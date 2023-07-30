'This Week' Transcript 7-30-23: Gov. Chris Sununu, Rep. Dan Goldman and Actor Matthew McConaughey

A rush transcript of "This Week with George Stephanopoulos" airing on Sunday, July 30, 2023 on ABC News is below. This copy may not be in its final form, may be updated and may contain minor transcription errors. For previous show transcripts, visit the "This Week" transcript archive.

JONATHAN KARL, ABC "THIS WEEK" ANCHOR: Governor Sununu we can see the latest charges from Jack Smith. The allegations here are pretty brazen in terms of allegedly destroying evidence. How is it that so few Republicans are expressing concerns about this?

GOV. CHRIS SUNUNU, (R) NEW HAMPSHIRE: Well, it’s kind of the – the boy who cried wolf, right? I mean we – we’ve seen the indictments one, two, three times. We expect more to come. The average voter right now just considers them all to be politically driven. And – and whether that was the intention of the Department of Justice or not, they’re – they’re allowing Donald Trump to play this victim card very, very well.

But, ultimately, it – it doesn’t – it doesn’t pan out. Six months from now it’s going to be a very different story. I think the realities that Donald Trump cannot actually win the votes in November of ’24 – he can get the nomination, but he can’t actually close the deal against Biden. So, if you’re going to support Trump, you’re going to hand it to the Biden and Kamala Harris administration. That is not a good thing. And that’s why I think a lot of these other candidates are going to have an opportunity to surge.

We’re going to narrow that field down. It’s not going to be 13 people going into Iowa and New Hampshire by any means. And the definitely by Super Tuesday, I think it’s a one-on-one race and the former president loses. I mean that’s just how the math is – is ultimately going to play out because the majority of Republicans don’t want Donald Trump. If you look at the polls he’s under 40 percent. In New Hampshire he’s at about 42, 41 percent. Here in Iowa, which I'm visiting, I'm the governor of New Hampshire, not Iowa, but – so, when you look at that, it’s not what he has, it’s what he doesn’t have, right? And – and again, in the next six months, it’s only going to get worse.

KARL: All right, so – so you decided not to run for president, but you are also dedicating yourself to insuring that the Republicans nominate somebody else, somebody not named Trump. What are you hearing in Iowa? You were there at the Lincoln Day dinner with all the candidates out there. Trump seemed to get a warm reception, at least from what we saw. What were you hearing from Republicans?

SUNUNU: Well, Trump – Trump got a warm reception, but it was without a doubt. And I think anybody in that room would tell you, it was the worst speech. It was the worst 10 minutes. He came out. He read – he read from a binder. He didn’t look up. He didn’t smile. It was – it was absolutely dead speech.

And this is not the Donald Trump of 2016. Don’t fool yourself. And as more and more folks realize that, he doesn’t have the energy, he doesn’t have the fast ball. He basically is droning on for 90 minutes on his long form speeches about his legal battles as opposed to talking about the future of this country, solving the problems of this country, which is what all the other candidates are doing.

So, at some point, look, every – everything is so popular, they get kind of boring. The only thing worse is the rerun of a soap opera, and that’s what he’s brining, a lot of drama to the table.

The other candidates are doing well. I think Vivek had a – had a very strong speech. I think Tim Scott. Doug Burgum really connected with folks on kind of that small town feel. He’s the guy that grew up in a small town, on a small farm. That connected with a lot of folks.

So, a lot of the other candidates are showing something. I give DeSantis a lot of credit. I think he came out early. He – he took his 10 minutes but didn’t drone on, but really got the crowd fired up. So, some of these candidates are coming with it to be sure.

KARL: And, as you know, the polls consistently have Trump with that huge lead. I mean one of the latest, Monmouth University, not only has Trump at the top with a, you know, nearly 30 point lead, but also the candidates that are actually taking him on, directly taking him on, are at the bottom. And what – what – what is it going to take –

SUNUNU: Well, he –

KARL: What’s it going to take to change that dynamic?

SUNUNU: So, a couple things. He is the sitting – he is an incumbent president. So, anyone who thinks that he wouldn’t be at the top, of course he was going to be at the top. He’s got the name ID, the recognition, all of that. Against, the fact of – the majority of Republicans clear don’t want him. That’s an opportunity. And then it’s about galvanizing. That’s what it takes. These candidates have got to find out who’s the best of the others, so to say, but they’re all quality candidates, they all bring something a little different to the table. I think you’ll see three or four of the 12 or 13 that don’t even make the first debate. Maybe five. I think you’ll see three or four stuck in low single digits in late October, November. And there will be a lot of pressure for them to drop.

I think you’ll see four, five, maybe six come into Iowa. Three or four or five maybe come into New Hampshire. And then everything kind of falls from there and you’re down to a one-on-one race. And that’s the Iowa/New Hampshire opportunity to really filter things out. We – this is where the conversations are, where we’re – voters are getting a lot of one-on-one contact. And I think that’s the opportunity for the Republican Party.

KARL: If – if Trump ends up winning the nomination, it – will you support this No Labels effort to have a third party candidate?

SUNUNU: No. Look – no. No. Look, I'm going to make sure Trump isn’t the candidate. I know No Labels is doing their thing. It’s an interesting – it’s an interesting opportunity given 70 percent of America, not just Republicans, but America doesn’t want Trump or Biden, right? They don’t want either of them on – on the ballot. So there’s an amazing – you call them politically homeless, right? They don’t have a political home, anyone to go to, and that’s the void that I think this No Labels thing would be trying to fill.

So, we’ll see where the candidates are at and all that.

KARL: But you don’t see you – but you don’t see yourself supporting – but you don’t see yourself supporting that effort even if Trump’s the nominee?

SUNUNU: The Republican nominee is not going to be Donald Trump. And I'll be supporting – I'll be supporting that in the field for sure.

KARL: OK. All right.

Before you go, I've got to ask you, Kevin McCarthy is raising the possibility of an impeachment inquiry into President Biden. What do you think, is that what Republicans in Congress should be dedicating their efforts right now to trying to impeach Biden?

SUNUNU: No. No, look, I – I think that the accusations against Biden, Hunter, and – and – and President Biden are very real. They have to play out in court. We have to find out what all the evidence is. We – nobody even knows any of that, right? So, if they’re found guilty of something, that – that opens up a whole different story because we’re talking potential bribery. That’s an incredibly serious accusation. And so, therefore, if found guilty, yes, I think Congress should definitely take something up.

But I think they’re really, really far from really figuring out what the realities there are. But those are very serious accusations that have to be followed up for sure.

But, look, America has got amazing problems around mental health, around the opioid crisis, fighting to secure the border, having somebody in Washington, D.C., have some fiscal sanity because even Republicans don’t do a very good job of that lately. You know, really – things that really impact everyday lives of Americas. And I – I’d rather have the focus on those issues. And if the guilty verdict comes out of the Bidens and comes to bear, they can take it up at that – at the appropriate time.

KARL: Right now, a lot of allegations, very few proven allegations.

Governor Sununu, thank you for joining us.

SUNUNU: All right (ph).

JONATHAN KARL, ABC “THIS WEEK” CO-ANCHOR: We're joined now by Democratic Congressman Dan Goldman of New York, a former federal prosecutor, who also served as the lead counsel in Donald Trump's first impeachment. Congressman Goldman, thank you for joining us to take a look at these new charges, these new superseding indictment from Jack Smith, how serious are they?

REP. DAN GOLDMAN (D-NY): Well, it’s very serious, less because of the additional defendant I think but more because it demonstrates Donald Trump’s knowledge of what his conduct was and how wrong it was and that he was trying to obstruct the investigation that he knew was ongoing. That is quintessential consciousness of guilt, which shows that he knew what he was doing was wrong, and so, we already had a very detailed devastating indictment and now, you later (ph) on the knowledge that Trump shows about the illegality of his conduct and it just gets worse for him.

KARL: There’s so much for voters to try to absorb in all these sprawling cases. I mean, you have the New York district attorney case. You have potentially new charges coming out of Fulton County, Georgia. You have the documents case. And whatever is going to come in January 6 from Jack Smith, and not to mention all the small cases.

What -- cutting through all of it, what is the most important for people to be watching? And what is the most dire threat to Trump of all of this stuff?

GOLDMAN: Well, I think the most important thing to take away is that Donald Trump does not believe that the law applies to him. He simply believes he’s above the law and that he can do whatever he wants. We saw that in the first impeachment when he abused the power of the presidency in order to extort a foreign government, a democracy, and to helping him with his campaign.

And it has continued on in full force because no one has yet held him accountable. The Republicans in Congress refused to hold him accountable, and he feels like he is completely invincible.

But the takeaway from all four cases and the civil cases is that Donald Trump simply thinks he’s above the law.

KARL: I want to turn to the other major development this week involving Hunter Biden. Were you surprised to see the judge in Delaware reject the plea deal? Not reject it, but not accept it?

GOLDMAN: Well -- right. I think that there’s been a lot of hay made of this. But this is a fairly typical process that goes through. This was an unusual agreement in part because it’s 24 months agreement and there’s a possibility that Donald Trump will be president. And we know from his presidency how much he weaponized the Department of Justice to go after his enemy and to favor his associates.

And so, Hunter Biden’s lawyers are concerned that Donald Trump, if he were to get the presidency would have weaponized the Department of Justice. And so, it airs an added calculation to this, but the fact of the matter is that this is a Trump-appointed U.S. attorney, and Trump-appointed judge, this is a very independent and thorough investigation.

And I think that whatever happens in the Hunter Biden case, we can rest assured that it was done based solely on the facts and the evidence, and that there was nothing else to it.

KARL: But, if -- you know, I mean, you kind of touch on why this was in there, but the line in the plea agreement that is most important and most controversial is this one.

It says: The United States agrees not to criminally prosecute Biden, Hunter Biden, outside of the terms of this agreement or any federal -- for any federal crimes encompassed by the attached statements of facts.

And the attached statement of facts goes into all of his foreign income that he received, that’s the center of what Republicans have been talking about -- from Russia, from China, from Romania.

Was that too broad, I mean, to have basically a blanket immunity from anything related to all of that income?

GOLDMAN: No, because that’s what they’ve been investigating for five years, and they ultimately determined they could not charge him. And for whatever reason, we don’t know, the House Republicans have no idea what the actual evidence is that David Weiss has, and this was an exhaustive five-year investigation.

And so, what Hunter Biden’s lawyer wanted was some confirmation that they will not charge him for any crimes related to the investigation that they un -- that they underwent. That’s fairly typical and oftentimes, prosecutors and defense lawyers go back and forth about what degree of immunity a defendant will get.

But let’s remember, this is not as if it’s a new investigation. This is five years and we had testimony of foreign bank accounts, domestic bank accounts, search warrants, hundreds of --

KARL: So --

GOLDMAN: --- thousands of documents that they pored over and ultimately, they decided they could not charge Hunter Biden with. And that’s how the process should work.

KARL: In light to that, the White House -- White House press secretary this week said that they -- a pardon for Hunter Biden is off the table. But we haven’t heard President Biden rule it out. Do you think a pardon for his son would be a mistake?

GOLDMAN: Yes, and I don’t think there’s any chance that President Biden is going to do that, unlike his predecessor who pardoned all of his friends and anyone who had any access to him. President Biden has restored the integrity of the Department of Justice and I think you see that in this case, where he kept on, and Merrick Garland kept on a Trump-appointed U.S. attorney to investigate the president’s son.

If there is not an indication of the independence of the Department of Justice beyond that, I don’t know what -- what we could look for.

KARL: All right. Congressman Goldman, thank you very much for joining us. The roundtable is next. And coming up, my exclusive conversation with Matthew McConaughey. We’ll be right back.