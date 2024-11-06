National Election Results: presidential
Projection: Trump is President-elect
223
294
Harris
67,032,423
270 to win
Trump
71,911,203
Expected vote reporting: 90%
AP source: Special counsel Jack Smith evaluating how to wind down two federal cases against President-elect Donald Trump
ByThe Associated Press
November 6, 2024, 2:18 PM
