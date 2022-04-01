White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain & Sen. Roy Blunt Sunday on “This Week with George Stephanopoulos"

This is a listing for "This Week" airing Sunday, April 3, 2022.

HEADLINERS

Ron Klain

White House Chief of Staff

Exclusive

Sen. Roy Blunt

(R) Missouri

Exclusive

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

POWERHOUSE ROUNDTABLE

Chris Christie

(R) Former New Jersey Governor

ABC News Contributor

Donna Brazile

Former DNC Chair

ABC News Contributor

Astead Herndon

National Political Reporter, The New York Times

Ruth Marcus

Deputy Editorial Page Editor & Columnist, The Washington Post

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

Like “This Week” on Facebook here. You can also follow the show on Twitter here.