FBI searches the homes of at least three top deputies to New York City's mayor

FBI agents this week searched the homes of at least three top deputies to New York City Mayor Eric Adams, according to a person familiar with the matter

NEW YORK -- FBI agents this week searched the homes of at least three top deputies to New York Mayor Eric Adams, according to a person familiar with the matter.

FBI agents seized electronic devices Wednesday from the homes of Philip Banks, the deputy mayor for public safety, and Sheena Wright, the first deputy mayor, said the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the ongoing investigation. Agents also searched the home of Timothy Pearson, a former high-ranking New York Police Department official who now advises the mayor on public safety, the person said.

The NYPD also said in a statement that it was aware of an investigation by Manhattan-based federal prosecutors “involving members of service.”

“The department is fully cooperating in the investigation,” the statement added, directing further inquiries to prosecutors.

They declined to comment, as did spokespersons for the FBI and for Adams, a first-term Democrat.

Benjamin Brafman, an attorney for Philip Banks, confirmed that a search was conducted on his client’s home early Wednesday. Brafman declined to comment further.

The searches marked the latest sign of legal trouble in Adams' administration. The retired New York City police captain took office as mayor in 2022 after serving as Brooklyn's borough president and as a state senator.

This past November, federal agents seized the mayor’s phones and iPad as he was leaving an event in Manhattan and raided the home of one of his top fundraisers. He, his campaign arm and City Hall received subpoenas from federal prosecutors over the summer.

Adams has denied any wrongdoing and has said that he and his team are cooperating with the inquiry.

Pearson is currently facing multiple lawsuits accusing accusing him of sexually harassing female employees, and he is facing a separate investigation for his role in a brawl at a shelter for homeless migrants. A lawyer representing Pearson in the harassment suit did not immediately respond to a phone call.

Federal prosecutors previously named Banks as an “unindicted co-conspirator” in an investigation into a police bribery scheme during former Mayor Bill de Blasio's administration. Banks abruptly retired in 2014 but returned to city government after Adams took office in 2022.

Wright, the first deputy mayor, lives with her partner, David Banks, the city’s schools chancellor and brother of Philip Banks. It was not immediately clear whether investigators also sought records related to David Banks.

A spokesperson for the city’s Law Department declined to comment.

This story has been corrected to show the correct spelling of the deputy mayor for public safety's first name is Philip, not Phillip.