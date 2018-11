One interesting aside from the exit poll: The record gender gap in the national House vote virtually didn’t exist for white evangelical Christians. Men in this group voted Republican by 78-20 percent, women by 72-23 percent. Among non-evangelical whites there was more of a gap: Men, 53-45 percent; in favor of Democratic candidates; women, 64-34 percent. There was a similarly sized gender gap among nonwhites – 71-27 percent Democratic among men, 80-18 percent Democratic among nonwhite women.