White House NSC Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby, Israeli Minister of Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer and Sen. James Lankford Sunday on "This Week with George Stephanopoulos"
This is a listing for "This Week" airing Sunday, December 3, 2023.
John Kirby
White House NSC Coordinator for Strategic Communications
Ron Dermer
Israeli Minister of Strategic Affairs
Sen. James Lankford
Senate Intelligence Committee Member
Senate Homeland Security Committee Member
(R) Oklahoma
Exclusive
As the nation's gun violence epidemic continues to shatter lives and impact children, ABC News’ chief justice correspondent Pierre Thomas follows the impact of one bullet on one young woman's life -- from being shot over a year ago, undergoing 20+ surgeries, to her ongoing recovery.
THE POWERHOUSE ROUNDTABLE
Donna Brazile
Former DNC Chair
ABC News Contributor
Reince Priebus
Former RNC Chair
Former Trump White House Chief of Staff
ABC News Political Analyst
Maggie Haberman
New York Times Senior Political Correspondent
Julie Pace
Associated Press Executive Editor
