Kansas sees 2 political comeback bids in primary for open congressional seat

TOPEKA, Kan. -- An open congressional seat in eastern Kansas inspired two political comeback attempts in the state's primary Tuesday, one from the last Democrat to hold it and the other from a former Republican attorney general who lost the 2022 governor's race.

Three-term former Attorney General Derek Schmidt has former President Donald Trump's endorsement in a five-candidate GOP contest in the 2nd District. His two most formidable opponents were Shawn Tiffany, a rancher, and Jeff Kahrs, a top regional health official during Trump's administration.

The Democratic race pits former U.S. Rep. Nancy Boyda, who held the seat in 2007 and 2008, against Matt Kleinmann, a community health advocate and member of the 2008 national champion University of Kansas men's basketball team. Boyda has positioned herself toward the political center, riling some party activists.

The district's two-term GOP incumbent Jake LaTurner is not running again.

Republican voters would also be settling contested primaries in two other districts where incumbents are seeking reelection.

In the Kansas City-area 3rd District, physician Prasanth Reddy faces small business owner Karen Crnkovich for the right to challenge three-term U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids, the only Democrat in the state's congressional delegation.

In the 1st District, which includes western Kansas, two-term U.S. Rep. Tracey Mann was expected to prevail over Eric Bloom, a farmer and real estate investor.

There also were contested primaries in some of the 40 state Senate and 125 state House districts, and for offices in Kansas' 105 counties. Polls remain open across the state from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. local time.

In the 2nd Congressional District, many Republicans saw Schmidt as the leading candidate even before Trump's “Complete and Total” social media endorsement, thanks to Schmidt's name recognition from his narrow loss in 2022 to incumbent Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly.

The former president called Schmidt an “An America First Patriot" and added, “HE WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN!”

Still, Kahrs has boasted that Trump chose him to be a regional director at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, and was a district director and senior adviser for LaTurner. Kahrs' campaign touted him as a “conservative warrior,” playing on doubts from the hard right that have swirled around Schmidt throughout his two decades in elective politics.

“I'm the only tested conservative in this race,” Kahrs said during a candidate forum broadcast by Topeka-area public television's KTWU, an event Schmidt skipped.

Tiffany ran as a political outsider, often donning a cowboy hat during public appearances. In a mid-July forum on WIBW-TV in Topeka, he said the “radical left” has attacked the American dream and that "politicians — career politicians — have done nothing to stand in the gap on our behalf.”

In the Democratic race, Boyda supported LGBTQ+ rights generally but said she opposes allowing transgender girls and women to play on female sports teams. She also called on President Joe Biden to end his race for reelection the day after his disastrous debate performance, well before other Democrats.

In a KTWU-TV forum last week, Boyda defended running a center-oriented, “general election” campaign from the start. She pointed to Democrats' 10 losses in a row since her lone 2006 victory. Eight were by 14 percentage points or more.

“Quite honestly, a lot of the 2nd District is not going to trust a Democrat going to Washington, D.C.," she said. “They want to make sure that you are moderate and that you are independent.”

But Boyda's stance on transgender athletes drew immediate criticism, with Kansas Young Democrats calling it “disgraceful" on X.

“I believe that Democrats deserve to have a voice,” Kleinmann, Boyda’s opponent in the primary, said during last week's forum. “Some of the bravest people I know in Kansas are Democrats in a very red district because they're fighting for Kansas values, and that's the values I want to defend in Congress.”