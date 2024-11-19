Trump interviewing candidates for FBI chief, Vance says in later-deleted social media post

President-elect Donald Trump is interviewing candidates for the role of FBI director in the clearest indication yet that the incoming administration is looking to replace Christopher Wray in the position

WASHINGTON -- President-elect Donald Trump is interviewing candidates for the role of FBI director, incoming Vice President JD Vance said Tuesday in the clearest indication yet that the new administration is looking to replace current director Christopher Wray.

In a social media post that was later deleted, Vance defended his absence from a Senate vote at which a judicial nominee of President Joe Biden was confirmed by saying that at the time of the vote, “I was meeting with President Trump to interview multiple positions for our government, including for FBI Director.”

“I tend to think it’s more important to get an FBI director who will dismantle the deep state than it is for Republicans to lose a vote 49-46 rather than 49-45,” he added on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

Vance was referring to the Senate vote Monday to confirm Embry J. Kidd, a Biden nominee to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit, a vote that he and several other Republican senators missed.

An FBI spokesperson declined to comment, and the Trump transition team did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The FBI director's position carries a 10-year term but Wray's replacement would not be unexpected given Trump's long-running criticism of the director he appointed when he was president seven years ago. This past summer, for instance, Trump took to social media to call for Wray to resign after Wray appeared to vouch for Biden's mental acuity.

Some allies of Trump, including conservative strategist Steve Bannon, have been pushing Trump loyalist Kash Patel for the position but other potential contenders for the job are thought to include Mike Rogers, a former FBI agent and House intelligence committee chairman who recently lost his bid for the U.S. Senate as a Michigan Republican.