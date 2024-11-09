National Election Results: presidential
National Election Results: presidential
Projection: Trump is President-elect
226
301
226
301
Harris
70,718,701
270 to win
Trump
74,414,777
Expected vote reporting: 94%
Biden and Trump will meet in the Oval Office on Wednesday, the White House says
ByThe Associated Press
November 9, 2024, 11:28 AM
WASHINGTON -- Biden and Trump will meet in the Oval Office on Wednesday, the White House says.