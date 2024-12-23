The office of Republican Rep. Kay Granger of Texas says she is having "unforeseen health challenges

Texas GOP Rep. Kay Granger set back by health challenges in last months in Congress, office says

FORT WORTH, Texas -- Longtime Republican U.S. Rep. Kay Granger of Texas is having "unforeseen health challenges” that have worsened in the final months of her more than two decades in Congress, a statement from her office said Monday.

Granger, 81, has not cast a vote in Washington since July. In a statement provided by her office, Granger said she has been “navigating some unforeseen health challenges over the past year" but did not specify or elaborate.

“However, since early September, my health challenges have progressed making frequent travel to Washington both difficult and unpredictable,” the statement said.

Granger’s office did not immediately respond to questions emailed Monday about her condition or why they did not publicly disclose her health status earlier. Messages left with Granger's family also were not immediately returned.

Granger announced in 2023 that she would not seek reelection, saying at the time that it was time for a new generation of leaders to step up. Granger also announced in March that she would step down as chair of the powerful House Appropriations Committee.

First elected to Texas' 12th Congressional District in 1996, Granger was the first Republican woman elected to represent the state in the U.S. House. Before that, she was the mayor of Fort Worth.

Her seat will be filled in January by Republican Craig Goldman, a former Texas House member, who was elected to the district that includes parts of Fort Worth, western Tarrant County and most of neighboring Parker County.