AP PHOTOS: Shooting at Trump rally in Pennsylvania

Donald Trump appeared to be the target of an assassination attempt as he spoke during a rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday

This collection of photos shows the aftermath of a shooting at former President Donald Trump's rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday.

The former president, his ear covered in blood from what he said was a gunshot, was quickly pulled away by Secret Service agents and his campaign said he was “fine.” A local prosecutor said the suspected gunman and at least one attendee are dead. The Secret Service said two spectators were critically injured.