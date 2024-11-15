AP Week in Pictures: Global

Nov. 8-14 2024

The holiday season begins as visitors walk through the “Cathedral” on the Christmas light trail as it returns for its 12th year, with a showcase of new installations set within the UNESCO World Heritage Site landscape of Kew Gardens, in London.

Veterans Day parades and commemorative events are held worldwide to honor military service.

Republican President-elect Donald Trump meets with Democratic President Joe Biden, committing to a straightforward transition of power in the Oval Office.

Fireworks light the sky as musicians play on stage during the concert for freedom for the 35th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall.

This photo gallery, curated by AP photo editor Pamela Hassell, highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

