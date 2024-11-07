Your Voice Your Vote 2024

Updated: Nov. 6, 11:16 PM ET

National Election Results: presidential

republicans icon Projection: Trump is President-elect
223
294
223
294
Harris
67,841,951
270 to win
Trump
72,557,861
Expected vote reporting: 90%

Democrat Raul Ruiz wins reelection to U.S. House in California's 25th Congressional District

Democrat Raul Ruiz wins reelection to U.S. House in California's 25th Congressional District

ByThe Associated Press
November 6, 2024, 10:29 PM

WASHINGTON -- Democrat Raul Ruiz wins reelection to U.S. House in California's 25th Congressional District.

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events