American taxpayer to know is that right now, number one, undocumented immigrants already pay a lot of taxes. Secondly, we already pay for the health care of undocumented immigrants. It's called the emergency room. People show up in the emergency room and they get care, as they should. And then third, it's the right thing to do. We're not going to let people living in this country die because they can't see a doctor. That's not who we are as Americans.

STEPHANOPOULOS: The question is at what cost, though? And when you add up all the proposals you're -- you’re -- you’re calling for right now, decriminalization of crossing the border, no deportation absent other crimes, the offer of health benefits, also a possible path to citizenship. I know you reject the rhetoric about open borders, but isn't that effectively open borders, not limiting how -- immigration in any real way?

CASTRO: I would challenge you there, George, on a couple things. Number one, there’s no way that we can call that open borders because we have 654 miles of fencing, we have thousands of personnel at the border, we have planes, we have helicopters, boats, security cameras, guns. That's by no stretch of the imagination open borders. And then, you know, secondly, there is still a civil court process, there are still people who are being deported, there are people applying for asylum that do not receive, are not granted asylum. So right -- open border’s just a right-wing talking point. It always has been.

And I’ll say, it doesn't matter what Democrats do on this issue. President Trump and Republicans are always going to say that Democrats are for open borders. I have a completely different vision, a better, stronger vision of how we can be more effective, more humane and smarter on border security and immigration. And you know, this president has wasted 2 1/2 years. He knew that we had a flow of people that were coming from Central America when he became president in January 2017. He’s wasted 2 ½ years because he should have done what I’ve called for, which is a 21st Marshall Plan with those Northern Triangle countries so that people can find safety and opportunity at home instead of having to come to the United States.

STEPHANOPOULOS: You talk about safety and opportunity at home, and you have called for that Marshall plan for Central America, but what is your limiting principle on allowing people in and giving them asylum? There are wide swaths of the entire world mired in poverty, mired in -- in -- in areas where there's high crime. Anyone who's facing that kind of poverty, that kind of crime should get asylum?

CASTRO: No, and that's not the system we have now. We have a system to consider asylum claims based on certain criteria where people either qualify for asylum or they don't.

You know, I agree with people that say, look, in theory can we take everyone who would like to be in the United States?

Nobody has called for that. I do believe, however, and I have put forward an immigration plan that would accept more people. I'll give you an example of that, my statute for the late '70s, early '80s we can take in 110,000 refugees annually. Right now, we're only taking in between 30,000 and 40,000 refugees, I would like to see that go up to the statutory limit.

So, nobody has called for unlimited number of people coming to this country, but I do believe that we should expand that significantly, and we're big enough to do that. There have been times in our

history in this country where were were taking in a lot more people and we become a stronger nation for it.

What has underlined this, and what the president likes to count on, is the fear and the paranoia that he's stoking. I refuse to believe, because it's not true, that the people that are coming because they're desperate, lot of them women and children, represent some sort of national security threat or cultural threat to this country. That's bull.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Let's talk for Medicare for all, something that's dividing Democrats

right now, and whether or not private insurance should be eliminated. You were not on the stage with Bernie Sanders on Thursday night, but you've been against eliminating private insurance. Why is Bernie Sanders wrong?

CASTRO: Well, I mean, I think that Bernie's right in the sense of that everyone who wants Medicare should have it. I believe that if you want Medicare in this country, that we should strengthen Medicare for people who are on it and then make it available to all who want it.

I also believe that if somebody has a private health insurance plan, and they want to hold on to that, that they should be allowed to hold on to that. I think that we can accomplish both of those things.

I also agree with Senator Sanders when he says, and many people have pointed out, that, you know, there's a lot of profit that goes into these insurance companies and to big pharma. And we need to put more of those resources into actually providing care for Americans.

So, you know, we agree on a lot of it. I think that people can hold on to some sort of private, supplemental plan if they want, but there's no reason that we shouldn't allow them to do that.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Julian Castro, thanks very much.

CASTRO: Thank you.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Bernie Sanders is up next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

STEPHANOPOULOS: Health care could be the hottest issue heading into 2020. And as we saw at the debates, for Democrats the focus is on Medicare for All with divisions over the call from our next guest, Bernie Sanders, to abolish private health insurance. The moderates fear it will cost Democrats votes against Trump. So we asked FiveThirtyEight’s Nate Silver, do you buy that?

(BEGIN VIDEOTAPE)

NATE SILVER, EDITOR-IN-CHIEF, FIVETHIRTYEIGHT: Medicare for All, that label, that brand polls really well. When the Kaiser Family Foundation asked people if they support Medicare for All, 56 percent said yes. But the same polls show that if Medicare for All meant taking away private insurance, support dropped to just 37 percent instead. There’s also a long history of people, opposing radical change to the status quo on healthcare. Obamacare is a perfect example. For most of President Obama’s time in office, more Americans disliked Obamacare than liked it but once President Trump assumed office and the repeal of the ACA became a real possibility, Obamacare suddenly became quite popular with Democrats and Independents, especially, and the numbers totally flipped.

Meanwhile, healthcare was the top issue for voters in the 2018 midterms. Eighty percent of voters said it was very important, according to Gallup. That was part of what led to Democrats winning so many seats in the House, in the suburbs and elsewhere. So that should give any party pause in altering healthcare too much. More modest proposals, for example, having a Medicare option or public option polled relatively well, including among Republicans. Americans want change on healthcare but there’s a good chance they won’t like the fix. President Trump, saw that when his approval ratings fell after he tried to pass his own healthcare legislation.

So do I buy that Democrats could hurt themselves in 2020 by going too far left on healthcare? Yes, I buy that. At the very least, they could squander what could have been one of their top issues against President Trump.

(END VIDEOTAPE)

STEPHANOPOULOS: Bernie Sanders is standing by. We'll be right back.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

STEPHANOPOULOS: Bernie Sanders campaigning in New Hampshire on Saturday. He joins us live from New Hampshire this morning. Senator Sanders, thanks for joining us this morning. Let's dive into one of those ideas right away. You just heard Julian Castro and Nate Silver on this idea of Medicare for All. They say it’s a popular program but want to pick up on that Kaiser poll that Nate just mentioned. When you talk about eliminating private health insurance, support flips, you get 58 percent opposed. It gets even worse when you tell Americans they’re going to have to pay more taxes, which you have conceded. Look at that right there, it goes to 37 percent favor, 60 percent oppose. So it appears you're pushing something people say they don't want.

SANDERS: No. We're taking on the pharmaceutical industry which charges us the highest prices in the world for prescription drugs while they make tens of billions of dollars in profit. We are going to low -- lower prescription drug costs in this country by 50 percent. We’re taking on the insurance company, also making massive profits. Now if you tell the American people what Medicare for All really is, and that is for the elderly, we're going to expand benefits to include dental care, hearing aids and eyeglasses, your numbers are going to go up. And most importantly, when you tell the American people and small businesses that they are no longer going to have to pay any premiums, any deductibles, any co-payments and then for the overwhelming majority of people, healthcare will be much less expensive under Medicare for All.

And by the way, Medicare today is the most popular health insurance program in the country, private health insurance is not particularly popular. And when you tell people all of that, then your numbers go up. Bottom line here, George, is the United States must end the international embarrassment of being the only major country on earth not to guarantee healthcare to all people as a right. We have some 80 million people in this country who are uninsured or under insured, can’t afford to go to the doctor without duress. We’re spending twice as much per capita as the people of any other nation. That’s absurd.

STEPHANOPOULOS: But as you know for a lot of Democrats, the question is how you get there. And there’s – it is true, you tell people you’re going to raise their taxes, support goes down, you tell people they can’t have private health insurance, support goes down.And that’s led some of – some of your opponents to say yes, how about Medicare for everyone who wants it and if it works, if this public option works, then the private health insurance are going to wither away anyway?

SANDERS: Well two things, all right, again it’s not a question of paying more taxes or not, it’s a question of not paying any premiums. If I said to you George – let’s say you’re self employed and you’re spending $15,000 or $20,000 a year our of pocket expenses, premiums and so forth. And I said, George, you’re going to pay $7,000, $8,000 more in taxes but you’re not going to have to pay your premiums. You’re probably going to say where can I sign up? People are going to spend less on Medicare for All.

STEPHANOPOULOS: I’ll tell you what I – I’ll tell you what I – I’ll tell you what I might say, Senator. I might say, Senator, those taxes are going to be certain, those taxes are coming no matter what with the hope that your program is going to work.

SANDERS: Well you don’t have the taxes unless you have the program. So the bottom line here is we have a dysfunctional healthcare system, the overwhelming majority of the American people are sick and tired of getting ripped off by the pharmaceutical industry. And let me say it again, we are going to take on the drug companies, we’re going to lower prescription drug costs in this country by 50 percent and every American, whether you’re rich or you’re poor is entitled to healthcare as a human right. Look at the end of the day, life expectancy in the United States today is actually in decline. You have huge areas of America, county after county where people don’t even have a doctor. So we need broad changes in our healthcare system. You talk about a public option, many people will not be able to afford a public option. What the American people have got to decide is one simple question, George. Do we – do we create a healthcare system guaranteeing healthcare to all people without insurance companies and drug companies making huge profits and distorting healthcare in America. That is the issue and I think the American people will stand with me on that issue.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Debates going to continue over the course of this campaign. Also want to get you to weigh in on President Trump in walking into North Korea this morning.

In past weeks you’ve actually praised his engagement with Kim Jong-un, but we just heard Julian Castro say that what he’s doing is growing the strength of a dictator.

SANDERS: Well the concern here is his incredible inconsistencies. I have no problem with him sitting down with Kim Jong-un in North Korea or any place else. But I don’t want it simply to be a photo opportunity, the whole world’s media was attracted there.

What’s going to happen tomorrow and the next day? He has weakened the State Department. If we’re going to bring peace to this world, we need a strong State Department, we need to move forward diplomatically, not just do photo opportunities.

And right now while he is, you know, meeting with Kim Jong-un, he is still provocative in terms of almost moving toward a war with Iran. He vetoed legislation that I supported and that we won in the Senate and won in the House, which would get the United States out of the horrific war in Yemen which is led by the brutal dictator Mohammed Bin Salman of Saudi Arabia.

So I don’t have a problem with him sitting down and negotiating with our adversaries, I just don’t want it to be a photo opportunity. We need real diplomacy.

STEPHANOPOULOS: So you don’t buy the argument that says growing Kim Jong-un’s strength legitimizing his nuclear program and basically letting him off the hook on human rights?

SANDERS: Look there are different ways to go forward, but I think sitting down with our adversaries is not a bad idea, I wish he would do that in the Middle East as well and in the Persian Gulf.

I wish he would sit down with the dictatorship in Saudi Arabia, bring Iran into the discussion and tell those people that we are sick and tired of spending trillions of dollars because they keep going to war against each other.

Bring them into a table, let’s work out some lasting peace in the region. I don’t have a problem with that. But on the other hand, we also know that you have a president who seems to love authoritarian people, whether it’s Mohammed Bin Salman in Saudi Arabia, whether it’s Kim Jong-un, you don't have to say positive things about brutal dictators, you should sit down and negotiate with them. In the case of North Korea, if we can get rid of nuclear weapons there and their missile system, which is a threat to Europe and the United States, that would be a very good thing.

STEPHANOPOULOS: I want to pick up on a issue that came up in Thursday night's debate. It was between Kamala Harris and Joe Biden, who are raising his opposition to busing back in the 1970s. I want to bring the debate forward. You've mentioned -- you're concerned about the idea of resegregation of our schools. Does that mean that busing should be on the table today?

SANDERS: Well, I think what we -- resegregation is a very, very serious problem. And the federal government has failed in fighting for fair housing legislation. We need basically in this country well funded public schools, we need to honor our teachers, respect teachers, make sure that they're earning a living wage. We need to take care of those schools today, which have a lot of kids who are, in some cases, actually hungry, coming from troubled families. We need to build public education in this country. We need to make sure that kids go to community schools, which are integrated and that means we have to focus on fair housing legislation and enforcement.

STEPHANOPOULOS: But does that almost mean busing? Because your website actually says that you are coming out for repealing for the ban on funding for busing.

SANDERS: No, we've -- busing is certainly an option that is necessary in certain cases, but it is not the optimal. Does anybody think it's a good idea to put a kid on a bus, travel an hour to another school and to another neighborhood that he or she doesn't know? That's the optimal. What is the optimal is to have great community schools which are integrated, that's what I think most people want to see. That's what I want to see.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Senator Bernie Sanders, thanks for your time this morning.

SANDESRS: Thank you.