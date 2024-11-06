Your Voice Your Vote 2024

Updated: Nov. 6, 8:08 PM ET

National Election Results: presidential

Projection: Trump is President-elect
223
294
223
294
Harris
67,635,575
270 to win
Trump
72,340,435
Expected vote reporting: 90%

Republican Michael Baumgartner wins election to U.S. House in Washington's 5th Congressional District

ByThe Associated Press
November 6, 2024, 4:44 PM

WASHINGTON -- Republican Michael Baumgartner wins election to U.S. House in Washington's 5th Congressional District.

