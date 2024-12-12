Newly elected West Virginia lawmaker arrested and accused of making terroristic threats

A newly elected state lawmaker in West Virginia is facing at least one felony and is accused of making terroristic threats

CHARLESTON, W.Va. -- A newly elected state lawmaker in West Virginia is facing at least one felony and is accused of making terroristic threats.

Joseph de Soto, 61, was arrested by state police Thursday in Martinsburg following an investigation that found he made “several threatening/intimidating threats against government officials," according to a statement from Lt. Leslie T. Goldie Jr. of the West Virginia State Police. The lieutenant did not provide details about the threats or to whom they were directed.

De Soto was elected to his first term in the West Virginia House as a Republican representing part of Berkeley County in the state's eastern panhandle in November, receiving 72% of the vote in the general election after defeating two other Republicans in the May primary.

De Soto did not immediately return a phone message Thursday seeking comment. A Berkeley County Magistrate Court clerk said that as of Thursday, de Soto had not yet been scheduled for arraignment. The case is still under investigation, state police said.

“The West Virginia State Police and the West Virginia Capitol Police take all threats against government process seriously,” Goldie Jr. said. “Any person making these threats used to intimidate, disrupt, or coerce the members of our West Virginia legislature or other governmental bodies will not be tolerated.”

If convicted, de Soto could face a maximum fine of $25,000 and three years in prison.