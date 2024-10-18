With just a matter of a few weeks left until Election Day, both Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are setting their sights on the key battleground state of Michigan

The Latest: Trump and Harris are campaigning for votes in pivotal Michigan

With the Nov. 5 election fast approaching, Democrat Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump are setting their sites on the key battleground state of Michigan on Friday.

The vice president is scheduled to begin her day in Grand Rapids before holding events in Lansing and Oakland County, northwest of Detroit.

The former president has his own event in Oakland County in the afternoon before an evening rally in Detroit.

Trump laced into Harris and other Democrats in a pointed and at times bitter speech as he headlined the annual Al Smith charity dinner Thursday in New York. Harris appeared virtually for the event.

Here’s the latest:

Former President Donald Trump says he wasn’t a fan of many of the jokes he told at last night’s Al Smith charity dinner.

“For the most part, I didn’t like any of them,” he said in a live appearance on “Fox & Friends” Friday morning.

Trump said a number of people had helped him with material, including some from Fox - though he didn’t say whom.

Trump made a similar aside mid-speech after a particularly pointed joke targeting Doug Emhoff, the husband of Kamala Harris.

He seemed to acknowledge he’d gone too far, calling the joke “nasty” and saying he’d told the “idiots” who’d written it that it was “too tough.”

He also said during the speech that he’d gone “overboard” in his 2016 appearance at the event, when he laced into his then rival Hillary Clinton.

Trump says he’ll “do what I have to do” to drum up support from one of his former GOP primary rivals, Nikki Haley.

Trump gave that response Friday during a live appearance on “Fox & Friends” when asked if he would seek the former South Carolina governor’s support on the campaigning trail in the election’s closing days.

Trump said Haley “is helping us already” and “is out campaigning” but questioned why political watchers seemed so concerned that she and not other former rivals, like Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, stump for him.

Harris has been courting some of Haley’s former supporters in the closing days of the general election campaign.

Haley, who also served as Trump’s United Nations ambassador, was the last foe remaining against Trump in the Republican primary earlier this year, shuttering her campaign after the former president’s romp through the Super Tuesday contests. She didn’t immediately endorse him in the race but said in May she’d vote for him, leaving it up to the former president to work toward winning over support from her backers.

Haley called for GOP unity around Trump in a speech at this summer’s Republican National Convention.

Grammy Award winning singer Marc Anthony in a new TV ad for Harris is lambasting Trump for blocking disaster relief for Puerto Rico after a 2017 hurricane devastated the U.S. territory.

The ad released Friday and aimed at Latino voters includes footage of the ravaged island following Hurricane Maria and Trump tossing rolls of paper towels into a crowd during a visit to an island church following a hurricane, behavior from the then-president that was derided by some as disrespectful.

“Even though some have forgotten, I remember what it was like when Trump was president,” said Anthony, who is of Puerto Rican descent. “I remember what he did and he said about Puerto Rico, our people.”

Trump publicly feuded with the mayor of San Juan over her criticism of his administration’s response to the storm that killed 3,000 and withheld billions in congressionally approved aid to Puerto Rico. He eventually relented and announced less than 50 days before his losing 2020 reelection bid that he was releasing $13 billion in aid. At the time, he declared himself the “best thing that ever happened to Puerto Rico.”

The Harris campaign said that the ad will air on the popular Spanish-language Telemundo and WAPA America TV, during this Sunday’s coverage of the 2024 Billboard Latin Music Awards and in Pennsylvania on Telemundo and Univision.

Latino voters have historically favored Democrats, but Republicans have made inroads with the group in recent years.

Residents of Puerto Rico, a U.S. territory of more than 3 million people, cannot vote in the general election. But there are more people of Puerto Rican descent on the mainland than on the island, and they could play a key role in the Nov. 5 vote.