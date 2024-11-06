National Election Results: presidential
Projection: Trump is President-elect
223
294
Harris
67,166,972
270 to win
Trump
72,020,946
Expected vote reporting: 90%
Democrat Emilia Sykes wins reelection to U.S. House in Ohio's 13th Congressional District
ByThe Associated Press
November 6, 2024, 2:53 PM
