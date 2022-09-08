White House on Queen Elizabeth's death: 'Our hearts and our thoughts' go to her family, UK

The president planned to address her death, the White House said.

The White House said Thursday "our hearts go to the people of the United Kingdom, to the queen and to her family," following the announcement that Queen Elizabeth II had died at age 96.

"Our hearts and our thoughts go to the family members of the queen, goes (sic) to the people of the United Kingdom," said White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, who learned of the news from reporters as she was holding her regular news conference.

She said President Joe Biden would address the queen's death.

"Our relationship with the people of the United Kingdom--and this is something that the president has said himself--has grown stronger and stronger," Jean-Pierre said. "And it is one of our-- the United Kingdom is one of our closest allies."

Earlier Thursday, Biden spoke with British Prime Minister Liz Truss about Queen Elizabeth II and told Truss he was "thinking very much" about the ailing monarch, the White House said.

On a pre-scheduled call with European leaders about Ukraine, which White House spokesman John Kirby told reporters was ongoing early Thursday afternoon, the president said he and first lady Jill Biden were "thinking" of the British royal family.

"He did convey to Prime Minister Truss, who is on the video teleconference, that he and Dr. Biden are thinking very much of the queen and the family and the people of the United Kingdom," Kirby said.

Biden has been briefed on developments and "will be updated throughout the day concerning news out of the United Kingdom," Kirby said.

"His and the first lady's thoughts are solidly and squarely with the queen today, and her family," Kirby said.

Queen Elizabeth with President Joe Biden in the Grand Corridor during their visit to Windsor Castle, June 13, 2021, in Windsor, England. WPA Pool/Getty Images

Buckingham Palace has said earlier Thursday that Queen Elizabeth's doctors were "concerned for" her health, and had "recommended she remain under medical supervision."

Queen Elizabeth met 13 U.S. presidents in her lifetime, and has met every U.S. president since World War II, with the exception of Lyndon B. Johnson.

An armed police officer stands at the gates to Balmoral in Scotland, where Britain's Queen is under medical supervision, Sept. 8, 2022. Andrew Milligan/PA via AP

Biden met with the queen last year during a trip to the United Kingdom -- his first travel abroad as president.

He had previously met the queen in 1982 as a U.S. senator, during another trip to the U.K.