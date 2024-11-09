Your Voice Your Vote 2024

Updated: Nov. 9, 8:25 PM ET

National Election Results: presidential

republicans icon Projection: Trump is President-elect
226
301
226
301
Harris
70,718,701
270 to win
Trump
74,414,777
Expected vote reporting: 94%

Biden and Trump will meet in the Oval Office on Wednesday, the White House says

ByThe Associated Press
November 9, 2024, 11:28 AM

WASHINGTON -- Biden and Trump will meet in the Oval Office on Wednesday, the White House says.

