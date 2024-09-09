AP Top 25 Reality Check: SEC takeover could last a while with few nonconference challenges left

The Southeastern Conference has taken over the The Associated Press college football poll, grabbing six of the first seven spots

The Southeastern Conference has taken over The Associated Press college football poll, grabbing six of the first seven spots.

The 16-team SEC set a new standard for hoarding high AP Top 25 rankings, with Georgia at No. 1, No. 2 Texas, No. 4 Alabama, No. 5 Mississippi, No. 6 Missouri and No. 7 Tennessee. Half of the top 16 comes from the SEC.

How long will this last? Could be a while.

This week, Alabama takes a road trip to Wisconsin. The Crimson Tide is an early 15 1/2-point favorite, according to BetMGM. In the only matchup of ranked teams next Saturday, No. 24 Boston College is at Missouri and the Tigers are favored by 16 1/2.

Those look like the toughest non-conference games left for any of those six teams.

SEC conference play doesn't crank up for three weeks, though Week 4 does send Tennessee to new conference rival and No. 15 Oklahoma. The first matchup of those top six teams comes Week 5 and it's a biggie: Georgia at Alabama.

Some head-to-heads could could whittle that dandy half-dozen down, but more likely it will be up to the second- and third-tier SEC teams to provide a couple of upsets. That means Oklahoma, No. 16 LSU and others will need to step it up. Texas A & M and Auburn have already lost nonconference games at home. Mississippi State and Arkansas lost on the road this past weekend.

South Carolina beat up Kentucky, but that might have said more about the Wildcats than the Gamecocks. Vanderbilt is off to a good start.

For now, the upper tier of college football is the SEC's world and there is barely room for anybody else, at least according to AP poll voters. Reality Check has some thoughts.

Next: at Kentucky, Saturday.

Reality check: The Bulldogs dusted off RB Trevor Etienne against Tennessee Tech after he was benched in the opener for an offseason traffic violation. The Florida transfer averaged a cool 15.6 yards on five carries.

Ranking: Just right.

Next: vs. UTSA, Saturday.

Reality check: You can see the progress in QB Quinn Ewers, especially when he throws on the move. The lack of tailback depth might force the Longhorns to lean a little harder on their star quarterback. He seems up for it.

Ranking: Just right.

Next: vs. Marshall, Sept. 21.

Reality check: The Buckeyes were locked on against Western Michigan, which was almost not fair to the Broncos.

Ranking: This is fine.

Next: at Wisconsin, Saturday.

Reality check: Injuries along the offensive line had the Crimson Tide out of sorts for much of the game against USF before Alabama just had too many dudes for the Bulls. We'll see if that's a problem or one that goes away with better health.

Ranking: Little high.

Next: at Wake Forest, Saturday.

Reality check: You can only play who's on your schedule and so far the Rebels have done exactly what an elite team should do to that level of opponent.

Ranking: Little high.

Next: vs. No. 24 Boston College, Saturday.

Reality check: Competition has been very light, but considering defense was the question mark coming into the season allowing a total of 254 yards in two games is an encouraging sign.

Ranking: Too high.

Next: vs. Kent State, Saturday.

Reality check: The Volunteers look like the undervalued stock among the SEC's best-ranked teams. The offensive and defensive lines are good enough to allow QB Nico Iamaleava (two interceptions against NC State) some growing pains.

Ranking: Too low.

Next: vs. Kent State, Sept. 21.

Reality check: That's not a typo. Kent State, which opened the season at Pitt, plays Tennessee and Penn State back-to-back. This is the same team that just lost to FCS team St. Francis (Pa.) on Saturday. Kent State is getting $4 million from the three power conference schools. If any college football players deserve to be paid, it's the Golden Flashes.

Ranking: Touch low.

Next: at Oregon State, Saturday.

Reality check: The interior of the Ducks' offensive line has been a problem, contributing to seven sacks allowed. Oregon allowed only five sacks all of last season. They are hoping the return of Indiana transfer OG Matthew Bedford from injury — whenever that happens — settles things down.

Ranking: Feels a little high, but Boise State is a handful.

Next: vs. Ball State, Saturday.

Reality check: USF looms in two weeks, a potential sneaky tricky nonconference game as Alabama has found out the past two years.

Ranking: Little low.

Next: at Michigan, Sept. 21.

Reality check: The Trojans' shutout of Utah State was the first by a Lincoln Riley-coached team against an FBS opponent.

Ranking: About right.

Next: at Utah State, Saturday.

Reality check: The Utes pulled QB Cam Rising after he injured his hand with a big lead against Baylor. They say it's not serious and it better not be because Utah didn't score a point without him.

Ranking: Little high.

Next: at Tulsa, Saturday.

Reality check: There are no bad wins, especially against Power Four opponents, but the Cowboys' defense has not played well and now appear to be in danger of losing their best pass rusher, Collin Oliver (lower right leg injury), for a long period.

Ranking: Good for now.

Next: vs. No. 20 Arizona, Friday.

Reality check: The Wildcats' experienced secondary got lit up by Tulane. Now here comes Arizona All-American Tetairoa McMillan.

Ranking: Touch low.

Next: vs. Tulane, Saturday.

Reality check: The Sooners are struggling to block and it's making life hard on former five-star QB Jackson Arnold. That performance against a rebuilding Houston team was worrisome.

Ranking: Too high.

Next: at South Carolina, Saturday.

Reality check: The running game is a problem and losing RB John Emery to another knee injury isn't helping the situation.

Ranking: This seems too high, but everybody in this group seems to be ranked too high.

Next: vs. Arkansas State, Saturday.

Reality check: Quarterback issues will dominate headlines, but offensive line issues are what's really shocking for the Wolverines. Coach Sherrone Moore probably has a better chance of fixing the line.

Ranking: Too high.

Next: at Purdue, Saturday.

Reality check: The NIU loss was certainly not all on QB Riley Leonard, but he really needs to be better.

Ranking: Too high.

Next: vs. Georgia Tech, Saturday.

Reality check: The Cardinals have outscored two outmanned opponents by a combined 111-14. They're the ACC's Ole Miss.

Ranking: Maybe a little low.

Next: at No. 14 Kansas State, Friday.

Reality check: The Wildcats have been called for 19 penalties in two games. They were especially problematic as Arizona slogged to a victory against Northern Arizona.

Ranking: Little high.

Next: vs. Arkansas State, Sept. 21.

Reality check: The Cyclones live in close games. Having a kicker like redshirt freshman Kyle Konrady, who can crush 54-yard field goals with the game on the line seems massive for coach Matt Campbell's team.

Ranking: Little low.

Next: vs. NC State, Sept. 21.

Reality check: Maybe we overreacted about Clemson's offense after the Georgia game? Or maybe we're overreacting after a near-flawless performance against Appalachian State that included a 35-point first quarter? Guess we'll find out soon enough.

Ranking: Just right.

Next: vs. Northern Iowa, Saturday.

Reality check: The Cornhuskers still have details to clean up. Most notably 12 penalties against Colorado. But the offensive and defensive line improvement is encouraging and might be sustainable.

Ranking: The Huskers might be ranked prematurely, but somebody has to fill these spots.

Next: at No. 6 Missouri, Saturday.

Reality check: The next test is a big step up, but new coach Bill O'Brien's Eagles have a solid offensive line and a dynamic quarterback. Is that enough to stay ranked?

Ranking: See Nebraska above.

Next: vs. Buffalo, Sept. 21.

Reality check: Coach Thomas Hammock has a tough team of mostly homegrown, developed and retained players. With an off week and a rebuilding Buffalo team after that, the Huskies could be in line for at least a three-week stay in the rankings.

Ranking: Maybe too low. How about that?

