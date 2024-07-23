Democratic delegates cite new energy while rallying behind Kamala Harris for president

Delegates to the Democratic National Convention are rallying behind Vice President Kamala Harris as the party's new presidential candidates

After weeks of intraparty division over President Joe Biden's candidacy, delegates to the upcoming Democratic National Convention on Tuesday rallied rapidly and enthusiastically behind Vice President Kamala Harris as their party's new presidential candidate.

Suddenly, some delegates said, they have a lot more to look forward to at their national meeting in Chicago.

“Before it felt like a convention, but now it feels like a party,” said Gabriella Cázares-Kelly, a Democratic delegate from Arizona.

Since Biden announced Sunday that he was dropping his reelection bid and endorsing Harris, the vice president already has secured the support of enough delegates to become her party’s nominee against Republican Donald Trump, according to an Associated Press survey. In most states, Democratic officials said their entire convention delegation is behind Harris.

Cázares-Kelly, a member of the Tohono O’odham Nation and the Pima County recorder in charge of overseeing voter registration, said her enthusiasm for Harris is both personal and practical. With just two months left before ballots must be mailed to overseas voters, she said Democrats needed to unify behind a candidate as soon as possible.

And "as an Indigenous woman, watching a Black woman — woman of color — advance to the highest office in the country, it is very exciting,” she said.

Michigan delegate David Coulter, the Oakland County executive, said he is fully behind Harris but still was “stunned by how quickly the party has circled around to support her."

“We’re the Democratic Party. There’s a lot of opinions and a lot of viewpoints and so I thought maybe it would take a little while for people to galvanize, maybe even all the way to the convention” scheduled to begin Aug. 19, Coulter said. “But she has very masterfully secured support.”

Harris also has brought in fresh dollars for Democrats. She has raised more than $100 million since Sunday afternoon.

On Tuesday, Harris was campaigning in the presidential battleground of Wisconsin. A day earlier, Wisconsin Democratic Party Chairman Ben Wikler said the state party had raised $300,000 in the past week, including $140,000 since Biden dropped out of the race.

“The level of unity and energy is through the roof,” Wikler said. “There is a surge of focus, of enthusiasm, a flowering of the kind of unity we’re going to need to beat Donald Trump."

