West Virginia 2024 live election results

Voters head to the polls to vote for president, U.S. Senate, U.S. House, governor, and other offices on Nov. 5 in West Virginia.

The winner of the presidential race in West Virginia will get the state’s four Electoral College votes.

Polls close at 7:30 p.m. ET.

State significance

West Virginia has voted for the Republican candidate for president since 2000. Donald Trump won the state in 2020 by over 30 percentage points.

Independent Sen. Joe Manchin, who won in the state as a Democrat, decided not to run for reelection. Incumbent Republican Gov. Jim Justice faces Democratic candidate Glenn Elliott and Libertarian candidate David Moran in the Senate race.

Given Manchin’s retirement, his Senate seat -- once in Democratic hands -- may flip to Republican control if Justice wins the Senate election, which has implications for which party will win control of the U.S. Senate.

