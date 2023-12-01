White House NSC Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby, Israeli Minister of Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer and Sen. James Lankford Sunday on "This Week with George Stephanopoulos"

This is a listing for "This Week" airing Sunday, December 3, 2023.





WHITE HOUSE NSC COORDINATOR FOR STRATEGIC COMMUNICATIONS JOHN KIRBY, ISRAELI MINISTER OF STRATEGIC AFFAIRS RON DERMER & SEN. JAMES LANKFORD SUNDAY ON “THIS WEEK WITH GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS”

John Kirby

White House NSC Coordinator for Strategic Communications

Ron Dermer

Israeli Minister of Strategic Affairs

Sen. James Lankford

Senate Intelligence Committee Member

Senate Homeland Security Committee Member

(R) Oklahoma

Exclusive

As the nation's gun violence epidemic continues to shatter lives and impact children, ABC News’ chief justice correspondent Pierre Thomas follows the impact of one bullet on one young woman's life -- from being shot over a year ago, undergoing 20+ surgeries, to her ongoing recovery.

THE POWERHOUSE ROUNDTABLE

Donna Brazile

Former DNC Chair

ABC News Contributor

Reince Priebus

Former RNC Chair

Former Trump White House Chief of Staff

ABC News Political Analyst

Maggie Haberman

New York Times Senior Political Correspondent

Julie Pace

Associated Press Executive Editor

