West Virginia Primary Results The state expanded its vote-by-mail process due to the novel coronavirus.

The voting period comes to a close on Tuesday in West Virginia's presidential primary.

The state expanded the absentee vote-by-mail process due to the novel coronavirus, and every voter was allowed to request an absentee ballot application for the 2020 presidential primary. Polls are open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. There are 28 delegates available for Democrats and 35 up for grabs for Republicans.

State significance

In 2016, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders won the Democratic primary with nearly 52% of the vote.