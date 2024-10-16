Harris returns to battleground Pennsylvania, with Republicans, as Trump pursues Latinos' votes

Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris is campaigning in pivotal Pennsylvania for the second time this week, while Republican nominee Donald Trump continues his effort to win over Hispanic voters during an event on the nation’s largest Spanish-l...

Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris is scheduled to campaign Wednesday in pivotal Pennsylvania for the second time this week, this time with a coalition of Republicans who are backing her over their party's nominee, Donald Trump.

Trump, meanwhile, continues his effort to win over Hispanic voters during an event on the nation's largest Spanish-language television network.

As the race entered its final three weeks, Harris is campaigning in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, a vote-rich stretch of suburban Philadelphia where Democrats have held a narrow advantage in recent presidential elections.

Harris is expected to talk about upholding the Constitution and defending patriotism at her appearance. She will be accompanied by former U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., and other GOP officials who have rejected Trump and argue he is a threat to American democracy due to his rejection of electoral norms and his support of the rioters who tried to stop the certification of his 2020 election loss to President Joe Biden.

Trump and Harris campaigned in Pennsylvania Monday, when the Republican was in nearby Oaks while Harris was on the opposite end of the state in Erie County, among Pennsylvania's most closely divided counties over the past two presidential contests.

Harris' simplest path toward the 270-vote winning threshold in the Electoral College is by carrying a trio of northern battleground states, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. Harris campaigned in Detroit Tuesday and planned to campaign in three Wisconsin cities Thursday.

As part of the series of national interviews Harris has been doing, she also planned to sit for an interview on Fox News on Wednesday.

Trump, too, was scheduled to participate in a widely televised event, a town hall-style event on Univision, as part of his recently stepped up outreach to Hispanic voters. On Saturday, Trump participated in a Las Vegas campaign event geared toward Latino business owners in swing-state Nevada.

The Univision event, to be recorded in Miami, and scheduled to air at 10 p.m., comes as immigration has played a dual and at time contradictory role in Trump's campaign. Trump has simultaneously counted on increased support from Latinos in his effort to return to the White House even as he has centered his campaign on a darker view of immigration, suggesting migrants are “poisoning the blood” of the nation and that the recent influx at the U.S.-Mexico border amounts to an “invasion.”

Harris participated in a Univision town hall in Las Vegas last week.

Beaumont reported from Des Moines, Iowa.