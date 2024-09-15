'This Week' Transcript 9-15-24: Gov. Mike DeWine and Gov. Maura Healey

A rush transcript of "This Week with George Stephanopoulos" airing on Sunday, September 15, 2024 on ABC News is below. This copy may not be in its final form, may be updated and may contain minor transcription errors. For previous show transcripts, visit the "This Week" transcript archive.

MARTHA RADDATZ, ABC "THIS WEEK" CO-ANCHOR: So, let’s take all that to Republican Governor Mike DeWine of Ohio, whose state has been in the spotlight this week. I know you are a Trump supporter.

And, Governor, let’s start with that poll. Donald Trump did not make any significant gains after that debate. Kamala Harris is ahead among likely voters 52-46. Her favorability numbers are 69 percent. Donald Trump's are half that. Did he miss an opportunity at that debate?

GOV. MIKE DEWINE, (R) OHIO: Well, he’s going to do well in Ohio. You know, he’s going to win Ohio by a big – big margin. And that’s what we’re looking at, of course, in Ohio.

RADDATZ: Well, he needs to do more than that. So, did he miss an opportunity in that debate?

DEWINE: Look, I think he’s always better off talking about the issues that really impact Americans. I think the economy is always the most important thing. The inflation. These – these are the things that I think are bread and butter that, you know, he should be talking about.

RADDATZ: And – and I, of course, you remember what he did talk about. You have said that you don’t oppose the program that allowed some 15,000 Haitians to migrate there in Ohio, in Springfield, Ohio, but former President Trump and J.D. Vance, who you support, have doubled down on baseless claims that former President Trump made at the debate. Let’s listen to that again.

DONALD TRUMP (R), FORMER U.S. PRESIDENT AND 2024 PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: In Springfield, they’re eating the dogs, the people that came in. They’re eating the cats. They’re eating – they’re eating the pets of the people that live there. And this is what’s happening in our country, and it’s a shame.

RADDATZ: And here’s a question I never thought I would have to ask, but do you see any evidence, as governor of the state, that Haitian immigrants are eating pets?

DEWINE: No. Absolutely not. That’s what the mayor has said. That’s what the chief of police has said. I think it’s unfortunate that this – this came up.

Let me tell you what we do know, though. What we know is that the Haitians who are in Springfield are legal. They came to Springfield to work. Ohio is on the move, and Springfield has really made a great resurgence with a lot of companies coming in. These Haitians came in to work for these companies. What the companies tell us is that they are very good workers. They’re very happy to have them there. And, frankly, that’s helped the economy.

Now, are there problems connected? Well, sure. There’s – when you go from a population of 58,000 and add 15,000 people onto that, you’re going to have some challenges and some problems. And we’re addressing those. We’re working on those every single day. Primary care is essential.

The other thing we’re working a lot on is – is driving. We have Haitians who, frankly, many times have not driven before. We need to do a – get more drivers training, and we’re working on that.

So, these are things that we are working on. Springfield is moving forward. I've always felt that as the governor of the state of Ohio, you know, we want people who want to come here who are legal, where they come from another state or another country who want to work in this – this state that – that is really moving forward.

RADDATZ: So – so, Governor, let – let me – so – so, bottom line is, is you are ask – asking for federal help. No one was eating any pets in Springfield, Ohio.

So, what would you say to Donald Trump for bringing up those baseless stories? Is it responsible for a presidential candidate, a former president of the United States, to make those baseless claims?

DEWINE: Look, there’s a lot of garbage on the internet and, you know, this is a piece of garbage that was simply not true. There’s no evidence of this at all.

And look, here’s what we’re starting to see. We’re starting to see Haitians –

RADDATZ: But – but I want – I want you to – to address what you would say –

DEWINE: Let me just finish because –

RADDATZ: OK, but I – I do want you to address what you would say to Donald Trump.

DEWINE: Let – let me just – yes. Yes. There are hate groups coming into Springfield. We just don’t need these hate groups. I saw a piece of literature yesterday that the mayor told me about from purportedly the KKK.

Look, Springfield is a good city. They are good people. They are welcoming people. We have challenges every day. We are working on those challenges. Haitians are – they’re culturally – my wife Fran and I have seen this when we’ve been down in Haiti that education is pride. So, when you look at all of these things, people who want to work, people who value their kids, who value education, you know, these are positive influences on our community in Springfield. And any comment about that otherwise I think is – is hurtful and is not helpful to the city of Springfield and the people of Springfield. This is – this is a state on the move, it’s a city on the move. These Haitians can be part of this, but there are challenges. And, you know, I've talked to people at the White House. We need additional assistance. I think when you have this many people surge into a community, they need help.

RADDATZ: Governor – Governor, I – I did let you talk there for a few minutes. I – I do – I do want to go back to this. You had threats there in Springfield. Hospitals had to close. Schools had to close because of bomb threats.

You were a huge supporter of J.D. Vance. He spread this conspiracy. Eleven million people saw it on X.

DEWINE: Look –

RADDATZ: Is there a connection between threats to your state and what President Trump said and what J.D. Vance is doing online?

DEWINE: I think these discussions about Haitians eating dogs and cats and other things needs to stop. We need to focus on what is important. What is important is that we get primary care health to everyone in a very growing city, that we do other things in regard to housing. These are kind of the basic things that we need to do. We need to focus on those and not these – this discussion about Haitians eating dogs. It’s just not helpful.

And, again, these people are here legally. They’re here legally. And they want to work. And they are, in fact, working. And when you talk to the employers, what the employers tell you is, you know, we don’t know what we would do without them. They are working and they are working very hard and they’re fitting in with our native people from Springfield who have been working in this shop or working in this manufacturing company for – for a long, long time.

So, that’s what we need to focus on. And, you know, this idea that we – we have hate groups coming in and talk – this – this discussion just has to stop. We need to focus on moving forward and not dogs and cats being eaten. It’s just ridiculous.

RADDATZ: Also, on Tuesday night Trump refused to accept, again, the 2020 election results. He told false stories, as you – as you noticed, and falsely claimed that he ordered National Guard troops, 10,000 guard troops, on January 6th.

So, how do you square all of this with your support for Donald Trump. Has it softened in any way?

DEWINE: Look, I – yes. I said before we knew who the nominee was going to be, I would support the Republican nominee for president. I am – I am a Republican.

I think if you look at the economy issues, and these are issues that I think the American people are most concerned about, I think that Donald Trump is the – is – is the best – is the best choice.

RADDATZ: So, you would advise him to keep talking about that and not pets in Ohio?

DEWINE: I think you have to – if you talk about things that people really care about and the things that are important and things that a president can have a real impact.

Now, he can also talk about – and of course he does and – and both candidates do, all four candidates do, about immigration. Look, there’s – these are legitimate problems that we have on the border. I'm not minimizing that at all. And those are legitimate arguments where the vast majority of the American people agree with Donald Trump and not the – and not the vice president.

But what’s going on in Springfield is just fundamentally different. These people are here legally. They came to work. These are – these are good people.

DEWINE: These are hard-working people.

RADDATZ: Thank you so much for joining us this morning, Governor DeWine.

KAMALA HARRIS, VICE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES & 2024 PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: As a prosecutor, I never asked a victim or a witness, are you a Republican or a Democrat? The only thing I ever asked them, are you okay? And that's the kind of president we need right now, someone who cares about you and is not putting themselves first. I intend to be a president for all Americans.

MARTHA RADDATZ, ABC “THIS WEEK” CO-ANCHOR: Vice President Kamala Harris making her closing argument in Tuesday's debate on ABC.

I’m joined now by Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey, clearly a supporter of Kamala Harris.

You know, Democrats said quickly that Kamala Harris won the debate. In fact, our poll found 58 percent of the voters thought she was the clear winner and yet that performance did not overall move the needle. They're -- they're basically in the same place as before the debate. Does that surprise you?

GOV. MAURA HEALEY, (D) MASSACHUSETTS & HARRIS-WALZ CAMPAIGN NATIONAL ADVISORY BOARD MEMBER: No, not at all. I -- Martha, we know that this is going to be a close race. Kamala Harris says that she's an underdog.

But what's important is that she and Tim Walz have built a campaign for a close raise. And they're opening an unbelievable number of offices around the country, tons of staff, tons of volunteers, the enthusiasm has been really strong.

And I think what's very important also is that she and Tim are playing for every voter. They're going to red counties. They're going to red districts, right?

Because as she said in her closing argument, I’m going to be a president for all Americans. You may not agree with me on everything, but I’m going to be here for you and your family.

And one thing that the debate demonstrated to me at least is that Kamala Harris is about you. She's about the American people. She's thinking about your family.

Donald Trump's just about himself. Remember, Kamala Harris is the one who's out there saying she's going to cut taxes for 100 million Americans. She's going to provide a tax credit to families with children. She's going to produce more housing around the country so we can lower housing cost. She's focused on lowering the cost of prescription drugs and groceries.

RADDATZ: Governor, I --

HEALEY: What have we heard from Donald Trump, beyond -- beyond the pets and the like?

So, you know, the debate -- we've moved on from the debate. It's about the campaign.

RADDATZ: Governor, I want to go back to the debate because that was important and I want to go through a few things that Kamala Harris said. I want to ask you about her comments about the military. She said during the debate this about out the U.S. military.

Let's listen.

HARRIS: As of today, there is not one member of the United States military who is in active duty in a combat zone in any war zone around the world, the first time this century.

RADDATZ: Our fact checkers found that to be false and I have a lot of experience in that area, as well. There are currently 900 U.S. military personnel in Syria, 2,500 U.S. troops in Iraq, all have been under regular threat from drones and missiles for months. We also have action in the Red Sea. We also -- every single day, the Navy SEALs, Delta Forces special operators can be part of any sort of deadly raid.

So why would she make that claim?

HEALEY: I think what's important here, Martha, is that Kamala Harris in contrast to Donald Trump demonstrated herself to be commander-in-chief. We are in a world where there are all sorts of conflicts and it's all the more reason we need somebody who's serious and who supports the military and just remember --

(CROSSTALK)

RADDATZ: But, Governor -- but, Governor, excuse me -- but she said there is not one member of the United States military who is an active duty in a combat zone. That is not true. You say she demonstrated her ability to be commander-in-chief, but did she not know about these people in Syria and Iraq? Why would she say that?

HEALEY: Look, that was a comment -- that was a comment in a debate. I think the point that she was trying to make was a broader point and, of course, we have military in place all around this country, that's important. We're the United States of America, and Kamala Harris, remember, is the person who stands with NATO, who supports our allies, who's working to bring countries together.

Donald Trump stands with Vladimir Putin. So, you know, I think that's what's really important. Kamala Harris, she respects our military, she respects our service members. Donald Trump calls them suckers and losers.

And it's why Donald Trump's former military generals support Kamala Harris. They say that Donald Trump shouldn't be anywhere near the Oval Office.

And I think those are the points, Martha, that people need to understand. We live in a world of very serious times with serious consequences and the actions of the next commander-in-chief matter. Kamala Harris will be that commander-in-chief and lead us forward in freedom, working with other --

(CROSSTALK)

RADDATZ: Governor -- Governor, I want to hit another -- I want to stick to -- Governor, I want to stick -- to I want to stick to Kamala Harris here.

On abortion, Vice President Harris did not make clear whether she supports any restrictions on abortion. Currently, nine states and the District of Columbia have no gestational ban on abortions. Your state of Massachusetts has a ban on abortion after 24 weeks. Your state drew a line.

Should she let people know where she stands and draw some sort of line?

HEALEY: She already did, Martha. What she said is let's go back to Roe, which, by the way, contrary to what Donald Trump says, nobody was asking to be overturned except for some segment. She's been clear -- and I can tell you that because I myself am a former prosecutor, former attorney general, very familiar with abortion laws and we both respect the right for people first off to make their own individual decisions about their body and what they want to do. That's very important.

Women and families should have that choice. That includes the choice not to have an abortion. But what Kamala Harris has said is she wants to take us back to Roe which allowed for abortion in certain circumstances. Donald Trump is -- you know, here's what's really important, he did not say the other day in the debate that he would veto a national abortion ban and in fact he supports abortion bans, just like the Trump abortion ban that's on the ballot in Florida.

And it's appalling. It's appalling what that means for women, for families for their health and you know, that is a clear, clear distinction in this race. Kamala Harris wants to bring us back to the Roe period where we had protections in place and access.

We weren't jailing doctors, women weren't bleeding out and afraid, husbands and wives who wanted to have children, you know, were able to access and make the health care decisions that they need to be able to protect their ability to do so. Victims of rape and incest had relief.

Donald Trump wants to take all of that away.

RADDATZ: Governor, I want -- I want to move on to the economy. There -- there is a clear difference there, Governor, I want -- in terms of the economy, Vice President Harris says she has a plan for lifting the middle class. But right now, the middle class under the Biden-Harris administration, eggs are up 119 percent, bread up 25 percent, chicken up 25 percent, the median home price is up 39 percent.

This is the Biden-Harris administration and Donald Trump is leading on the economy and immigration. What are your people saying to you? You must hear that as a governor.

HEALEY: Yeah, and look, I try to explain to people as governor, here's how we got here, okay? We had COVID which Trump did not handle well. There had to be a huge infusion of money to save our small businesses and to help our -- all of our states. Inflation rose as a result.

And what's happened under the Biden-Harris administration is they've actually worked to bring down inflation. There is still work to do.

What's important, Martha, going forward is that Donald Trump wants to make permanent tax cuts for the ultra-wealthy among us, okay, which is only going to burden us with more debt. He also wants to put on more tariffs which are going to raise consumer prices for all of us.

In contrast, Kamala Harris has said, I’m going to lay the foundation to see further reductions in the interest rates which I think we'll see soon and prices are going to come down.

RADDATZ: Okay, Governor.

HEALEY: But it is very unfair to start that in the middle of the movie when the Biden-Harris team came in and we're dealing with a lot. We have the strongest economy of any country in the world right now and they are committed to making life more affordable for people on housing, drugs, groceries and the like. Donald Trump isn't.

RADDATZ: Thank you so much for joining us this morning, Governor. We appreciate your time and your comments.

