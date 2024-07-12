Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

ByThe Associated Press
July 12, 2024, 5:37 PM

WASHINGTON -- ABC’s “This Week” — Gov. Brian Kemp, R-Ga.; former White House chief of staff Ron Klain.

___

NBC's “Meet the Press” — Sens. Chris Coons, D-Del., Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark.; Rep. Dean Phillips, D-Minn.

___

CNN's “State of the Union” — Sens. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., and John Fetterman, D-Pa.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Republican National Committee Chairman Michael Whatley; Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson; Elaine Kamarck, senior fellow at the Brookings Institution.

