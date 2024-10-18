AP Week in Pictures: Global

Oct. 11-17, 2024

Effigies of the mythical demon king Ravana went up in flames to mark the end of Dussehra festivities in India, SpaceX’s mega rocket booster returned to the launch pad where it was captured during a test flight in Texas and victims of a tanker explosion received treatment inside an ambulance at the Aminu Kano teaching hospital in Nigeria.

Fans of former One Direction singer Liam Payne gathered to honor him a day after he was found dead at a hotel in Argentina. And a TV reporter put on makeup while Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump delivered a speech during a campaign rally in Arizona.

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Subramoney Iyer in New Delhi.

___

Follow AP visual journalism:

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on X: http://twitter.com/AP Images