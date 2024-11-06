Your Voice Your Vote 2024

Updated: Nov. 6, 3:15 PM ET

National Election Results: presidential

republicans icon Projection: Trump is President-elect
223
294
223
294
Harris
67,032,423
270 to win
Trump
71,911,203
Expected vote reporting: 90%

Biden calls President-elect Trump to congratulate him on election win, invites him to White House for transition meeting

ByThe Associated Press
November 6, 2024, 2:38 PM

WASHINGTON -- Biden calls President-elect Trump to congratulate him on election win, invites him to White House for transition meeting.

